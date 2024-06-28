Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

After struggling in the post-pandemic era to resuscitate its sales growth, Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is suddenly looking like a hot commodity again. The CRM platform specifically designed for charitable giving and non-profit institutions is back to an accelerating revenue growth trend.

On top of this, one of its minority shareholders Clearlake Capital recently made an $80/share offer for the company, which Blackbaud's management summarily rejected as being too low. The stock is now trading just under that offer (and is down more than 10% year to date), which to me signifies quite an attractive buying opportunity.

Blackbaud is right: with so many bullish catalysts amid price increases, the company is worth more than $80 per share

I last wrote a bullish article on Blackbaud in April, upgrading the stock from a prior neutral view (when the stock was trading in the mid-$80s, which are levels I think Blackbaud can comfortably return to) driven by the company’s improving revenue performance.

As a reminder for investors who are just now catching up to the Blackbaud story: the company has been hard at work to transform and modernize its recurring revenue base. To be more specific: in the past, Blackbaud had its customers on a mix of one, two, three, or sometimes longer contracts that had minimal price increase provisions baked in. Now, all of the new deals and renewals that the company is signing are based on standard 3-year terms (which should smooth out the lumpiness of the renewal base going forward) and most importantly, renewals are happening with updated pricing with a mid-teens percentage increase. These rate increases are key to Blackbaud’s growth.

Now, as shown in the chart below, a vast chunk (30%) of Blackbaud’s existing contracts are up for renewal this year in 2024, and next year another 25% of contracts come due. We do have to be mindful of the risk of churn (higher prices may mean some customers opt to forego renewal), but given the fact that Blackbaud becomes deeply ingrained in an organization’s giving operations, we think churn will remain at normal levels and these renewal blocks will provide ample opportunity for revenue growth.

Here’s a reminder as to my longer-term bull case on Blackbaud:

Blackbaud has achieved accelerating organic revenue growth. The company is executing well in a tough macro environment. In particular, the company has redesigned its renewal contract structures that make room for more price increases within the existing installed base, increasing its revenue opportunity.

The company is executing well in a tough macro environment. In particular, the company has redesigned its renewal contract structures that make room for more price increases within the existing installed base, increasing its revenue opportunity. Unique product- Blackbaud distinguishes itself from other CRM systems by focusing specifically on the non-profit and charitable giving sectors.

Blackbaud distinguishes itself from other CRM systems by focusing specifically on the non-profit and charitable giving sectors. Rejection of Clearlake Capital and acquirer interest signal untapped value in this stock. Clearlake Capital, already a large shareholder in Blackbaud with just under a 20% stake, has made an $80/share offer for the company. Even though the company rejected this offer, it's an indication that Blackbaud may be worth more.

Clearlake Capital, already a large shareholder in Blackbaud with just under a 20% stake, has made an $80/share offer for the company. Even though the company rejected this offer, it's an indication that Blackbaud may be worth more. The company has expanded its share buyback program. Takeover or not, Blackbaud has the firepower to chase substantial EPS growth through buying back its shares while they're trading cheaply.

In my view, given where current multiples stand against Blackbaud's financials, Blackbaud’s argument that it’s worth more than Clearlake's $80/share offer makes a lot of sense. At current share prices near $76, Blackbaud trades at a market cap of $2.95 billion. After we net off the $382.9 million of cash and $1.04 billion of cash off the company’s most recent balance sheet, Blackbaud’s resulting enterprise value is $3.61 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has updated its guidance midpoints for the current year to $1.18 billion of revenue (+7% y/y), a 33.0% adjusted EBITDA margin translating to $389.4 million of adjusted EBITDA, and $4.25 in pro forma EPS.

This puts Blackbaud’s current valuation multiples at 9.3x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA. I continue to retain my view that the stock is worth at least $91 per share, a price target that implies ~11x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA and ~20% upside from current levels. In my view, with an offer on the table already at $80 per share, investors have a fairly safe entry point into this name.

Q1 download

Let’s now go through Blackbaud’s latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Revenue grew 7% y/y to $279.3 million, accelerating slightly versus 6% growth in Q4. As previously mentioned, the company’s growth has been primarily driven by renewals coming due and recently renewed customers that signed back on at higher rates. And yet the new business machine is still also at play, with Blackbaud signing on a number of important new wins and upsells in the quarter including with the NHL, the Salvation Army, Cisco (CSCO) and Fidelity Investments.

By segment, macro challenges are a headwind to the corporate sector, where revenue is declining. And yet price-driven growth in the social sector is more than offsetting enterprise softness.

More context from CFO Tony Boor’s remarks on the Q1 earnings call on the company’s sales momentum:

The social sector performed well with revenue growth approaching 9%. Within the social sector, our contractual recurring revenues were $160 million in the quarter, representing 10% growth year-over-year. This area of the business is our largest revenue contributor and continue to ramp as the benefits from our modernized contract renewal initiatives take hold. Transactional recurring revenue in the social sector was $78 million and up 7.5% for the quarter. The corporate sector, which represented 13% of total revenue in the quarter, declined 5.5%. As we previously disclosed, we expect revenue in the corporate sector to decline for the full year 2024. This decline is solely driven by EVERFI, as our YourCause product continues to perform well. EVERFI has faced macro headwinds in the form of tightening corporate CSR budgets, especially in the financial services market where EVERFI has a significant position. We are working on plans for EVERFI to ensure it contributes to shareholder value.

As mentioned above, the company is divesting an underperforming UK subsidiary that contributes a de minimis amount of revenue. We note that Blackbaud has remained a relatively acquisitive company and has the high leverage ratio to show for it, which is one of the more significant risks in the stock as certain acquisitions don’t pan out.

From a profitability standpoint, we note that adjusted EBITDA in the quarter grew 25% y/y to $88.9 million, with a robust 31.8% adjusted EBITDA margin improving 460bps from 27.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Risks and key takeaways

Needless to say, a number of risks still stand on the horizon for Blackbaud as it looks to revitalize its growth: which is the reason the market overall has been rather skeptical on this name. The biggest risk, in my view, is elevated churn from the install base. As more than half of the company’s contracts are up for renewal across 2024 and 2025, constrained IT budgets could cause churn especially as Blackbaud is pushing for price increases. In addition, if Blackbaud continues its usual trend of acquiring more companies and burdening its balance sheet (currently, its net debt position is ballooning as the company is spending cash to buy back its own stock), it may look less attractive for Clearlake or other potential acquirers.

Still, with a recent offer on the table set at higher than where Blackbaud is trading today, and with strong performance already materializing from the company’s pricing and shift in renewal policy, I’d say there’s more upside than downside here.