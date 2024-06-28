JPMorgan: Preferred Shares May Outperform In A Falling Rate Environment

designer491

Introduction

JPMorgan Chase's 4.2% preferred shares (NYSE:JPM.PR.M) have performed in line with the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) so far in 2024, posting a mid-single digit total return:

Compared to the bank's common stock, the returns have been subpar both in 2024 and on a three-year time frame, with the preferred shares underperforming the common ones by a cumulative 50% since June 2021:

I think this has created a buying opportunity in the preferred shares, as I think they will recoup some of the capital losses incurred from the rise in interest rates in 2022 and 2023. In fact, the cumulative return may be in the low double digits should the FED cut rates to 3.1% by the end of 2026.

Company Overview

You can access all JPMorgan results here. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reports results in three main segments, namely Consumer and Community banking, or CCB, at 43% of 2023 revenue, Commercial & Investment Bank, or CIB, at 40%, and Asset & Wealth Management, or AWM, at 12% (Corporate accounts for the remainder of revenues to 100%):

From a revenue-type perspective, 56% of 2023 revenues came from net interest income, or NII, 27% from non-interest revenue, or NIR, with Markets revenue accounting for the remaining 17%:

From the figure above, we can observe that the significance of NII has increased from 35% of revenue in 2021 to 56% in 2023. While interest rates are unlikely to return to the circa 0% that prevailed in 2021, we can fully expect the share of NII to decline in the years ahead, with a contribution of 45-50% to revenue likely for the long term.

Preferred dividend coverage

In Q1 2024 JPMorgan paid a cumulative $397 million in dividends on various classes of preferred shares (the bank is quite active in managing its preferred capital structure, issuing and redeeming shares in Q1 2024 and post-quarter end. For more information, you can check page 156 of the 10-Q report here). This represents just 3% of its net income, implying that the preferred dividends are well covered. The return on tangible common equity, or ROTCE, came in at 21% in Q1 2024, above the bank's 17% long-term target, as JPMorgan still benefits from elevated NII. Even at 17% ROTCE preferred dividends would be just 4% of net income, still a level of safety only achieved by few preferred issuers.

Capital position

JPMorgan ended Q1 2024 with a CET1 ratio of 15%, flat Q/Q, as organic capital growth was offset by capital distributions and increases in risk-weighted assets, or RWA:

The 15% CET1 ratio represents a 3.1% buffer relative to the 11.9% current capital requirement.

Furthermore, the cumulative $29.9 billion in preferred share capital is well covered by an equity market capitalization of circa $567 billion, so again we can say the asset coverage of the preferreds is quite high.

Outlook for Federal Reserve policy

The investment case for the JPMorgan preferred shares largely rests on a reversal of the tight Federal Reserve policy observed since 2022. Current futures prices predict an FED funds rate of 4.25-4.50% in July 2025, some 1% lower than today. Further ahead, the summary of FED economic projections signals a 3.1% FED funds rate at the end of 2026, and 2.8% in the long term:

While the Federal Reserve always cautions that the FED funds rate projection is not a precise outlook or forecast, it is nevertheless useful for analytical purposes. In essence, the current thinking of the FED is that by the end of 2026, some 53% of the increase in the FED funds rate from 0-0.25% to 5.25-5.50% currently will be reversed.

How to position in the preferred shares

While the investment case rationale can be said to cover all six classes of JPMorgan fixed-rate preferred shares (especially those trading below par, such as the Series GG, JJ, LL, and MM), I will use the lowest coupon series MM shares as an example:

Fixed-rate preferred stock series Coupon Series DD (JPM.PR.D) 5.75% Series EE (JPM.PR.C) 6% Series GG (JPM.PR.J) 4.75% Series JJ (JPM.PR.K) 4.55% Series LL (JPM.PR.L) 4.625% Series MM (JPM.PR.M) 4.2% Click to enlarge

Since the end of 2021, the Series M 4.2% preferred shares have fallen from a price of circa $25 to the current $19.26/share, or a decline of roughly 23%. If we take the FED's projection at face value, and we do see a 43% reversal of rate hikes by the end of 2026, we could extrapolate a similar recovery in the series M share price, or around $2.46/share to circa $21.7/share, roughly 13% higher than the current price.

On top of the potential capital gain, investors are looking at an additional 5.45% annual yield from dividends. Annualizing the cumulative 13% capital gain for 2.5 years would result in an annual capital gain of circa 5%:

Preferred series Annual dividend yield Annual capital gain Cumulative annual return Year-end 2026 Target Price Series MM 5.45% 5% 10.45% $21.7/share Click to enlarge

As you can see, the Series M preferred shares offer a potential double-digit return, although almost half of the gains admittedly come from a highly uncertain re-rating in the price of the preferred shares.

Given that the common shares are currently trading at a tangible book earnings yield of about 7.55% (assuming a normalized ROTCE of 17%), a shocking result could be that the preferred shares even outperform the common ones with an investment horizon until 2026.

Risks

As I highlighted above, preferred dividends represent just 4% of normalized earnings, and preferred shares are covered by equity market capitalization some 19 times. Hence, it is fair to say the preferred shares offer a high margin of safety already. Thus, I think the main risk in my investment case is the highly uncertain dynamic between potential FED rate cuts and preferred share prices. For example, given the downward price volatility observed in recent years, preferred holders may demand a larger premium to hold the preferred shares in the long run, thus negating a good portion of the anticipated capital gains.

Conclusion

JPMorgan Chase's preferred shares are well covered by both net income and equity market capitalization. In the rising rate environment of recent years, the bank's preferred shares have materially lagged the performance of common stock. Given the outlook for monetary policy, I reckon the next two and a half years may offer preferred investors a chance to actually outperform common shareholders.

As a final note, a potential recession would negatively impact all banks, JPMorgan included. That said, its standing as the arguably safest big American bank may mitigate the impact on the bank's securities. In such a scenario, the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates below its 2.8% long-term projection. This would potentially be the Goldilocks scenario for preferred shareholders, with further price gains dependent on the severity and duration of the recession.

