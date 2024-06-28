Pavel Kot/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) rose after the company announced the FDA approval of Vyvgart Hytrulo for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (‘CIDP’). The product label is broad and clean, and the estimated net price per patient per year is much higher than the estimated net price for generalized myasthenia gravis (‘gMG’) patients due to the higher dosing frequency as the price per dose is the same.

The share price of argenx is up 17% since I upgraded it to strong buy in early February and where I outlined the strong commercial performance of Vyvgart and the advancing pipeline.

The approval represents the best-case scenario for Vyvgart and it considerably expands the addressable market for Vyvgart. The stage is now set for continued growth in 2025 and beyond, driven by the CIDP approval, the potential approval of a prefilled syringe Vyvgart, continued growth in gMG, and pipeline maturation led by Vyvgart, empasiprubart, and the next wave of clinical candidates.

CIDP approval of Vyvgart brings a broad label and high net price

It looks like argenx got everything it wanted from the FDA, and that is not surprising considering the strong phase 3 results Vyvgart generated last year.

The label looks broad with no limitations and with no new safety warnings.

Argenx expects the net price of Vyvgart for CIDP patients to be approximately $450,000 per patient per year and this is roughly double the price of Vyvgart for gMG patients. The price per dose is the same, but the difference is the more frequent, chronic dosing for CIDP patients versus episodic treatment of gMG patients.

The company estimates there are approximately 48,000 CIDP patients in the United States, but it will initially target 12,000 patients who are currently not well controlled on other drugs, and whose disease is progressing. This is a near $5.5 billion a year opportunity in the United States alone, and over time, I expect argenx to expand its reach beyond the 12,000 patients it is initially targeting.

argenx investor presentation

Of course, that does not mean all 12,000 patients will switch to Vyvgart, but based on the total addressable population and higher than expected net price per patient per year, I expect Vyvgart’s peak annual sales in CIDP in the United States to approach or exceed $3 billion, and that global peak sales will be in excess of $4 billion (including U.S. sales). This is my current estimate based on the success-to-date in the gMG population, the higher net price and size of the CIDP market.

Management has been cautious about the launch cadence of Vyvgart in CIDP versus gMG because of competition in the form of IVIg (intravenous immunoglobulin) which is the primary treatment option for CIDP. Given the severity of the disease, CIDP patients tend to stick to IVIg and the company anticipates it will be harder to switch to Vyvgart, and that is why the initially targeted population is the 12,000 patients not doing well on existing options or progressing despite receiving IVIg.

Even so, the much higher price for CIDP, the unmet need, the significant prescriber base overlap and the higher physician familiarity with Vyvgart should result in a strong launch. Based on these factors, I expect Vyvgart to match or exceed the gMG launch sales numbers. In other words, I expect incremental contribution of approximately $100 million in the second half of 2024 (gMG U.S. sales were $94 million in the first two quarters on the market) and I expect CIDP to contribute more than $700 million in net sales in 2025 (gMG U.S. sales were $723 million in launch quarters three through six).

However, we may not be able to track the CIDP launch with such precision because the company will not provide sales per indication. Even so, with the relatively steady growth trajectory of Vyvgart in gMG since launch, we should have a pretty good idea of how the CIPD launch is going, and management also promised to provide some preliminary launch metrics on earnings calls.

Filing for prefilled syringe completed in June – another market expansion opportunity

Argenx also said last week that the filing to the FDA for the prefilled syringe (‘PFS’) Vyvgart Hytrulo was completed in June. There is no PDUFA date for this kind of submission, but it is reasonable to expect to see the PFS approved in the first half of 2025, at the latest, and as soon as the fourth quarter of 2024.

The PFS should allow self-administration of the subcutaneous version of Vyvgart in the United States, and it represents the next step for market expansion through improved convenience as some patients may not want to go to physicians’ offices every week to get their injections administered by a healthcare provider.

However, longer-term, PFS is a must-have option rather than a growth driver because this is where the competition is headed – fast followers such as Immunovant (IMVT) are already developing convenient subcutaneous anti-FcRn antibodies that will be self-administered as opposed to the currently available IV-administered Vyvgart and healthcare provider administered subcutaneous Vyvgart Hytrulo. As such, I consider this a predominantly defensive move by argenx.

A timely approval of PFS should add another growth driver for argenx in 2025 and I would expect an incremental improvement in Vyvgart’s growth trajectory in both gMG and CIDP indications.

