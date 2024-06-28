Tecsys Inc. (TCYSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tecsys Inc. (OTCPK:TCYSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Brereton - CEO
Mark Bentler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andy Nguyen - Raymond James
Amr Ezzat - Ventum Financial
Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities
John Shao - National Bank of Canada
Suthan Sukumar - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Tecsys Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call.

Please note that the complete annual and fourth quarter report, including MD&A and financial statements were filed on SEDAR+ after market closed yesterday. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The company has added a companion presentation to today's call, which is available on their website at www.tecsys.com/investors.

Some of the statements in this conference call, including the question and answer period, may include forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from such statements. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Peter Brereton, Chief Executive Officer at Tecsys. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Brereton

Good morning. Joining me today is Mark Bentler, our Chief Financial Officer. We appreciate you joining us for today's call.

As most of you have likely seen in the results issued last night, fiscal 2024 has been an outstanding year for our organization, marked by significant achievements and strong organic growth. Our year-over-year SaaS revenue is up 39% and our RPO continues to grow up 43% over last year. Our momentum continues across the board with emerging opportunities in new marketplaces and a clear path for sustained performance.

Our vision for growth

