PCE May 2024: Soft Spending, Low Inflation Supports Soft Landing Narrative

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has just released its estimate for May 2024 US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). Also known as “Personal Spending,” PCE directly accounts for over 60% of total US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), marking it a crucial indicator for assessing changing rates of expansion, contraction, and momentum in US economic activity.

According to the BEA, Real PCE (adjusted for inflation) expanded by 0.26% — a downside surprise compared to the median forecast of professional economists, which expected -0.04% growth.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the PCE data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data & Initial Market Reactions

We begin our analysis with a review of headline data that is summarized in Figure 1. We recommend that readers make note of the percentile rank of the rate of change (growth or contraction), and sequential momentum (acceleration or deceleration). Most importantly, readers should identify any surprises (i.e., deviations from forecasted values), as these tend to drive the initial reactions in the market.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

PCE Summary Data & Analysis (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Current dollar PCE surprised to the downside. As can be seen in Figure 1, the nominal dollar value of PCE (not adjusted for inflation) for May 2024 totaled $19,337.76 billion at a monthly annualized rate, a record. The 0.25% MoM rate of change was below the historical median, ranking in the 26th percentile. Relative to the median estimate of professional economists of 0.30% growth, this month’s PCE represented a downside surprise of -0.05%.

PCEPI inflation surprised to the downside. The PCE Price Index (PCEPI), a measure of consumer prices which is closely followed by the US Fed, indicated inflation of -0.01% during May 2024, accelerating by -0.27% compared to the inflation of 0.26% in April 2024. The PCEPI inflation in May represented a surprise of -0.01% compared to the median estimate of professional economists of 0.00%,

Real PCE surprised to the downside. By combining both of the factors above – the current dollar value of personal spending adjusted by consumer price inflation – we can see that Real PCE totaled $15,709.49 billion (at a monthly annualized rate). This month’s rate of change of Real PCE (0.26%) was above the historical median rate of change, ranking in the 51st percentile. Relative to the 0.30% growth expected by the median forecast of professional economists, the reported MoM change surprised to the downside by -0.04%.

A DEEP DIVE INTO THE BEA’S PCE DATA

In this section of our report, we will walk our readers through a comprehensive analysis of the latest PCE data. The analysis is broken down into three subsections: 1) Analysis of the impacts of inflation. 2) Rates of change and momentum of Real PCE components. 3) Attribution analysis. Our goal in this section is to pinpoint the specific causes of any deviations from forecasts (i.e., surprises) and to uncover anything which may have been misunderstood or overlooked by market participants.

Prices Matter: The Impact of Inflation and Deflation on Personal Consumption Expenditures

In this subsection, we highlight the impacts of price changes (inflation or deflation) on personal spending data. Any serious analysis of PCE must seriously consider this matter because price changes directly affect the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can purchase.

In Figure 2, we show Personal Consumption Expenditures in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures adjust the nominal current dollar figures for the changes in purchasing power caused by inflation/(deflation). The purchasing power adjustments to the PCE consumer spending data are made by applying the appropriate PCE price indexes that are published on the same day as the report on Personal Income and Outlays. It is important to note that the PCEPI is the US Federal Reserve’s favored consumer price inflation.

Figure 2: Personal Consumption Spending in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

PCE Inflation Adjustment (BEA & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 2, personal spending in current dollars during May was estimated to have grown by +0.25% MoM. However, consumer prices, as measured by the PCE price index, “deflated” by -0.01% during the month. Real PCE, which adjusts the current dollar spending figures for inflation, is estimated to have expanded by +0.26% during the month of May.

It is important to note any divergences between the Goods and Services categories when analyzing changes in consumer prices and real personal spending.

Price divergences. Goods prices during May deflated by -0.37% MoM, compared to a +0.17% change in prices of services. Prices of services tend to be stickier than the prices of goods.

Spending divergences. Real personal spending on Goods (inflation-adjusted) in May was estimated to have expanded by +0.59%, compared to growth of +0.10% in real consumer expenditures on services.