CIDP launch and PFS approval should drive strong growth in 2025 and beyond

Putting the two growth drivers together should result in a very strong 2025. I believe the current Street revenue consensus for 2025 of $2.54 billion is very conservative.

As mentioned, I expect the U.S. launch of Vyvgart in CIDP to deliver more than $700 million in net sales in 2025, and this does not include ex-U.S. contribution for CIDP, although I expect it to be modest due to the launch timing and the need to secure reimbursement on a country-by-country basis.

The gMG launch is still in the early stages, and based on the recent trends, I expect 2024 net sales to approach or slightly exceed $2 billion, inclusive of mentioned incremental $100 million contribution from the CIDP launch, and that global gMG net sales will be in the $2.4-$2.5 billion range in 2025, driven by continued growth in the U.S., greater uptake in Europe and other territories, continued geographic expansion and the expected availability of the prefilled syringe in the U.S.

Adding the $700 million estimate for CIDP in 2025 results in a net sales range of $3.1-$3.2 billion. This may sound too aggressive based on the consensus numbers, but this is what I expect based on the available information.

Successful new phase 3 trials outweigh failed phase 2 trials

Argenx recently reported positive topline results of Vyvgart in Sjogren’s syndrome patients. No details were provided, but the company plans to advance Vyvgart into a phase 3 trial.

Competitor Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) did present the phase 2 results of its anti-FcRn candidate nipocalimab in Sjogren's syndrome, with strong efficacy of the higher 15mg/kg dose, and it is reasonably likely to assume that Vyvgart generated similar efficacy given the shared mechanism of action. Based on nipocalimab’s data and argenx’s statements, I believe this is another significantly de-risked indication for this class of drugs.

EULAR presentation

We should see some data from Vyvgart’s phase 2 trial in Sjogren’s patients at the R&D day in mid-July.

Argenx will also show additional data from the phase 2 trial of empasiprubart in patients with multifocal motor neuropathy (‘MMN’) at the R&D day next month and explain why these data support the advancement of this candidate into a phase 3 trial. I already wrote about empasiprubart in MMN in my February article, and I believe there is already sufficient evidence to advance it into a phase 3 trial.

On the negative side, argenx said last week that Vyvgart did not produce a desirable benefit in the phase 2 trial in patients with post-COVID-19 postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or PC-POTS. Attrition of indications is to be expected, and while the discontinuation of PC-POTS does reduce the long-term upside, there is plenty of upside left for argenx based on what is currently de-risked, and there are plenty of additional shots on goal for Vyvgart, empasiprubart, and there is also the next wave of new early-stage clinical candidates about which we should hear more at the R&D day next month.

Risks

With regulatory risk out of the way for Vyvgart in CIDP, the next important step is to secure the prefilled syringe approval for Vyvgart which would make argenx ready for the emerging competition with convenient subcutaneously administered anti-FcRn antibodies.

Competition remains the main long-term risk, and I believe the company has done well to address many of the upcoming threats – the mentioned prefilled syringe to address the convenience factor of fast follower competitors, but also the next-generation candidate ARGX-213 which is a potential improvement over Vyvgart, although we are yet to see the preclinical data that backs up those claims.

The other risks are in the clinic – as we have seen from last year’s phase 3 failures of Vyvgart in immune thrombocytopenia and pemphigus vulgaris, and the recent failure in PC-POTS patients, Vyvgart will not work in all indications. In the near-term, the clinical readout risks are of Vyvgart in the three myositis subpopulations in the second half of the year.

The financial risk is low as Argenx is very well funded with $3.1 billion in cash and equivalents and no debt at the end of the first quarter, and it is a few quarters from reaching cash flow breakeven.

Conclusion

The timely FDA approval of Vyvgart for the treatment of CIDP patients and the potential PFS approval to allow self-administration in the U.S., the expected approval of Vyvgart for CIDP in ex-U.S. territories, and continued geographic expansion set the stage for a very strong 2025 for argenx’s commercial business. The current Street consensus for 2025 is $2.54 billion, and I believe it leaves a lot of room for outperformance, led by the mentioned growth drivers.

In the meantime, the pipeline should continue to progress and we should see a steady stream of mid- and late-stage trial readouts and commercial launches in the second half of the decade, from Vyvgart in thyroid eye disease, Sjogren’s syndrome, seronegative gMG patients (approximately 10% of the gMG population which the current label does not cover), to empasiprubart in MMN, other potential indications for both Vyvgart and empasiprubart, and the next wave of clinical candidates led by ARGX-213, the next-generation version of Vyvgart.