Last month, the leadership of China’s big e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shared a letter with investors detailing its strategic direction and the operating principles to execute this strategy. The company’s focus on the long-term as one of these principles stands out right now.

It's a comforting mention at a time when BABA has been pretty much in free-fall for the past three years (see chart below). While it has managed to inch up since the last I checked, a quarter ago, that's not saying much. The stock is still trading at 30% of its level at the start of 2021.

Even if the company's plans for the long-term turn out to be beneficial for investors, the question remains - can Alibaba become a valuable investment for the more foreseeable future?

This question was already on my mind even as I gave BABA a Buy rating in March. However, with challenges already visible for the stock, the rating was due for a reassessment if the next set of results did not show improvements. As it happens, there wasn't any betterment in the numbers. In fact, if anything, Alibaba's challenges look bigger now. Here are five of them.

#1. China e-commerce: Financials slow down

Arguably, the biggest concern for Alibaba is the performance of the China e-commerce segment, Taobao and Tmall Group [TTG], its key revenue generator. TTG’s worsening performance during the final quarter of the year (Q4 FY24, year ending Mar 31, 2024) hasn't helped at all, therefore.

It saw just 4% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth. As a result, for the full year FY24, the segment saw just 5% growth, down from the already sagging 6% increase seen in the first nine months of the year (9m FY24). For context, this is a smaller growth than the 8% increase seen by Alibaba as a whole during the year (see table below for growth across segments).

TTG’s adjusted EBITDA was also underwhelming. It grew by just 3% in FY24, down from 4% for 9m FY24 and far lower than the 12% increase for Alibaba as a whole. With competition from the likes of PDD Holdings’ (PDD) owned Temu, it may be hard to improve EBITDA growth rates from here on. This is especially so as China's online retail sales growth at 11.5% YoY for the January-May 2024 period, while not bad on its own, is still a small come off from the 11.8% increase for the corresponding period of 2023.

#2. Cloud services: Sales weak despite incentives

The other disappointment came from the Cloud Intelligence Group. Despite slashing prices for over a 100 products in the final quarter of FY24, it didn’t see any pickup in sales. Revenue growth in Q4 FY24 came in at just 3%, the same as that for 9m FY24 and the full year FY24.

To be fair, there's a strategic explanation here. Alibaba says it’s now “focusing on high quality revenues from increasing public cloud adoption while reducing low-margin project-based contracts”. It expects public cloud and AI-related products to drive growth in the future, offsetting the pullback form the low-margin contracts. In other words, there's still hope for a pick up in the segment.

However, it's hard to miss that the margins haven't improved either, even as the high-margin parts of the business are now priority. Quite the contrary. The adjusted EBITDA margin was at 5.6% in Q4 FY24 compared to 5.8% for 9m FY24. In fact, while the segment’s adjusted EBITDA growth rate was still strong at 45% in Q4 FY24, even that cooled off a bit from the 51% seen for 9m FY24.

#3. International e-commerce: Can the growth sustain?

It’s not all bad, though. The company’s international e-commerce arm, Alibaba International Digital Commerce [AIDC], grew by 46%. Even though it's a relatively small contributor to Alibaba’s total revenues, accounting for ~11% compared to the 46% from TTG alone, the strong growth has played its part in pulling up the overall rise for the company in FY24.

The question, though, is whether growth in AIDC can be sustained. Stresses between the two biggest e-commerce markets, China and the US have been around for years now. In fact, Alibaba even decided not to spin off the cloud services segment last year as the US Chips Act curbed chip exports to China.

More recently, the company’s e-commerce peer PDD has one under the lens from allegations ranging from the use of forced labour to spyware that threatens US national interests. This may well have implications for how much Alibaba can expand internationally as well.

#4. Logistics: Cainiao’s IPO withdrawal

Next, the company's logistics division, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network saw a very healthy 28% revenue increase in FY24 too. Much like AIDC, it contributes just 10.5% to total revenues for Alibaba, but it did lend a big hand by contributing 30% to the overall revenue increase.

However, there has been big news on this front. It was meant to be spun-off with a planned IPO, which has now been withdrawn. The stated reason is to synergise with the e-commerce division. There could be others, like:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) hasn’t gone anywhere in 2024 to date, which makes a case for withdrawing the IPO from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Cainiao turned adjusted EBITDA positive only in FY24, which could raise its valuation if it were to get listed at a later date. This adds to the already significant contribution to the increase in revenues.

It's hard to overlook the fact that it’s the second time the company has changed its mind on a spin-off decision, though. It also indicates that the company is still in a flux from last year that saw it split into six business segments and changes in leadership. It also raises the question of whether more big changes are in the offing.

#5. Market multiples: Inching up

Compared to its five year averages, BABA’s forward market multiples still look competitive (see table below). However, the rise in the trailing twelve months [TTM] GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is still glaring compared the past quarter. The ratio's now at 17.1x compared to 13.5x then, as Alibaba’s net income contracted by 96% in Q4 FY24 on a decline in fair value of its investments. But even on a non-GAAP basis, the company has seen a small inching up of the TTM ratio, which is partly due to an 11% decline in net income during the final quarter of FY24.

The increase in these ratios or the forward ratios wouldn’t matter a whole lot if there wasn’t a drag on the company’s financials or it’s future looked more certain. That’s not the case either. The average of analysts estimates on Seeking Alpha sees a 4.6% decline in EPS figure for FY25. If the earnings estimates get revised downwards, which is a possibility going by the company’s recent trends, the forward multiples might not look as attractive anymore.

What next?

The key point is, no matter how I try to look at Alibaba, it’s hard to make a Buy case for it right now. Its letter to investors is important in this regard, since it assuages some concerns considering the long-term.

However, for now, there are clear risks to the company across its key segments. TTG's sluggish financials are the most concerning, given its significance to the company. But the progress in e-commerce in international markets is also fraught with risk. That there’s no sign of gains from its strategic changes to the cloud services division so far, is another disappointment, and the withdrawal of Cainiao’s IPO indicates that the company's still in flux.

Even though its market multiples indicate upside to the stock right now, I’m not sure if that will necessarily materialise in the foreseeable future, especially if the financials don’t pick up. At this time, it looks like a good idea to let the dust settle down for the company. I’m downgrading Alibaba to Hold.

