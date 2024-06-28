Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Natasha Vecchiarelli - VP, IR & Corporate Communications
Rob Schwartz - President and CEO
Ryan Gerbrandt - COO
Chris Guttman-McCabe - Chief Regulatory & Communications Officer
Tim Gray - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC
Joseph Galone - LightShed Ventures
Griffin Boss - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Anterix Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Investor Update Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. Please also note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Natasha Vecchiarelli, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. I'm Natasha Vecchiarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, and I welcome you to our fourth quarter fiscal year '24 Investor Update Call.

Joining us today are Rob Schwartz, President and CEO; Ryan Gerbrandt, COO; Tim Gray, CFO; and Chris Gutman-McCabe, Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer.

Before turning the call over to Rob, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events, such as our commercial outlook and guidance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

We encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including, without limitation, the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q, which identify specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These files can be accessed on our website. Additionally, we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

With

