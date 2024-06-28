This Doesn't End Well

MCCAIG

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) and S&P 500 (SP500) have had fine years to date. So far, both major indices are up in the mid-teens here in 2024. As I noted in an article earlier this week, the rally has been extremely top-heavy, with AI juggernaut Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) accounting for approximately one third of the overall market's gains to date.

Seeking Alpha

Interestingly, none of the expected six to seven 25bps cuts to the Fed Funds rate have come to pass yet. This was the consensus investor expectation late in 2023, based on futures at the time. In addition, stripping out the contributions from the largest seven tech stocks by market capitalization, profit growth for the S&P 500 has been negative on a year-over-year basis for the past two quarters. Overall, Q1 U.S. Corporate Profits also fell -2.7% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The huge rally off the lows of the last market swoon that ended late in October has also occurred against the backdrop of a clearly slowing economy. In fact, one could argue that much of the economy is already in recession. And this will be the primary topic for this article today.

U.S. GDP Growth By Quarter (Statista)

GDP growth clocked in at an impressive 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023 but had slowed to 3.4% in the fourth quarter, and our latest estimate of 1Q2024 GDP growth is a tepid 1.4%.

The most distressing part of the current economic picture is that the majority of consumers are clearly distressed. Consumer spending only rose 1.5% in the first quarter. Equating to the real rate of inflation, one could easily argue that spending fell in the quarter.

Zero Hedge

It is easy to see why the consumer is under increasing stress. The average American household has lost buying power to inflation since the start of 2021 and as I highlighted in a previous article in June, government statistics underestimate the true rate of inflation. In addition, consumers have blown through all the massive excess savings that were enabled by huge covid relief programs.

U.S. excess personal savings (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Now that those savings have been spent and the personal savings rate has dropped to half its pre-pandemic levels, consumers have been turning to credit cards often to make ends meet. There also has been a surge of Americans are working at least two jobs.

U.S. Personal Savings Rate (Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis)

With credit card debt at record highs and with the erosion of buying power, it is not surprising consumer delinquency rates are rising. In addition, the unemployment rate has ticked up from a low of 3.5% to four percent currently.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The weakening consumer was a theme to the disappointing results/ guidance from well-known names like Starbucks (SBUX), Target (TGT), McDonald's (MCD) and Home Depot (HD) during first quarter earnings season.

Yesterday, the stock Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) had its worst daily loss in some 30 years after the company warned of increasing consumer pressures and its plans to close a significant number of stores. The shares of Nike (NKE) are getting hammered Friday morning after the company provided tepid guidance, largely due to weak consumer demand. Well-known H&M and Levi's have also warned of poor consumer metrics this week. Given the American consumer provides for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, it is difficult to be optimistic about the overall economy given the increasingly challenged state of most American households.

Monthly Leading Economic Indicators (Conference Board)

Manufacturing might be in even worse shape, however. The Dallas Fed Services Index has now been in negative territory for 25 months in a row. Lousy manufacturing metrics are a key reason the Leading Economic Indicators have declined in 26 of the last 27 months as well. This has historically been a sign that a recession is on the horizon.

U.S. Existing Home Sales (2014-2024) (FXEmpire)

Finally, we have real estate. Average 30-Year mortgage rates have more than doubled since the Federal Reserve started to tighten monetary policy in March 2022. This has been a major headwind to the housing sector, as existing home sales in 2023 came in at the lowest annual level since 1995. Given tens of millions of homeowners have "golden handcuffs" from their existing low mortgage rates, it is doubtful mortgage activity picks up in the coming quarters.

CMBS debt due in 2024 (Trepp)

However, it is on the commercial side of real estate that is really deteriorating. As I noted in this recent article, values for office and many other types of properties are plunging, leading to increased delinquency and default rates. We are in the early innings of this reset, and this will become a larger headwind for the banking system in the months ahead, especially among regional and community banks.

CBO/Capital Economics

The huge increase in AI spending has been a core economic growth driver for some time now. The federal government is also engaging in massive deficit spending (6.7% of GDP in FY2024 according to the latest CBO projection). Obviously, given the U.S. already has the highest Debt to GDP ratio in its history, this is unsustainable, over the longer term. And currently, it is difficult to find many other potential economic growth engines.

Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

That leaves us with an overall market that is selling close to 22 times forward S&P 500 earnings when the risk-free yield on the 10-Year Treasury is at 4.3%. As can be seen above, the U.S. market capitalization to GDP ratio has never been higher, even during the late stages of the Internet Boom a quarter-century ago. Just before the crash back then, the overall market was selling at five times book value and 2.2X revenues. Currently, we are at five times book value and 2.9X revenues.

In summary, it has been apparent to many investors for quite some time that the overall market is clearly and substantially overvalued using many key metrics. In many ways, more inflated than just before the Internet Bust in early 2000. All it takes is for an event like what happened on a CNN debate stage Thursday night to make this obvious to a much wider audience in a blink of an eye. And that is when major equity sell-offs happen.

And as economist Herb Stein's famous quote goes, "If something cannot go on forever, it will stop." And when the "irrational exuberance" around equities finally ends, my guess is that will not end well for those investors who are not positioned accordingly.