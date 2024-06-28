Dilok Klaisataporn

Article Thesis

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a high-quality dividend growth ETF that has been lagging the broad market over the last year. With SCHD being up only modestly while the broad market rallied, SCHD has become cheaper and more attractive on a relative basis, making it a good time to buy or expand a position.

Past Coverage

I have covered Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the past here on Seeking Alpha, with my most recent article being from January 2023. Since that bullish article was published, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has delivered a total return of 8%. This isn't bad, but not overly great either, which is mainly due to the fact that SCHD has not rallied as much as the broad market -- meaning SCHD has become more attractive on a relative basis, as I will try to show in this article.

SCHD: A Great Dividend Growth Pick

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a dividend ETF that has a strong track record of growing its dividend over time, as we can see in the following chart:

Over the last decade, SCHD grew its dividend by a very respectable 124%, which makes for an average annual growth rate of 8.4% (compound annual growth rate, or CAGR). This has easily outpaced the rate of inflation over the last decade -- between June 2014 and May 2024, i.e. over the last ten years, the consumer price index, or CPI, rose from 238 points to 314 points according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This makes for an increase of 32%, or 2.8% annualized. Over the last decade, which includes two years of significant inflation (2022 and 2023), SCH has thus grown its dividend at a rate that is three times as high as the rate of inflation, making for appealing dividend growth not only in nominal terms but also in real terms.

One dollar of income derived from SCHD a decade ago would have grown to $2.24 of income by now in nominal terms, and to $1.70 in real terms. SCHD's dividend growth has thus not only allowed income investors to retain their purchasing power, but the compelling dividend growth rate has allowed for significant purchasing power gains although we have seen some quite high inflation readings in the recent past.

How has SCHD achieved this feat? The ETF's methodology of selecting investments has resulted in compelling income growth and appealing price appreciation at the same time. SCHD is focused on large-cap value stocks. Value stocks tend to be cheaper (on a valuation basis) compared to growth stocks, meaning they can more easily offer sizeable dividend yields. If a company trades at 10x earnings and pays out 40% of its profits, the dividend yield will be 4%, while a growth stock trading at 30x earnings will only offer a dividend yield of 1.2% with the same 40% payout ratio. The top holdings in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF change from time to time, but the top industries generally remain more or less the same. Right now the industry distribution looks like this:

SCHD top industries (SCHD fact sheet)

The largest positions are in the financial, health care, and consumer staples industries. Health care and consumer staples are very recession resilient, as consumers will need medicine and staples such as food, drinks, and household goods during good times and bad times. This generally allows many of the companies in these industries to be resilient during tough times, which is why many companies with long dividend growth track records are from these industries. While financial companies are less resilient versus recessions, many banks, insurers, and so on came out of the Great Recession with very low payout ratios. This means that many of these companies were able to raise their dividend payout ratios substantially over the last decade, allowing for a compelling dividend growth rate, which naturally was beneficial for SCHD's dividend growth rate as well. Even today, many major banks have rather low dividend payout ratios, as we can see in the following chart:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) all have dividend payout ratios in the 27% to 37% range. These companies, as well as many other financial companies, could increase their dividend payout ratios further in the coming years, which should allow for ongoing dividend increases. With SCHD's high allocation to the financial industry, the ETF should benefit from the dividend growth potential in the top sectors it allocates money to.

According to SCHD's fact sheet, the valuation ratios across its portfolio are rather low, especially when it comes to the price to cash flow multiple:

SCHD valuation (SCHD fact sheet)

With the stocks held by the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF trading at just below 10x cash flows on average, the payout ratio across the ETF's holdings is rather low. The current dividend yield is 3.7%, while the cash flow yield across the portfolio is just above 10%, indicating that the average payout ratio is below 40%. Add a compelling earnings growth rate of almost 10%, on average, across the portfolio, and it is pretty likely that the companies held by SCHD will continue to increase their dividends over time, which will result in growing dividends for those investors who own this ETF.

The current individual top holdings look like this:

SCHD top holdings (SCHD fact sheet)

While I believe that Texas Instruments (TXN) is rather pricey today, trading at more than 30x forward net profits, it undoubtedly has a strong shareholder return framework, combining regular dividend growth with ongoing share repurchases. Other top picks such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) are quite cheap, and with Lockheed Martin (LMT) and BlackRock (BLK), SCHD owns companies with strong macro tailwinds -- increased defense investments among NATO members and other US allies, and the ongoing ETF investing megatrend.

SCHD: Comparatively Cheap

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF does not solely contain inexpensive stocks, but the ETF has become cheaper over time, at least on a relative basis, as the market has become a lot more expensive. The broad market has experienced strong gains over the last year, driven primarily by hefty gains in stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and so on. Those have caused a gain of 25% for the S&P 500 (SPY), and an even heftier gain of 32% for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). While this was great for those who bought the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100 one year ago, today may be very different. With these indices having rallied so much over the last year, they could now be rather stretched. SCHD has been somewhat of a laggard on a relative basis, meaning its relative attractiveness has increased.

SCHD is heavily allocated to value names, and those could be in for some outperformance. The following chart shows that value has, in the very long term, outperformed growth:

Value versus growth (dimensional.com)

Over the last couple of years, growth outperformed value, however. The following chart shows the total returns of the Vanguard Growth (VUG) and Value (VTV) ETFs over the last five years.

Value, which has outperformed through many cycles, has lagged growth over the last couple of years. History doesn't necessarily repeat, but I believe that there is a solid chance that the trend over the last couple of years will not go on forever. It would not be surprising if value were to outperform in the coming years, I believe, and SCHD would benefit significantly from that.

Is SCHD A Good Investment?

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF combines a nice yield of 3.7%, appealing dividend growth that has vastly outpaced inflation, a solid longer-term track record (annual total returns of 13% since inception), and it has a very low expense ratio of just 0.06%. With its allocation to industries with attractive dividend growth properties, I believe that there is a good chance that one's income will continue to climb when they decide to own shares in this ETF. With value being due for some outperformance following growth's strong run over the last couple of years, value-oriented SCHD could be well-positioned.

Following a year of underperformance for SCHD, when the broad market has gotten a lot more expensive due to the run-ups in highly-valued stocks such as Broadcom, Apple, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Costco (COST), and so on, right now could be a good time to load up on the high-yielding -- and still comparatively cheap -- holdings of SCHD. For someone looking for a nice income yield and reliable dividend growth from a diversified set of holdings, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF looks attractive right here.