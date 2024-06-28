Taking Stock: Q3 2024 Equity Market Outlook

loveguli

Key takeaways

Macro worries meet AI wonderwall. Stocks have managed to climb a wall of macro worries, thanks to largely solid earnings that we believe can expand beyond AI beneficiaries and continue to support prices. As Q3 begins, we look for:

Greater dispersion as earnings growth broadens

Alpha capacity in stocks chosen ― and avoided

Fresh reason for an active bent in U.S. large caps

U.S. stocks held onto gains in the second quarter, even as concerns over stubborn inflation, strong economic data and reduced expectations for Fed rate cuts sprinkled cold water on the Q1 hot streak. Markets found support in relatively strong Q1 earnings, led primarily by a small group of high-flying mega-cap stocks. We see the earnings-growth gap between these leaders and the rest closing later this year, as shown below. This presents a compelling opportunity for stock selection, as earnings feed valuations.

While the "Magnificent 7" mega-caps were priced at roughly 34x earnings as of late May, the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) traded at a much less demanding 17x. Yet a still-strong earnings profile means many of the top stocks aren't necessarily expensive relative to their growth prospects. In all cases, individual analysis is key to ensuring share prices are well aligned to company fundamentals.

A narrowing gap and widening opportunity set

Consensus analyst expectations for year-over-year earnings growth, 2023-2024

Source: BlackRock Fundamental Equities, with data from FactSet as of May 30, 2024. Chart shows consensus analyst estimates for year-over-year earnings per share ('EPS') growth of the "Magnificent 7" mega-cap stocks in the S&P 500 Index and the remaining constituents. Past performance is not indicative of current or future results. Indexes are unmanaged. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Click to enlarge

Parsing a 'stock picker's paradise'

Macro factors (inflation, interest rates, etc.) still hold sway over daily moves at the broad index level, but we see company earnings growth as the catalyst for increased stock-level dispersion that could create mean reversion between the market's leaders and laggards.

Notably, while we see the broad S&P 500 catching up to the Mag 7 toward the fourth quarter of this year, earnings growth looks particularly interesting for value stocks once you remove the index's AI-supercharged top stock, which has heavily skewed the averages. Under this analysis, earnings growth for the Russell 1000 Value Index takes the lead by the third quarter.

This is not to suggest an outright preference for value stocks, though the valuation gap between value and growth is quite wide today. It does, however, indicate there is some stored upside in value stocks that investors can look to exploit.

Doing so may require looking to a style-pure value manager given that the indexes today are growth dominated. As shown below, the broad market is comprised of only 21% value names. The Russell 1000 Value Index belies its label at 57% core and growth, having experienced a 36% decline in value exposure over the past 25 years.

True value is hard to find

U.S. stock market style exposures, 2024

Source: BlackRock Fundamental Equities, with data Morningstar as of April 30, 2024. Chart shows the composition, by style, of three major U.S. stock indices. Indexes are unmanaged. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Click to enlarge

"A market in which earnings growth broadens beyond the prevailing leaders ― creating dispersion in the process ― is a stock picker's paradise."

Alpha potential in opting out …

We often note the merits of skilled stock selection in the pursuit of alpha. And avoiding underperformers can be as important as choosing outperformers in this pursuit of benchmark-beating returns.

What are we avoiding today? Despite an overall preference for healthcare, we are skirting the big U.S. drug makers. Large-cap pharmaceutical companies face an inherent dilemma ― in other industries, products are evergreen once deployed, but pharmaceuticals have the life of a patent cycle. When those patents expire and cheaper generics come to market, revenues inevitably decline.

We see several major U.S. pharma companies losing patent protection on up to 70% of their revenue by 2030. Estimates suggest the industry could face a $100 billion drop in revenue as a result. Profits are also at risk of disproportionate decline, as it's typically the oldest and highest-margin products that are losing patent protection.

At the same time, U.S. pharma is confronted with price pressure related to the Inflation Reduction Act ('IRA'), which gives Medicare the authority to begin negotiating prices on select drugs. That process is underway, with results (and potential price reductions) due in September.

The notable exception to our U.S. pharma aversion is the manufacturers of the newer GLP-1 "diabesity" drugs, which we believe are just beginning their success journey.

Several of our teams within BlackRock Fundamental Equities are also trimming positions in financials, as interest rate cuts tend to affect bank margins, and parts of the consumer sectors, where the end of pandemic-era excess savings and high inflation are beginning to show up in greater spending discipline. Credit card data reveals an uptick in delinquency rates at lower income levels, increasing loss rates for financials. In technology, we see reductions in software and services offset by buying in semiconductors, where generative AI needs are crowding out other technology spending.

… and leaning in

Beyond the buying in semiconductors, we see a platform-level bullishness around AI that is manifesting in new ways to tap into the megatrend. Our investors are finding opportunities outside of the accepted AI winners. Examples include companies that own data and those that provide memory for storing it; power companies and industrials that supply into AI infrastructure needs, including those that equip data center cooling systems; and, more recently, opportunities in AI-ready PCs that are set to be introduced this year.

Several of our active stock pickers are adding to positions in healthcare, with a preference for healthcare equipment and services. We have also been adding to communication services, including media and entertainment. Others are eyeing value in defensive areas of the market that were left behind in the cyclical rally since 2023. Utilities is one of these sectors. It is priced at a discount to the broad market and, we believe, poised for re-rating. The transition to renewable forms of energy will compel upgrades to existing power grids and push up private market electricity rates in the process, while the power required by a growing field of AI data centers is set to fuel a meaningful spike in energy demand.

