Michael Vi

Investing in Cybersecurity can be hard-Valuation is still important

These days, or so it seems, the question in tech investing is more about investing in AI and whether or not to focus investments on hardware, and specifically Nvidia (NVDA) and a few analog companies or to try to choose a balanced portfolio of high growth names. I am not going to specifically address that question in this article, although I recognize that is what many investors are most interested in. I will simply observe that while software companies at this point can’t rival the growth and profitability of Nvidia, in the long term the demand for GPUs, while likely to show outsize growth for the next several quarters, is inevitably a precursor for demand for software to run on those GPUs, assembled into servers as the foundation for AI apps. I read, recently, that while something in excess of $50 billion of GPUs that are being used in AI servers have been sold, AI software revenue has been around $3 billion. Indeed some of that GPU demand is coming from software companies who are expanding their own networks rapidly to deal with anticipated demand for capacity necessary to support generative AI applications.

Generative AI applications, as they are deployed, will have to be protected, and the data used for the large language models that are crucial to run generative AI apps has to be secured. Although at this point, the demand tailwind from that trend is not really in evidence, it is likely to be a powerful tailwind for cybersecurity demand from enterprises and organizations almost universally. While both Crowdstrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) have their own generative AI applications to enhance the performance of their cybersecurity solutions and to automate internal processes, those revenues are not going to be substantial in the next year or so, at least in my opinion.

This is an article trying to focus on the question of which of these cyber security leaders is the better investment. These companies are not competitors, and almost certainly will not be in the foreseeable future. Indeed, they are partners and will co-sell deals, mainly on a tactical basis. Both Crowdstrike and Zscaler are excellent companies in terms of their competitive positioning, their business model and their execution capability-although some observers are a bit concerned about ZS on the later score and they both are dominant in their component of the cyber-security world.

Both companies have enjoyed prodigious growth, and I believe that they will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. But these days, I find the investment merits of Zscaler far outweigh those of Crowdstrike and after many years as a shareholder, my portfolio is currently void of CRWD shares. Indeed, in looking at valuation as a function of both growth and free cash flow margins, I believe that ZS shares to be amongst the top choices in my investment universe. This is an article comparing and contrasting the business and investment attributes of both Zscaler and Crowdstrike over the next 12 months and beyond. I recommend the purchase of ZS shares at this time and at this price.

I typically don’t try to grade stocks or establish price targets. Were I to do so, I would rate shares of Crowdstrike as a hold.

Zscaler-Why has its valuation contracted so massively?

For those unfamiliar with this company Zscaler is the leader in supplying what are called zero trust edge solutions to enable cybersecurity in the cloud. Many industry writers and participants talk about SASE, which stands for Secure Access Service Edge. SASE is a concept popularized by Gartner who has developed its Magic Quadrant ratings around its definition of SASE. SASE is technology used to deliver security controls as a cloud service directly to the source of connection-the SASE model can be based on users, devices or edge computing locations rather than firewalls that try to secure data centers. As more workloads move to the cloud, SASE has seen exponential growth. The concept of SASE-and of zero trust architecture-is to secure access through dispersed points of presence located as close as possible to dispersed users, branch offices and cloud locations.

SASE has an estimated CAGR of 29% for the next several years; it has been growing at rates in the mid-high 20% range for some years. Zscaler has long been rated in the leader’s quadrant in this area by both Gartner and Forrester. Its growth vectors include leadership as a SASE vendor coupled with growth stemming from product introductions into adjacencies and most lately a unified platform that enabled the company to sell through vendor consolidation. If the platform approach strategy sounds familiar it is because it is. For a vendor of the scale of ZS to be successful in the current environment in which cyber-security solutions are sold to be successful basically requires a robust platform strategy that is enabled by a go-to-market strategy that leans heavily on consolidating vendors by offering a holistic approach.

Once upon a time-and really not so long ago as all of that shares of Zscaler and Crowdstrike had similar valuations. And for some time going back several years, Zscaler shares had a lofty absolute and relative valuation. Perhaps surprisingly, those days have passed.

