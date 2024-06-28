The 5 Challenges Alibaba Faces (Rating Downgrade)

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock might have stopped sliding downwards in the past quarter, but big concerns persist about the stock in the foreseeable future.
  • These include a slow financial performance in China e-commerce, weak sales growth in cloud services, and questions on sustainability of international e-commerce growth.
  • The withdrawal of the company's logistics division's IPO also indicates its still in flux, encouraging caution on the stock despite its still attractive market multiples.
Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Last month, the leadership of China’s big e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shared a letter with investors detailing its strategic direction and the operating principles to execute this strategy. The company’s focus on the long-term as one of these principles

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.45K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News