The case for active U.S. large cap at the core

Investors have more choices than ever for building their investment portfolio, both in asset types and the vehicles for holding them. Conventional wisdom is that exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks is best achieved via passive index-tracking products, as the market is so efficient and transparent that there is little alpha to be captured via active stock selection. We disagree.

Ample alpha potential

Many prefer to apply active strategies in more niche and less transparent markets, such as emerging markets or U.S. small caps. We see wisdom in this but believe the alpha opportunity is much broader. The top stock by market cap in the S&P 500 is larger than the entire small-cap universe, suggesting to us that avoiding active in U.S. large caps means sacrificing tremendous alpha potential.

The analysis below shows that large-cap U.S. stocks historically have provided a meaningful alpha opportunity on the global stage. This is a function of the excess returns of the top quartile of managers alongside large U.S. representation in global markets. While top-quartile managers in less-efficient markets may generate a higher percentage of alpha (see EMEA and EM below), their impact on a whole portfolio could be less than a top- quartile U.S. large-cap manager given their smaller global representation, as summed in the far-right column.

The significance of the opportunity has swelled as the U.S. has grown to comprise a larger share of global indexes. U.S. representation in the MSCI ACWI is at 63% today, a steady climb from 37% in 1995. This record U.S. share comes at a time when the potential for active stock selection to generate above-market return is the greatest we have seen since before the period of moderation (in valuation, volatility and dispersion) that followed the 2008 global financial crisis.

As shown below, top-quartile managers in the U.S. have been able to achieve average excess returns of 3.2% over the past 20 years.* This means U.S. large caps' 543% cumulative return over the 20 years ended Dec. 31, 2023, could have amounted to more than 1,000% over that time period when applying the top-quartile manager alpha.†

Alpha analysis by region

Source: BlackRock Fundamental Equities, with data from FactSet, MSCI and eVestment, April 2024. Regions represented by the following eVestment categories: U.S. Large Cap Equity, All Emerging Markets and All Europe. MSCI ACWI weights are as of March 31, 2024, and top quartile excess returns are averages over the 20-year period from 2004-2023. Total alpha opportunity represents the current weight times the top quartile excess return. Figures shown relate to past performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. Index returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. *Top quartile managers in the eVestment U.S. Large Cap Equity category delivered average excess returns of 3.2% annually from 2004-2023 compared to their primary prospectus benchmark. † U.S. large caps represented by the MSCI USA Index, which returned 9.75% annualized and 543% cumulative from 2004-2023. Top-quartile U.S. large-cap managers delivered average 3.2% annualized alpha in excess of primary prospectus benchmark during this period. 9.75% + 3.2% = 12.95%, equating to 1,042% cumulative return from 2004-2023. Analysis is hypothetical. Results do not reflect the deduction of management/advisory fees and other expenses, which would reduce returns. Click to enlarge

An emphasis on skill

Skill does matter. The alpha generated by median managers has been negative in 67% of rolling one-year periods over the past 10 years. Yet the top quartile of alpha generators remained positive and posted returns as much as 16% higher than bottom-quartile managers since 1995, as shown in the chart below.

Top managers have delivered across time

Alpha differential, top vs. bottom managers, 1995-2023

Source: BlackRock Fundamental Equities, with data from eVestment as of Dec. 31, 2023. Chart shows the percent of excess alpha offered by the top quartile of managers over the bottom quartile in the eVestment U.S. Large Cap Equity category. Alpha is calculated as one-year excess returns, gross of fees, compared to primary prospectus benchmark. Figures shown relate to past performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. Index returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Click to enlarge

Even as median managers may continue to underperform, we see growing opportunity for skilled managers to add alpha given our outlook for greater earnings and valuation dispersion. Other research lends support:

The BlackRock Investment Institute ('BII') found that alpha from top-quartile large-cap U.S. equity managers increased in the post-COVID era (2020-2023) relative to the three years prior. Dispersion in alpha also edged higher, suggesting manager selection has become more important.

Research from BlackRock Risk and Quantitative Analysis has found dispersion to be higher in the U.S. compared to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, amplifying the opportunity to differentiate across U.S. equities.

Bank of America's Mutual Fund Performance Monitor reported in April that 64% of active managers had outperformed their benchmarks in Q1 2024, the best quarter since 2007.

We acknowledge that active investing is subject to periods of outperformance and periods of underperformance.

We believe the goal should be a steadier experience across time that results in alpha gains over a 5- to 10- year horizon. This requires sourcing a manager with a sufficiently strong investment process and fundamental research capabilities to offer long-run consistency, alongside a track record of providing an investment experience aligned to its stated objective.

Bottom line: The impact of alpha in the U.S. on the whole portfolio is significant and potentially misunderstood. Even lower U.S. alpha is meaningful in a whole-portfolio context given the increasingly outsized U.S. representation in global indexes. For investors seeking to increase their portfolios' alpha potential, we find large-cap U.S. equities to be an underappreciated place to target that exposure.

This material is provided for educational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed are as of June 2024 and may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. The material was prepared without regard to specific objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. This material may contain "forward-looking" information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections, forecasts, estimates of yields or returns, and proposed or expected portfolio composition. Moreover, where certain historical performance information of other investment vehicles or composite accounts managed by BlackRock, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries (together, "BlackRock") has been included in this material, such performance information is presented by way of example only. No representation is made that the performance presented will be achieved, or that every assumption made in achieving, calculating or presenting either the forward-looking information or the historical performance information herein has been considered or stated in preparing this material. Any changes to assumptions that may have been made in preparing this material could have a material impact on the investment returns that are presented herein by way of example. Investing involves risk. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic, and industry conditions. Diversification does not ensure profits or protect against loss. © 2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners. Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA. Click to enlarge