One issue of the recent past has been guidance-and particularly guidance for calculated bookings. Zscaler’s CFO has focused investors on the calculated billings metric for some years. That is consistent with some other cyber security companies such as Palo Alto (PANW). Recently, some companies have chosen to deemphasize the calculated billings metric as not being particularly helpful in evaluating the sales activity of a particular company.

The problem is that at some level, calculated billings is exceptionally difficult to forecast and while a key component in free cash flow changes, the metric has less to do as a representation of business trends then many investors might appreciate. Over the years, investors have reacted strongly to the release of calculated billings data for Zscaler, and its forecast with impatience and concern.

For those unfamiliar with the construction of calculated billings, it consists of actual revenues for a given period in addition to the net change in the deferred revenue balance. And therein lies the problem. Deferred revenue changes are driven by deals in which the customer prepays for a certain time period. So, contract duration and the propensity of users to prepay as well as the total value of signed contracts drives the calculated billings metric. Software vendors, and that includes Zscaler, have little or no control when it comes to contract duration and have even less control about whether or not customers prepay. So, while calculated billings can be highly variable, and the ability of Zscaler to forecast this metric is limited, the core business is little impacted by either contract duration or the propensity of users to prepay.

Zscaler no longer provides explicit quarterly forecasts for billings. It does forecast the annual growth in billings, which is a focus metric of some. Calculated billings growth was 30% last quarter, an increase from the prior quarter because of a stronger than anticipated growth in deferred revenues. The company increased its forecast for calculated billings from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. The shares, after having fallen by as much as 38% since mid-February, rose by 8% that day, and have drifted modestly higher since that point. In the prior quarter, the company had only increased its calculated billings forecast from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. That relatively small raise in the forecast for calculated billings drove the shares down by 9% on the day after the earnings release, and they drifted lower from that point, with the lower drift accelerated after Palo Alto announced its platformization strategy.

Over that span, the company has increased its revenue forecast from $2.1 billion to $2.14 billion, and increased its EPS forecast from $2.48 to $3.00. The company’s free cash flow margin has risen to 22%, compared to 19% in the prior year. Just like some other high growth companies such as Oracle (ORCL), the company’s free cash flow margin growth is being constrained because of substantial capex necessary to provide SASE capacity through the construction of data centers. Again, over the same span, the company’s backlog has grown from about $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. While RPO is a better number to use when forecasting short-term revenues, it has its problems as well as it is significantly influenced by contract duration.

Prior to the earnings release, the analysts at two brokerages, Wells Fargo and Rosenblatt had downgraded the shares because of their fears that the calculated billings metrics would be disappointing. Thus far they (the analysts) haven’t reacted by changing their ratings now that calculated billings metrics showed an acceleration. One analyst, Brian Essex of JP Morgan has raised his rating of the shares to Strong Buy from Hold with a $230 price target. The upgrade hasn’t had much influence on the share price which has fallen marginally the last few days as part of the divergence trade between megacaps and smaller, high growth IT vendors.

The other issue cited by some analysts including those at Morgan Stanley relates to sales force turnover. Late last year, Zscaler appointed a new Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Rich, and a new Chief Marketing officer, Joyce Kim. Mr. Rich came to Zscaler from ServiceNow (NOW) and had been at that company in the period in which that company’s sales grew from $80 million to $8.5 billion. Not terribly surprisingly the former head of sales, Dali Rajic left to take a COO position at Wiz, a cloud security startup.

Mike Rich was specifically hired by Zscaler to create a sales force more focused on the enterprise and more focused on platform selling. As I have mentioned, platform selling is a crucial factor in the path ZS will have from its current level to its aspirational revenue goal of $5 billion. The company almost certainly needed to induce some turnover, and some individuals who had been recruited by the former COO left to join his new team.

What I found encouraging is that despite sales turnover, the company was able to drive revenues and bookings to levels greater than planned. The company is now accelerating sales hiring which will mainly impact revenue growth in FY ’25. Sales turnover is supposed to stabilize this quarter; that’s mainly a function of the new sales management having made most of the necessary culls already. Usually turnover stability is correlated with a growth in sales productivity and one reason to speculate that sales growth will exceed forecast levels this quarter is just that-a decline in sales turnover.

Zscaler’s Platform Strategy-Can the company grow its revenues greater than estimates for the SASE CAGR?

