Berkshire added more OXY stock

It is public information that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) has accumulated a large position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:OXY) common stock. As illustrated by the chart below, BRK started accumulating shares in 2022 Q1 and has kept adding to the position since then. After the 2024 Q1 disclosure (during which BRK added another 1.77% to its position), a more recent exchange filing in mid-June shows that:

BRK has picked up more OXY shares over the past few days, accumulating a nearly 29% stake in the oil producer worth about $15.37B. BRK bought a little over 2.9M shares in three separate transactions on June 13, 14, and 17 for about $176M. All told, BRK acquired about 5.5M OXY shares this month alone, amassing 255.3M shares in the company. In addition, it also owns warrants to buy another 83.9M OXY shares at $59.62 per share. DataRoma

Against this background, my thesis is to explain why it is very likely that BRK could buy even more shares of OXY in the near future. For individual investors like you and me, such a strong interest, combined with OXY's attractive valuation and robust cash generation, could provide support for the stock prices and further skew the return/risks profile.

The remainder of this article will analyze some of the key reasons why BRK could add more OXY shares in the near future. The top reasons on my list are OXY valuation, Warren Buffett’s fondness for the energy sector, and also BRK’s cash position.

OXY’s valuation and why Buffett loves the energy sector

Buffett has shown a strong interest in the energy sector for good reasons. As illustrated by the next chart below, two of the top 6 holdings in BRK’s equity portfolio are energy companies now (OXY and CVX). Besides investing in energy companies through stock ownership, BRK also has full control over some energy operations through its subsidiaries.

A notable example is Berkshire Hathaway Energy (“BHE”). BHE is a major player in the North American energy sector, involved in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and also renewables investment. A good portion of BHE operations are thus overlapped with OXY (and Chevron (CVX), too), such as in the area of natural gas transmission, storage pipelines, and renewable energy. This dual approach provides BRK with a wider exposure to the sector and allows it to benefit from potential upsides in the energy market through both stock appreciation and earning boosts in its own energy operations.

DataRoma

Buffett's interest in the energy sector can be attributed to two considerations in my mind: long-term predictability and good value. And OXY is a good reflection of both. The energy sector is crucial for the U.S. and the global economy. As a leader in this space, its stakes in OXY provide stability and long-term growth potential for BRK's portfolio. Furthermore, despite near-term commodity price volatilities, oil and gas prices have been a very effective hedge against inflation in the long term.

And OXY is a classic value play in my view. The chart below summarizes OXY’s valuation metrics. As seen, in terms of P/E OXY trades at ~16x of its FWD non-GAAP earnings, a very reasonable level in either absolute terms or relative terms (say relative to the broader market). Although, Buffett’s thinking evolves more around the owner’s earnings than accounting earnings. Thus, I think cash flow is a more appropriate valuation metric here. Looking at the P/Cash Flow ratios in the chart below, OXY's ratio is in the range of 4~5x, simply too low to ignore in my view.

Seeking Alpha

Other considerations

Another consideration involves BRK’s current cash position. As seen, its cash position is hovering around $188B currently (see the following screenshot of its balance). OXY’s current market cap is $55B (and remember that BRK already owns about 29% of it). Therefore, BRK certainly has the bandwidth to own a much higher fraction of OXY.

In terms of regulations, I do not see additional restrictions for BRK to own more shares of OXY, either. There are additional disclosure requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) once a company acquires more than 10% of a publicly traded company's voting stock within 10 days. A remote concern might be an antitrust concern if BRK's ownership gives it too much control over OXY and the sector. However, I said this is a remote concern because BRK's current ownership in OXY is far from a controlling stake (usually around 50%). And even if it does, it is unlikely to trigger a concern in my view given the competitive landscape in the oil/gas sector.

Seeking Alpha

Risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, OXY shares the risks generic to other oil and gas companies. The top two major industry-wide risks in my view are fluctuations in commodities as aforementioned and environmental regulations. Stricter regulations aimed at curbing carbon emissions can significantly impact profitability and future production potential.

There are also risks more specific to my thesis in this article. First, OXY also faces some company-specific challenges. One concern is its high debt load. The debt load, combined with rate uncertainties, could limit its capital allocation choices and its ability to invest in new growth opportunities. The debt load could/should also be part of the valuation consideration. For example, in a hypothetical full buyout scenario, the buyer will also need to assume the debt.

Finally, any prediction of BRK’s future investment decisions always involves an element of speculation. However, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, my thesis is that BRK’s strong interest in OXY further skews the return/risk profile. Even without BRK buying more Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, I consider OXY a good buying opportunity in itself already due to the valuation and earning catalysts mentioned above.