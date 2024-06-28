brianbalster

Investment Overview

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock was tanking in pre-market trading today, after the Cranbury, N.J.,-based biotech reported it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the Food and Drug Administration, rejecting the company's Biologics License Application ("BLA") for its lentiviral ("LV") vector-based gene therapy Kresladi to treat severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I).

Rocket's share price was down <10% at the time of writing, trading at a value of ~$19, however it has since climbed >$20, reflecting a general lack of concern among investors.

Although the situation is not welcome for Rocket or its shareholders, the good news is that the FDA's rejection is based on Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls ("CMC"). Typically, CMC issues can be addressed and amended quickly in consultation with the FDA, whereas if a rejection is based on e.g. safety or efficacy grounds, further clinical studies may be necessary, or the drug may not ever make it to market.

Rocket management, led by CEO Gaurav Shah, M.D., commented in a press release today that it had:

Met with FDA senior leaders from Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) to align on the limited scope of additional CMC information needed to support the approval of Kresladi as quickly as possible.

The press release also discusses LAD-I as follows:

Severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) is a rare, autosomal recessive pediatric disease caused by mutations in the ITGB2 gene encoding for the beta-2 integrin component CD18. CD18 is a key protein that facilitates leukocyte adhesion and extravasation from blood vessels to combat infections. As a result, children with severe LAD-I are often affected immediately after birth. During infancy, they suffer from recurrent life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections that respond poorly to antibiotics and require frequent hospitalizations. Children who survive infancy experience recurrent severe infections including pneumonia, gingival ulcers, necrotic skin ulcers, and septicemia.

Kresaldi is described as follows:

Kresladi is an investigational gene therapy that contains autologous (patient-derived) hematopoietic stem cells that have been genetically modified with a lentiviral (LV) vector to deliver a functional copy of the ITGB2 gene, which encodes for the beta-2 integrin component CD18, a key protein that facilitates leukocyte adhesion and enables their extravasation from blood vessels to fight infection.

And results from Kresaldi's pivotal study were discussed as follows:

Positive top-line data from the global Phase 1/2 study of Kresladi demonstrated 100% overall survival at 12 months post-infusion (and for the entire duration of follow-up) for all nine LAD-I patients with 18 to 42 months of available follow-up. Data also showed large decreases compared with pre-treatment history in the incidences of significant infections, combined with evidence of resolution of LAD-I-related skin lesions and restoration of wound repair capabilities. All primary and secondary endpoints were met, and Kresladi was well tolerated in all patients with no treatment-related serious adverse events.

Analysis - Rejection Hurts, But Kresaldi Likely To Gain Approval At Second Attempt

The Initial Prescription Drug User Fee Act Date ("PDUFA") date - the date by which the FDA must reach a decision on approval or rejection - for Kresladi was set for March 31 this year, however the FDA extended the deadline by three months, to allow it to study CMC information submitted to it by Rocket at the agency's request.

Presumably, the FDA was not satisfied with the additional information supplied by Rocket, hence today's rejection. The FDA has already awarded the drug Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Rare Pediatric, and Fast Track designations, however, and stated it does not plan to convene an Advisory Committee ("AdComm", when a panel of experts are brought in to vote on or discuss product approval), so it seems the agency would be equally as keen as Rocket to see the therapy make it to market, if the manufacturing issues can be solved.

According to Rocket's Q1 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission:

The Company has a lease for a facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, consisting of 103,720 square feet of space including areas for offices, process development, research, and development laboratories and 50,000 square feet dedicated to AAV cGMP manufacturing facilities to support the Company’s pipeline.