That is a bit of a softball question. If I didn’t think so, I wouldn’t be writing this article or recommending the shares. But the strong demand signals coming from the space are an excellent starting point in assessing demand growth. As mentioned earlier, the SASE space, basically the core of Zscaler’s business continues to grow in the mid-high 20% range. That ought to be the floor estimate for Zscaler’s growth.

Overall, the cybersecurity space is complex and more replete with jargon terminology than even other areas of IT. Zscaler describes its offering as based on 4 pillars. These include Cyberthreat protection, Data Protection, Zero Trust Connectivity, and Business analytics. These pillars are supported by multiple products. Key Zscaler products include ZIA, the company’s initial product which secures internet access, ZPA, the company’s private access security product, ZDX, a network performance monitoring solution and Data Protection, which as the name implies, is designed to protect data of all types and in all locations from the end-point to the cloud.

I am not going to try to evaluate each of these 4 offerings in detail-I am not qualified to do so and readers won’t get value-add in learning the different feature/functions of all of the products in all of the offerings. There are lots of claims out there in this business and making sense of them is a full time job-done by literally thousands of analysts at a variety of consultancies ranging from Gartner and Forrester to G2 and many, many others.

The factor that is most important today is platformization, or put another way, vendor consolidation. The reason Zscaler changed its CRO and has seen elevated sales force turnover is very straightforward. They-and I for that matter-believe that the only way to maintain hyper growth is by selling large enterprise users a multi-product platform. To do so requires different selling skills than selling a point solution. That is why the hiring of Mike Rich was strategic and not an indication of some issue with the ease of selling ZS products.

Zscaler’s platform is the Zero Trust Exchange Platform. I have provided a link for those interested in a more thorough description. The platform encompasses all phases of cybersecurity from identity management provided by a 3rd party integration with Okta (OKTA), through SaaS, Internet, Cloud and Data Center.

There are many competitive point solution in each of the last 4 areas cited above. Many of them really cover less than all of cyber-security issues in just one area. Zscaler, unlike Palo Alto, is not trying to offer what the CEO of this company called a “God Security Platform.” Zscaler is consolidating products from legacy firewall providers, VPN’s and other cybersecurity vendors. Not terribly surprisingly, the result for users can be quite a bit cheaper overall, even though most of Zscaler’s sales motion remains one of value selling.-The overall end-result of consolidating multiple products can be cheaper in terms of procurement, but cheaper still in terms of management and orchestration efforts.

One thing Zscaler has provided customers for some time is a means to justify its platform by an ROI analysis that highlights savings. This is not the same thing as the ELA bundles that Palo Alto announced a couple of months ago to great fanfare, and to some trepidation on the part of investors and analysts. The Zscaler consolidation approach-at least to me-is a far more focused and user friendly approach to consolidation than what Palo Alto has been trying to sell.

Over time, Zscaler’s growth in what I call adjacencies that are part of its platform is a principle reason I believe that the company can grow faster than the market for SASE. Zscaler has seen substantial growth in what they call the workload market. Another substantial emerging market for the company is that of protecting IoT networks. One of the company’s latest acquisitions that of Airgap, was basically done to extend ZS’s capability in that space.

Zscaler Data Protection is another significant adjacency. There are many competitors in the space, with some solutions available from larger companies such as Cloudflare (NET) and Fortinet (FTNT), but most coming from smaller vendors such as Forcepoint and Proofpoint. These are the vendors most vulnerable to displacement from Zscaler’s Exchange Platform and many of the large deals called out by the CEO on related to that kind of activity which led to growth exceeding expectations.

Zscaler offers a kind of observability that it calls Digital Experience. It is a different way of doing observability and builds off Zscaler’s platform. ZDX as it is called, proactively monitors every device, every user and every application. It is not intended to be a direct competitor of other observability vendors such as Dynatrace (DT) and Datadog (DDOG). It is not intended to solve the pain points that observability vendors try to ameliorate.

Both ZDX and Zscaler Data Protection have been projected by the company to move the needle in the coming fiscal year. The CEO called out Airgap as a potential significant growth driver, but that company had less than $2 million in revenues last year so it is unlikely to have a noticeable financial impact in the near future.