Please note that for the remainder of this article, all Personal Consumption Expenditures (i.e., personal spending) figures will be presented in “real” (inflation adjusted) terms.

Rates of Change and Momentum of Real PCE Components

In this subsection, we present the major components of Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify the relative growth of various components of PCE compared to each other, and to the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

We will mostly focus on the 3-month rate of change, which is generally the best indicator of current strength and trends. However, the 1-month, 6-month and 12-month data are important reference points.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Major Components of Real PCE

PCE Inflation Adjustment (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 3, overall real spending growth, on a 3-month annualized basis (1.84%), remained below the historical median (30th percentile), with a strong rate of change data (51st percentile) for the most recent month.

Divergences in rates of change between categories. During the past 3 months the growth of Real PCE Goods was in the 41st percentile while the real PCE Services was in the 20th percentile. On a one-month basis, this divergence continues, with Real Goods actually being above the historical median (51st percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of Real PCE

In this subsection, our analysis is focused on identifying the contributions that various categories make to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of Total PCE.

Figure 4: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Real PCE Annualized Growth (BEA & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in total real PCE in May (+0.26%) accelerated by +0.38% compared to April (-0.13%). This momentum is attributable to a +0.41% contribution to acceleration in Goods and a -0.03% contribution to deceleration in services.

Within Goods, Durable Goods contributed to acceleration by +0.20% while Nondurable Goods contributed to +0.21% acceleration.

US Economy Outlook: Implications of the PCE Data

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released PCE data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the US economy?

Updates to US Economic Forecasts

Let’s begin with a brief review of forecasters’ expectations leading into this report. The median forecast of professional economists expected the BEA to report that real personal spending grew at +0.30% percent during the most recent month (55th percentile). Assuming that this forecast had been entirely correct, and that there were no revisions to prior data, the 3-month annualized change of Real Personal Spending would have been a +2.64% growth rate, ranking in the 41st percentile historically.

As it turns out, reported data (including the figures for the most recent month and revisions to prior months) indicate that Real PCE grew at a 3-month annualized rate of +1.84%, a rate of change which ranks in the 30th percentile historically.

Due to this relatively disappointing performance of the real personal spending data, forecasts of US economic growth should be revised downwards. However, it should be noted that this will be offset by a positive surprise in the personal income data.

Update of Overall Outlook for US Economy

Currently, the overall outlook for the US economy is dominated by whether the US economy will achieve a “soft-landing.” How does our thorough analysis of the just-released PCE data impact the analysis of this question?

In general, the May figures in the BEA’s Personal income and Outlays Report for May are compatible with market expectations of a soft landing. Personal spending in May was in line with historical averages and below average for a period of expansion. In other words: Not too hot and not too cold. This follows weak April figures. The 3-month growth rate of real personal spending is well below average. Furthermore, the increase in the PCE price index was below the Fed’s target for the month of May.

When considered alongside a slough of other indicators of economic activity corresponding to the month of May, the personal spending and income data in this report generally confirm that the US economy has been slowing in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. However, the personal spending data was slightly firmer than most other economic indicators in May and the personal income data was firmer. Therefore, we conclude that overall, the slowdown of the US economy, does not, this far, appear to have reached rates which would cause significant concern about the risk of a business cycle recession.

Concluding Thoughts

Our Investing Group team believes that growth is slowing and inflation is decelerating. This is a relatively good environment for US Treasury bonds and TIPS, in particular. The outlook for equities, particularly on a reward to risk basis, is mixed and requires greater selectivity.

Market breadth in US equities has been absolutely terrible, and it is likely that this is not merely a statistical anomaly; it is likely that internal divergences are a price signal that is indicative of underlying fundamental economic problems, as discussed in detail here.

We remain of the view that there are unappreciated risks that may materialize in the second half of 2024, presenting unusual investment opportunities. In particular, we think that the US economy is vulnerable to a major oil price shock.