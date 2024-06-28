Mikko Lemola

IRM stock is overbought

The goal of this article is to reiterate my Hold rating on Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:NYSE:IRM). My last article on the stock was published about three months ago and entitled "Iron Mountain Has No Lack Of Catalysts But Is Fully Valued Now." The title also gave away the essence of that article already. More specifically, my holding rating was issued by weighing these following factors:

… Its data center division offers attractive opportunities in a burgeoning industry and there are plenty of cross-sell synergistic opportunities. However, these positive catalysts are opposed by some concerns. At the top of my list is the valuation risk. Both its P/FFO ratio and dividend yield suggest IRM might be near the most richly valued level in at least a decade.

The article approached the stock from a long-term prospect, with a five-year time horizon in mind. In this article, I will switch the view to a nearer term, say the next ~1 year or so. And you will see why I'm seeing mixed signals in this timeframe.

Let’s start by taking a look at the technical trading patterns as shown in the chart below. Overall, my reading of the chart is that IRM could be either range bound or due for a correction in the near term for a combination of factors including a high RSI (relative Strength Index) and low trading volume at its current price levels. To wit, its RSI (shown in the bottom panel) currently sits at 75.06. Generally, an RSI reading above 70 is considered overbought territory. In this case, IRM’s RSI has been far above 70 for more than two weeks already. I see good odds that the stock's momentum is nearing exhaustion. The stock currently trades near its record price levels. However, after a day of heavy trading on June 21 (with over 18M shares traded), the trading volume has become relatively thin as seen. This could imply a decline in buying pressure and also point to the exhaustion of its near-term momentum.

Next, let’s move on to examine its fundamentals and finances.

IRM stock: Balance sheet is stretched

As detailed in my earlier article, I see no lack of growth catalysts for the stock thanks to the data center business, bolt-on acquisitions, and cross-selling opportunities. However, a price that IRM has paid to pursue growth is a stretched balance sheet. With bolt-on acquisitions in the services segment over the past several years, its total debt now stands at more than $15.3 billion, up $2.2 billion in the past 12 months as you can see from the next chart below (taken from its balance sheet). Interest expenses have increased in tandem but earnings did not keep pace (see the income and cash flow statement below). As a result, interest coverage has become much lower. Furthermore, approximately 76% of the debt is fixed rate, leaving the remainder subject fluctuation in interest rates. With heavy capital-spending requirements in its ongoing expansion and the rate uncertainties ahead, I don’t think the company can reduce its debt level in the near term. I even expect some of the increases in its dividend to be funded by borrowing.

IRM stock: Valuation is too high

Onto valuation. The chart below summarizes IRM stock’s valuation grade. Based on the chart, IRM's P/E and P/FFO ratios are both far higher than the sector median. For instance, the TTM P/E ratio is 49.56x, which is 54.51% higher than the sector median of 32.08x. The P/FFO or P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) ratios suggest even higher premium as seen. For example, its TTM P/AFFO ratio is 21.76x, which is close to 60% higher than the sector median of 13.62x.

Although given the increased debt level in recent years, I think a leverage adjusted valuation metric should be examined also in addition to the usual P/E and P/FFO ratios. As shown in the next chart below, its EV/EBIT ratio is currently at 44.75x. This is higher than its historical average of 25.46x by more than 75%. Finally, as a REIT business that pays out a large portion of its true economic income as dividends, I also consider the dividend yield as a more reliable valuation metric than accounting P/E or P/FFO. As you can see from the bottom panel of the chart below, IRM's current dividend yield is 2.91%, which is only about ½ of its historical average of 5.95%, again suggesting substantial overvaluation.

Other risks and final thoughts

I’ve been focusing on the negatives so far (overbought technical signals, debt, and overvaluation). To keep the assessment balanced, let me close by presenting the positives. As argued in my earlier article, I see plenty of growth catalysts in the next few years. In the near term (say the next year), its services business could be a key profit driver. The services division now represents 40% of the company’s total revenues. This segment is a diverse combination of businesses that have some relationship to the legacy division, such as the slower-growing records-storage segment. However, the segment enjoys the aspect of life cycle management and is well positioned to leverage the large customer base and relationships. Thus, the boring and stagnating legacy offers (such as shredding) can often open the door for fast growing segments, such as digitizing documents, secure information technology disposal, and data center hosting. Data center storage revenue is the fastest growing segment and was up 30% year over year in the past quarters. Today, the company runs 26 hosting facilities, up from 24 last year. It also leases 260 megawatts of electricity to its customers. The current rapid expansion of AI related data centers and their hunger for electricity (see our earlier article on NVDA about AI chip’s electricity consumption) could be an immediate catalyst for IRM’s profit, supporting its premium valuation.

All told, the mixed signals analyzed above lead to a holding rating on IRM stock for the time being. The dividend yield has decreased drastically recently, making the stock less appealing for income generation, which is the traditional role of REIT stocks for many investors. The appeal is even weaker when its rising leverage is considered. The main appeal of the stock is the positive growth catalysts in emerging areas such as digitalization and data center services. However, my view is that a large portion of such growth potential has already been factored in with its current valuation multiples. These uncertainties, combined with the overbought status, I expect some pullback in its stock prices in the near future and better entry points for potential investors.