The company believes that in terms of dollar growth, its ZPA product, which has been a growth driver for years, will be the largest single growth driver in the next couple of years. The company, taking a page from the Crowdstrike's Falcon playbook, has initiated a service that is focused on establishing strong relationships with global system integrators. Many of these GSIs, at least according to several brokerage analysts, apparently are big fans of the company’s new CRO, and there will be deals that come together because of partnerships with GSIs and their relationship with the new CRO. I think it is the combination of all of these factors that support my belief that Zscaler revenue growth can exceed current expectations.

Zscaler’s competitive positioning and advantages

There are many competitors for Zscaler. That said, it has been a pioneer in the development of a purpose built platform designed to secure network data emanating from the cloud. I have linked here to a listing of Zscaler’s competitors. One investor concern, often expressed, is that somehow Zscaler is losing its competitive edge because of the entrance of many competitors into the space. To a certain extent the exact opposite seems to be true. Zscaler is winning deals by displacing smaller competitors as users try to consolidate vendors and rely on platform vendors for their cybersecurity requirements. I have linked to Gartner’s Peer Insights survey.

While both Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT) are seen as competitors, they tend to mainly be deployed in situations where the user has either a predominately Cisco or Microsoft environment. I think the most salient Zscaler competitor these days is Palo Alto’s Prisma. I am not going to try to disentangle the various claims and press releases about which one is better. Zscaler has sold its architecture, which was purpose built for the SASE security requirement, since it has been a company. It CEO, Jay Chaudhry, has been an evangelist for Zscaler’s architectural differentiation for years.

Prisma has been sold based on the fact that it is part of an overall Palo Alto solution. Many Palo Alto customers, looking to build a total Palo Alto security solution, have migrated to Prisma. In instances in which competition is not weighted by incumbency, Zscaler has had a high win rate. Recently, the Palo Alto sales engine has sputtered, to a degree. In response, the company has begun to offer users platform bundles. At some level, those bundles might be seen as price cuts. There are specific issues with the platform offers that have prevented their availability from having a significant impact on the ability of Zscaler to win deals. I have linked to one analysis of Prisma vs. Zscaler; there are many others but they really won’t tell you who has a better solution, let alone who is winning the market share battle. Comparisons like this one simply have no ability to incorporate a review of architecture, in fact the principle Zscaler selling point and differentiating factor.

Another principle competitor of Zscaler has been Cloudflare (NET). Again, there are loads of claims and counterclaims. Cloudflare, of course, is cloud native and has a zero trust architecture. Historically, Zscaler has sold larger enterprises, while Cloudflare has been more focused on relatively smaller customers. That is still basically the case although obviously the management at Cloudflare vigorously asserts its equality with ZS solutions within large enterprises.

The real differentiation here is basically the breadth and functionality of ZS emerging products which account for about 1/3rd of bookings these days, but also help the company to better sell to large enterprises.

Most recently, there seems to have been an upsurge in breaches affecting the customers of some of the many VPN vendors. Consolidating those vendors, most of whom are private and probably not known by many readers has been noted by analysts and by the CEO as fertile ground for consolidation. This one reason, I believe, why the company has called out its ZPA offering as contributing the most growth dollars currently and over the next year.

Earlier this year, Zscaler introduced what it calls Zero Trust SD-WAN and I have linked that announcement here. This is supposed to be a big deal in the industry and a significant competitive differentiator. It extends the concept of zero trust to devices and server traffic at branches, warehouses and factories. This is a quote from the CEO on the latest conference call and expresses his thoughts about the importance of this launch for Zscaler.

A big area of TAM expansion for us is actually Zero Trust per branch. We think this is where we are hit. We believe it's a matter of time in three, four years. Everyone will say, are you using traditional SD-WAN or are you using Zero Trust SD-WAN? We're the only vendor in the market that offers Zero Trust SD-WAN and Copycats will try to come and follow-up in the next three, four years, then we're going to move to the next level. We will talk about probably in coming quarters. But if you asked me to take a guess, Ashwin and I have been debating a little bit. We think we added somewhere in the $10 billion to $20 billion on top of $72 billion we have talked about before. (Ashwin is the head of Strategic Finance

Cloud security is a large and fast growing space. The TAM that Zscaler now addresses has reached greater than $90 billion based on some of the new product areas it has introduced, and based on some of its latest acquisitions. There is never going to be a single winner. I think investor and analyst concerns regarding competition are substantially overdone.