While Rocket's long-term plan seems to be to manufacture as much product as possible at this facility, a statement in the company's 2023 annual report / 10Q submission reads as follows:

We plan to supplement our own direct manufacturing capabilities with third-party manufacturers for our AAV programs. For our LV programs, we currently rely on third-party manufacturers to produce the plasmids, vectors, cell banks and final drug product for our clinical trials. With respect to commercial production of our product candidates in the future, we plan to pursue multiple options including direct manufacturing as well as outsourcing production of the active pharmaceutical (drug substance) ingredients and final drug product manufacturing (drug product) to contract manufacturing organizations if these products are approved and registered for marketing authorization by the applicable regulatory bodies.

We may speculate the FDA would like more clarity on where and how Kresladi product will be manufactured - perhaps the sticking point concerns Rocket's in-house facilities, or it could be related to a third-party manufacturer, or the transition from one to the other. Rocket has not provided additional information, but management's response to the CRL seems to imply it expects to resolve the matter sooner rather than later.

Apparently, there are two options when it comes to responding to a CRL, known as Class I and Class II resubmissions. The first occurs when the company can "easily address minor deficiencies," while the second occurs when "significant changes or new data" may be required by the agency, which requires a longer-term, more measured resolution.

It seems that Rocket believes it can make a Class I resubmission, but even so, it's likely to be at least six months, and perhaps significantly longer, before any approval can be secured.

According to Data Monitor research, the median delay for a drug handed a CRL that is subsequently approved is ~13 months, although the shortest delay was just three and a half months. More than half of drugs that receive a CRL go on to be approved, the research also shows.

My gut feeling is that Rocket's delay will be on the shorter side, although if deficiencies at its manufacturing plant have been identified, it could be a lengthy, and costly, process to fix them.

Looking Ahead - Kresladi's Delay Should Not Impact Overall Investment Opportunity

Rocket is fortunate in that it has a diverse pipeline, with five assets in the clinic. RP-L102 is a lentiviral vector based therapy like Kresladi, indicated to treat Fanconi Anemia ("FA"), a rare bone-marrow disease. It's subject to regulatory review for approval in the EU, and a BLA is expected to be submitted to the FDA this quarter.

FA is a ~4k patient population across the US and EU combined, Rocket's research indicates, while diagnosed LAD-I cases are <1k, hence, neither of these two indications may offer a revenue opportunity in the triple-digit millions, although it should be noted gene therapies come with high prices - >$2m or more - and the efficacy profile of Kresladi certainly seems to suggest it would be in high demand amongst patients.

In reality, however, the most valuable asset in Rocket's portfolio is its in vivo gene therapy RP-A501, indicated for Danon Disease. Back in September last year, I supplied some deep dive analysis for Seeking Alpha on Rocket and RP-A501, showing how progress or setbacks associated with this drug tend to dictate the value of the share price.

RP-A501 is believed by analysts to have "Blockbuster" (>$1bn revenues per annum) potential. A Phase 2 pivotal study of RP-A501 is ongoing with a primary endpoint assessment due at 12 months, suggesting data may be available in the first half of next year. This is arguably a substantially more important catalyst for the company than the approval - or rejection of either of its LV drugs.

Concluding Thoughts - Investors Shrug Off Delay - Manufacturing May Be Worth Monitoring

As mentioned, the investment community does not seem to be overly concerned about today's CRL for Rocket and Kresladi, and sentiment and evidence seems to suggest that a resubmission can be made, with a good chance of success, provided the manufacturing issues are resolvable.

The only lingering concern, in my view, is if the CMC issue is related to Rocket's manufacturing plant. If the facilities here are deemed unsatisfactory by the FDA, it would not only potentially create further delays, but could undermine the applications pending for RP-L102, and the pivotal study of RP-A501.

There's no evidence that I'm aware of to suggest that this is the case, however, and therefore, the upcoming data catalyst for RP-A501 remains the date to keep an eye on, and the key to unlocking share price gains - or losses - for Rocket investors.

As a fan of in vivo who would love to see a first ever approval of an in vivo gene therapy, I remain optimistic, and there's no change to my thesis outlined last September, however prospective investors should understand how difficult in vivo drug development can be, and how few companies have ever succeeded in this field.