No Holiday Break For Tesla, Constellation Brands, Comcast, And Trump Media

The key economic release of the holiday-shortened week in the U.S. will be the jobs report on Friday. Economists expect payroll gains to slow from 272K in May to 200K in June, and the unemployment rate to stay level at 4.0%. Average hourly earnings growth is expected to taper to +0.3% month-over-month pace. The Friday report will be preceded by JOLTS and ADP data on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Bank of America thinks the U.S. labor market is gently cooling as Americans continue to see jobs as broadly easy to get. Of note, the recent spike in young adult unemployment has shown signs of subsiding.

The earnings schedule for the holiday week is extremely light, but Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) are both due to spill numbers. As for events, the opening of Universal Studio's (CMCSA) Despicable Me 4 is one of the few expected catalysts. On a broader scale, corporate buybacks are likely to fade next week as earnings blackout periods ramp up. It is estimated that companies representing almost half of the S&P 500 Index market cap will be in blackout periods by the end of the week. While the U.S. markets are mainly snoozing through the holiday week, across the Atlantic, the first round of the French legislative elections and the UK general election could have implications for European stocks.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 2 - MSC Industrial (MSM), Polestar Automotive (PSNY), and Simulations Plus (SLP). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 3 - Constellation Brands (