Zscaler and AI

Zscaler is using AI to power several of its products. That, in itself, is probably not adding a huge amount of growth to its revenue base, at least this year. AI provides ZS users greater functionality and automates the management of some security functions. Currently the company offers segmentation, phishing detection, command and control detection, data protection, sandboxing and maturity assessments based on the use of AI technology. The company recently bought Avalor which enhances security insights by the use of AI. Basically. Avalor has pre-built integrations that customers can use to proactively identify and predict vulnerabilities. ZI is enhancing this technology through the use of its massive data foundation which is part of its core business. The company was apparently bought for $300 million and had ARR of $3 million. The concept is that adding Avalor to its stack will enable the ZS to enhance the sales opportunities for its own data exchange.

Last month the company announced some significant AI innovations to the company’s data protection platform. It has also recently introduced a co-pilot solution for its experience monitoring solution. Of all the AI functionality the company has introduced, the one I think that will be a significant demand driver is what the company call GenAI apps.

AI is an important tool in enhancing Zscaler’s security offerings. But in terms of revenue, my guess is that the significant revenue tailwind will come as users actually deploy applications built on generative AI technology. That hasn’t happened yet, and realistically it isn’t likely to be a significant factor in revenue growth for ZS until 2025. The forecasts the company has provided for the current fiscal year really aren’t based from that kind of contribution. Zscaler’s AI Data Protection Platform whose description I have linked here will probably be the product area that sees much of tailwind as AI apps are actually deployed.

Risks to the Zscaler Investment thesis

The biggest risk to the Zscaler investment thesis is probably that of sales execution. While all the signs of the sales leadership transition have been positive, and while last quarter saw a significant beat on revenues and bookings despite elevated sales force turnover, the advent of a new sales leader, even with the credentials of Mike Rich, the new CRO, is never without an element of risk as new roles are filled and there is some level of turnover. Guidance apparently was based on some extra conservatism to account for this risk.

The other major risk here is that of competition. Zscaler competes with a multitude of competitors. Some are basically trying to adapt their legacy platforms to deal with a world in which zero trust is a requirement. Others are point solutions which may or may not be best of breed. So far, as best as I can tell, Zscaler has continued to gain share and continued to innovate at a rate such that its differentiation is growing. I believe it has substantial market share opportunities as more enterprise users choose to switch more components of their cyber protection strategy to a zero trust paradigm.

Finally, the dimensions of the inevitable tailwind from the deployment of generative AI applications is not really known at this point. Substantial-almost certainly-but how substantial and the exact cadence, not really knowable at this point. I really think that actual, quantifiable expectations for this tailwind are significant, but my thesis is that by next year protecting AI data will become a demand driver, and of course this is a risk as it hasn’t yet happened.

Zscaler’s business model and its guidance

Sometimes in looking at the steady selling seen in Zscaler shares subsequent to their spike in the wake of better than anticipated earnings and guidance, I have to scratch my head and wonder if the company raised its forecast. Of course, as mentioned the guidance increase was a bit skinny, at least for some. But I think this comment from the CFO ought to be more than a bit telling in that regard.

Remo Canessa -- Chief Financial Officer Thank you for the question. Number one, we like being prudent. So, that's number one. Number two is Q3 was a very, very strong quarter for us. We beat the basically consensus on a top-line basis by 8%. And also, fourth quarter of fiscal '23, we called out that we had a large $20 million deal. So, it's a tough compare from a billing perspective going into -- tough compare for '24 versus '23, and you got the last point, the attrition did play into it also.

I would suggest that large deals happen at various times in a given year. Deal sizes for this company have continued to rise because it has more to sell and shifting to an enterprise focus is going to play a significant role in that. So, I think basically that this was exceptionally prudent guidance designed to be beaten. I don’t think that the 8% beat called out by the CFO above was typical at all, and there were few companies in this space or amongst all IT companies that were able to produce that kind of result.

