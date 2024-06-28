The PCE Report Suggests Three Rate Cuts Starting In September

Nuthawut Somsuk

Investors just received great news on the inflation front, as the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation fell to a new cycle low in May of this year. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose just 0.1% last month, which resulted in an annualized rate of 2.6%. That is the lowest level since March 2021. The headline number was unchanged for the month and rose 2.6% over the past year. Most importantly, the category of services that exclude housing (supercore), which has been a focus of the Fed, saw the smallest monthly increase since August of last year at 0.1%. Based on this report, the Fed should start normalizing monetary policy with its first rate cut in July, but I suspect it will wait until September.

Fed officials have been reluctant to fully acknowledge the progress in lowering the rate of inflation for fear of fueling investor enthusiasm for risk assets, which can in turn out to be inflationary through the wealth effect it creates. That is counterproductive. As a result, we have consistently heard a hawkish tone from one official after another during public speaking engagements. The most recent pushback from the Fed came in its June update to the Summary of Economic Projections in which it raised its year-end target for the core PCE from 2.6% to 2.8%. Yet it could not substantiate that increase with any adjustments to its outlook for economic growth or unemployment. Furthermore, the core PCE was already at 2.8% as of April 2024, implying the central bank saw zero progress over the coming eight-month period. That looks ridiculous now, unless the goal was to dissuade investors from buying risk assets.

I think Chairman Powell is very aware of the progress made, as well as the likelihood that disinflation continues as the lagging components of shelter and insurance costs catch up with current price increases over the coming six months. At the same time, recent reports showing that consumer spending is weakening, the labor market is softening, and the housing market is at a standstill, suggest that rate cuts should begin sooner rather than later to stave off a more significant decline in the rate of economic growth during the second half of this year. The market is saying as much with the decline in 2-year yields to 4.69%, and we should see that yield fall further to 4.5% in coming weeks, indicating investors expect at least three rate cuts by year end.

Adjustments in interest-rate policy work with a lag in both directions. Chairman Powell admitted that the Fed waited too long before starting to raise short-term rates in 2022. The core PCE had already peaked at 5.5% on an annualized basis when the first rate increase of 25 basis points was implemented in March 2022. The rate-hike cycle should have started months earlier.

The headline PCE was approaching 7% and just three months from peak for the cycle. The Fed clearly waited too long.

By the same token, the Fed does not want to wait until it has achieved a core inflation rate of 2%, which is the target, before it starts to ease policy. It will take months for rate cuts to start having their intended impact on the economy from the standpoint of stimulus. Meanwhile, the rate hikes of the past are still weighing on growth. If the Fed waits until September to begin the process of moving towards a neutral rate, investors are likely to shift their focus from inflation to economic growth between now and then. Whereas weaker-than-expected economic reports were good news in the past, they are not likely to be as friendly moving forward.