Zscaler has been able to bring its non-GAAP operating margins to a level in the low-mid 20% range, and the company is forecasting modest but steady improvement over the next several quarters. Last quarter, the company was GAAP profitable, mainly because the expense of stock based compensation declined from 26% of revenue to 22% of revenue due to the departure of the company’s former COO and other sales turnover he lost their RSU because of vesting provisions in those awards.

Despite concerns about price competition, Zscaler has been able to raise non-GAAP gross margins to the range of 81%, about a 100 bps improvement from the prior year. Overall, operating margins last quarter reached 22%, compared to 15% in the year earlier period and compared to 20% in the prior sequential quarter. A significant reason for the substantial earnings beat was that operating expenses increased just 2% sequentially.

The company is projecting sequential revenue growth of about 2.5%. That is almost certainly more “prudent” than realistic. In the past, there has been some positive seasonality for this company in its fiscal Q4. The company is almost certainly going to see operating expense rise by quite a bit more than last quarter’s 2% as it hires more sales capacity and continues to invest substantially in research and development which rose by 33% year on year last quarter.

The ZS CFO has been reasonably forthright about margins going forward. Sometimes, his specific comments on profitability may seem a bit cavalier, but at this point, margins have increased far faster than had been anticipated recently. Overall, the current projection outlined by the CFO is that operating margins should increase modestly in FY ’25, which starts 8/1. Currently, published revenue growth expectations for FY’25 are at 23%. I wouldn’t be recommending the shares if I believe that revenue growth would slow to that kind of cadence.

With revenue growth of 23% and a slight increase in operating margins forecast, the published consensus non-GAAP EPS forecast is $3.32. I would be surprised if that number wasn’t exceeded by a significant percentage. It seems possible that with profitability continuing to advance the company will achieve GAAP profitability for the full year of fiscal ’25.

The company has been generating free cash flow for some time at this point. In the first 9 months of the year, the company’s operating cashflow rose by more than 75%. CapEx rose by 35% so the free cash flow margin for the first 9 months came to 30% compared to 22% in the year earlier period. In the interest of conservatism, my valuation model projects a free cash flow margin for ZS of 28%.

As noted, Zscaler does use SBC, although the SBC expense ratio fell noticeably last quarter. That said, I believe that dilution is a far better measure of SBC than reported SBC metrics. That said, because Zscaler has gone from a GAAP loss to a GAAP profit, and the accounting convention requires the recognition of additional option shares once GAAP profitability has been attained, the current dilution metric is not meaningful. As a result of forecasting GAAP profitability, the company’s estimated fully diluted share count has risen to 165 million for the current quarter. I have used a projection of 169 million fully diluted outstanding shares for the next 12 months.

ZS shares are an attractive investment just based on their stand-alone metrics in terms of growth and profitability. But they really show up as an exceptional value in comparison with Crowdstrike-an investment alternative in the cybersecurity space. Just to reiterate, I continue to recommend investing ion Zscaler shares at this time and at this price ($179/share).

Crowdstrike-It’s got everything going for it and every one knows it does.

For many years Crowdstrike has been my largest single holding in the cyber security space. The last time I wrote about the shares for SA was after an unusual guide down nesar the end of 2022. The shares since then have more than tripled. The first time I wrote about it was in the wake of its IPO way back in 2019. Back then it was $58/share, and it was at that price that I made my first purchase. And now for the first time in 5 years, I have no holdings remaining in Crowdstrike shares.

The issue for me has been one of relative valuation. Crowdstrike shares have appreciated by 55% since the start of the year. There are reasons for that of course, but despite those reasons, the shares have reached a valuation that I find difficult to reconcile with the company’s prospects for growth and profitability.

I am not going to review Crowdstrike’s business in anything like exhaustive detail. Essentially everything that can go right is going right-product strategy, sales execution, market potential, and profitability are all showing exceptional trends. To be specific, ARR, the metric that Crowdstrike uses to track its go-to-market performance rose by 33% last quarter, and the second order derivative of net new ARR grew by 22%. The company’s free cash flow margin reached 35%. This was a quarter in which the company’s competitive offering displacing Splunk continued to resonate with users. It trifled with its principle competitor, Microsoft, by announcing a product called Falcon for Defender which fills in the gaps of Microsoft’s offerings.

In the wake of the earnings release and the company’s updated guidance essentially all of the covering analysts increased their published forecasts for both revenues and EPS. And, as well, almost every analyst and investor with a stake in these shares is well aware that the guidance on which their estimates are based has a high probability of being exceeded-last quarter revenues were 2% greater than forecast, while non-GAAP EPS was 4% above the prior forecast. The full year revenue forecast has grown by 1%.

Crowdstrike shares rose by 10% in the day after the earnings release and then rose another 10% when it was announced that the shares would be included in the S&P 500 index. What investors are paying for-and they are paying dearly- is consistency. The quarters that are reported are unambiguous and the guided metrics are consistently above expectations and guidance is consistently increased. And that 2nd order derivative metric of 22% growth in the level of net new ARR suggests that future quarters will continue that record as well as the comment about a comment in this most recent conference call about a record Q2 pipeline. .

Why has this company achieved the success it has and can it continue?

In a single word, and one I have used in the past trying to explain the success of this company and other IT vendors it is Platform. Crowdstrike started out as a company built to replace legacy end-point technologies such as those being offered at that time by Symantec and MacAfee. That was extremely successful; Crowdstrike simply offers better protection for endpoints than what had heretofore been available. But of course the endpoint space is rather finite and not growing fast. And so Crowdstrike expanded into adjacencies and then into “not so adjacencies.” Crowdstrike these days offers 22 modules, and indeed the company calls out the penetration of multiple modules into its customer base as a significant indicia of its success. As of last quarter, 65% of Crowdstrike users were using 5 modules, while 28% were using 7 or more modules. The company has had a platformization strategy before Palo Alto made a virtue of necessity and started offering its own version of platformization. In the case of Crowdstrike, specifically, last quarter there was a 95% increase in deals in which users purchased 8 or more modules.

Probably the most successful of the modules that have been factors in the company’s growth are the offerings that collectively are described as SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) a technology pioneered by Splunk, but which has now become a major growth driver as Crowdstrike is taking significant share in this area.

Another significant adjacency for Crowdstrike has been its offerings in the identity management space. Identity management can mean different things to different groups, and what Crowdstrike calls identity management is quite a bit different when compared to similarly named, but different solutions offered by Okta (OKTA) and CyberArk (CYBR). Crowdstrike and Okta are really complementary and are often sold together. Basically, in these cases, Crowdstrike technology is used to protect the endpoint, and Okta is used to protect the identity of the end-point user who has appropriate permissioning. Overall, Crowdstrike’s deal count in which identity, SIEM and core end-point security are involved together doubled last quarter, and these are some of the largest deals that Crowdstrike has ever sold.

Customers consolidate their cyber-security vendors for many reasons. At the end of the day, these relate to cost and efficiency. It is simply far less expensive for users to deal with fewer vendors offering multiple products on a single platform. This is no different for Crowdstrike than it is for Zscaler. It is different when compared to the platformization strategy of Palo Alto in which that company is attempting to sell its users additional modules that are not part of an integrated solution and which they are unlikely use.

In the case of SIEM, the Crowdstrike technology simply is more effective in terms of what SIEM is supposed to do, i.e. ingesting data so it can be analyzed, classified with anomalies detected and notified. Crowdstrike does that better than Splunk and hence its market share gains in addition to the user desire for vendor consolidation.

Crowdstrike has made the buying process more flexible for its users by eliminating introducing Falcon Flex. This is a shot across the bow of Palo Alto. The Flex model has been available for 3 quarters at this point, it has generated $500 million in deal value.

At this point, I am not going to try to discuss Charlotte AI, Crowdstrike’s AI offering in any detail. Charlotte AI offers the benefits of conversational interactions to improve the productivity of employees doing threat hunting and remediating any issues that have been found. Again, this specific product is not likely to move the needle substantially in the next couple of quarters.

So what’s the investment issue?

In a word, valuation. Crowdstrike has been beating its forecast consistently, and I expect it will continue to do so. But its latest beats were not huge, although certainly results were better than feared. The company is forecasting revenue growth this current quarter of 31%, and a non-GAAP operating margin of about 22%, the same as in the prior sequential quarter. The company has essentially maintained its operating margin target and its free cash flow margin target for the full year. The company is forecasting that full year operating margins will be about 23% and that the company’s free cash flow margin will be 33%. The company had a free cash flow margin of 35% last quarter.

I expect these numbers to be modestly exceeded; in reviewing valuation below, I have used a revenue growth rate of 33%, which yields a 12 month forward revenue estimate of about $4.4 billion and I have also used a free cash flow margin estimate of 36%, as well as a 3 year CAGR of 34%. That leaves CRWD shares with an EV/s of 21X. That is, by far, the highest EV/S ratio of any company I follow. The two next highest company’s in terms of EV/S are Palantir (PLTR) and the Trade Desk (TTD), followed by MongoDB (MDB) and ServiceNow (NOW). Crowdstrike’s EV/S is now more than twice that of Zscaler.

My core valuation framework includes the free cash flow margin, EV/S ratio and an estimate for a 3 year CAGR. On that basis, Crowdstrike’s valuation is basically off the chart-literally because the chart simply wasn’t set up to handle relative valuation of Crowdstrike's magnitude. Companies with relative valuation in the stratosphere, but not at the level of Crowdstrike included Samsara (IOT), Cloudflare (NET), as well as Trade Desk, MongoDB and Palantir. I try not to be myopic and mechanical in the valuation process. Crowdstrike’s consistency, visibility and market leadership obviously are factors in valuation and those factors really can’t be placed into a chart. At some level, at least currently, investors trust Crowdstrike to achieve consistent, high level results and have been willing to accord the shares exceptional valuation because of this confidence.

Stocks can be overvalued for an extended period. I have seen it many times and it isn’t always easy to explain on some quantitative basis. And Crowdstrike, at least in my opinion, will grow into its valuation. But over the years, and with notable exceptions, I have found that recommending the highest relative valued equity does not produce significant positive alpha.

Relative Valuation: Why I think Zscaler is a better pick in the cybersecurity space as an investment?

It is said that one picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, I think a chart depicts the relative investment merits of ZS and CRWD in an easy to see comparison. My recommendation is not based because I think that CRWD has a cloudy future; indeed I think the opposite is the case. It is solely based on relative valuation.

Crowdstrike vs. Zscaler Relative Valuation

CAGR Current Rev. 3 yr CAGR Ent. Value EV/S Free cash flow

Zscaler $2.86 bil. 31% $29.4 bil. 10.2X 28%

Crowdstrike $4.40 bil 34% $93.5 bil. 21.3X 36%

A couple of points to note here: The revenue estimates that I am using are based on the next 4 quarters, and not on the current fiscal year. And since that includes one quarter not forecast, I use a trend analysis to estimate the results for the last quarter. In both cases, I use a free cash flow estimate greater than currently provided by the company-that is mainly based on a fairly consistent track record of exceeding free cash flow estimates over many quarter.

Of course, a key assumption is CAGR. The CAGR estimate I am using is for the next 3 years. I have given a modest advantage here to Crowdstrike. It has been most recently growing slightly faster than Zscaler. My guess is really that growth rates will converge, rather than diverge over time. The core market in which Zscaler is the leader, SASE, is far faster growing than end-point security, the core market of Crowdstrike. It is easier to grow faster when the tide is rising.

There are some readers who perhaps believe that Zscaler has more competitive threats than Crowdstrike. I personally don’t believe that to be the case; I think both companies have been technology leaders and remain so, and both companies have architectural advantage and that, too, remains the case. I didn’t go through all of the many, many point and platform alternatives to Crowdstrike but the cyber-security space has always had numerous alternative. While vendor consolidation is real, that still leaves room for “ankle biter” and what I might term legacy companies such as Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto.

At this point, I don’t think it is realistic to try to suggest that one company or the other has a “better” set of AI tools. The tools themselves aren’t going to produce a huge amount of revenue over the next couple of quarters; beyond that the AI revolution is going to create more endpoints, more identities, and more data and more cloud applications to protect-that is going to be the most salient of the many growth drivers that AI will mean to these companies.

I believe that Zscaler has more attractive investment parameters at this point than Crowdstrike. And it has an outlook that is not really reflected in its current valuation. To reiterate: I recommend that growth oriented investors acquire or increase positions in Zscaler shares at this price and at this time.