Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) is gearing up to report additional results from its phase 1b study using TNT119 for the treatment of patients with membranous nephropathy [MN]. It already released some prior data from this study, and now it is going to release additional results by the end of 2024, which could possibly unlock further shareholder value.

The truth is that this anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody can be applied towards other autoimmune disorders because its ability to deplete a broader range of B-cells. Having said that, it is expected that this biotech is to initiate two phase 2 studies in the 2nd half of 2024. One mid-stage study will be using TNT119 to treat patients with systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE] and then the other mid-stage trial is going to target patients with immune thrombocytopenia [ITP].

These are two other catalysts to look forward to in the latter part of this year. One caveat though is that in order for Eliem Therapeutics to get its hands on the use of TNT119, it had to acquire Tenet Medicines. I will be going over more about this transaction below, but the point is that there was a split on the amount of total ownership of Eliem Therapeutics that each shareholder owns. The transaction to close the acquisition of Tenet happened just the other day and concurrently, there was a $120 million private placement agreement established as well. The good thing about raising this much cash is that it is going to allow this company to be able to fund its operations into 2027, which is going to bring it through several milestones.

TNT119 For The Treatment Of Patients With Membranous Nephropathy

The first and main clinical program to go over for this biotech would be the use of its acquired TNT119 drug candidate, which is to be developed for the treatment of patients with membranous nephropathy [MN].

Before going over this indication, plus the catalysts to come about from it, it is first important to go over what MN is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Membranous Nephropathy [MN] is an autoimmune disorder where the glomeruli of the kidneys are affected, which in turn causes excessive amounts of protein in the urine [proteinuria]. Another way to coin when this phenomenon of an excessive amount of protein being released in the urine is known as nephrotic syndrome.

There are two types of MN, which are the following:

Idiopathic membranous Nephropathy - unknown cause of the immune system attacking the glomeruli of the kidney

Primary membranous Nephropathy - caused by drugs or disease.

The problem that occurs is that the glomeruli are considered to be the "cleaning units" of the kidney. Thus, when the immune system starts to attack them [autoimmune disorder], it leads to the inability to filter out items properly. Thus, why there is an excessive amount of protein in the urine as a hallmark of this disease. It is expected that the global membranous nephropathy treatment market could reach $328.4 million by 2034. This is not a massive market opportunity at all, but consider that the ability to target MN is only a stepping stone. In that, the goal is to move two other larger target market indications into phase 2 testing later this year, which I will go over more about in another section below.

To see if TNT119 would be able to treat patients with MN, Eliem ran a phase 1b study. Such a trial recruited a total of 5 patients who were dosed with one of the following doses:

Cohort 1 - 100 mg TNT119

Cohort 2 - 200 mg TNT119.

A good development from this program was that preliminary data was released from this phase 1b study with a ≥48-week follow up. The thing is that a good number of people responded completely to therapy, in that 3 out of 5 patients achieved complete remission [CR] at 48-weeks. However, even better is that 5 out of 5 patients achieved partial remission [PR] at 48-weeks. Out of all of these patients, 2 of them were able to maintain a response at 72 weeks. The best part of all would be the great safety data that was noted. There were no drug-related Grade ≥3 Adverse Events [AEs] or Serious Adverse Events [SAEs] at all during treatment. This preliminary data from this trial establishes two items. The first item established is that TNT119 is an active drug in being able to target patients with MN. The second item would be that it leads to the next possible catalyst for this specific program. It is expected that this company will release updated results from this phase 1b study, using TNT119 to treat this patient population, by the end of 2024.

The thing is that CD19 is a validated target of B-cell mediated autoimmune disorders. Besides this, other protein targets only go after a certain spectrum of B-cells. For example, rituximab is a drug that targets CD20 B-cells. It goes after the following B-cell types:

Pre-B

Immature B

Naive B

GC B

Memory B.

That's a lot, but there are three B-cell types it doesn't target, which are: Pro-B, Plasma Blast, Plasma Cell. The same can be said of other protein target types like CD20, CD38, BCMA and others. This is where Eliem Therapeutics can separate itself from all the other protein targeted therapy types, in that it can go after the entire spectrum of B-cells to treat autoimmune disorders. It goes after all of them, including Plasma Blast and Plasma cell. These two here are highly important types because they are autoantibody secreting cells. As you can imagine, being able to cover these, as well as the other B-cells, could possibly lead to an improved clinical outcome. This remains to be seen in further clinical testing, but is a huge prospect to consider nonetheless.

TNT119 For Membranous Nephropathy Is Only The Beginning

As I noted above, while there is an option to specifically use TNT119 to go after patients with MN, there are two other lead indications that Eliem could go after. That is why there is a plan to advance two phase 2 studies targeting different indication types. The first indication type is an autoimmune disorder known as systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE]. This particular disorder is characterized as the body's own immune system attacking healthy tissue. Such items that can be affected by it are: Kidneys [known as lupus nephritis], brain, skin, joints in the body and other organs. It is expected that the global Lupus drugs market could reach $4.2 billion by 2031. This is one large market opportunity that it could go after with TNT119. The other big market indication it is going after is known as Immune Thrombocytopenia [ITP]. This particular autoimmune disorder causes the immune system to attack a person's platelets. These platelets are made in the bone marrow and responsible for preventing bleeding. That is, they are responsible for clogging up a wound. Patients with ITP have a low platelet count and thus have a host of symptoms. The global immune thrombocytopenia market size is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2032.

The bottom line is that both phase 2 studies, using TNT119 as a CD19 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of these autoimmune disorders, are expected to start in the 2nd half of 2024. The premise here is that this is only the beginning for this company if it is proven that this drug works in these indications. That's because it is quite possible that this could eventually be applied towards orphan indications like systemic scleroderma [SSc]/Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody [ANCA]-associated vasculitis [AAV]. From there, big market autoimmune disorder indications it could target are multiple sclerosis [MS], Rheumatoid Arthritis [RA] and Sjorgen's Syndrome.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Eliem Therapeutics had cash of about $105 million as of the quarter ending March 31, 2024. It went through a rough patch in 2023, because of a strategic change. Thus, it was able to save cash during this period. It reduced its workforce by approximately 55% in the 1st half of 2023. Plus, it also decided on July 20th of 2023 to pause further development of its Kv7 clinical program and to conduct strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

The outcome was that in April 2024 it entered into a merger agreement with Tenet Medicines. Such a merger agreement between both of these entities was just completed the other day on June 27th of 2024. With the addition of the merger, concurrently there was a private placement agreement, which helped the combined company to raise $120 million.

The bottom line is that total cash on hand is now at $220 million. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. believes this will be a cash runway sufficient to fund its operations into 2027. Its cash burn is roughly $3 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Eliem Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the release of additional results from the phase 1b study, which is using TNT119 for the treatment of patients with membranous nephropathy. Even though prior data showed that this drug was able to lead to 3 out of 5 patients with complete remission, plus 5 out of 5 patients with partial remission, there is no assurance that the additional data will be just as good or better. Nor, that the results to be released from this phase 1b study will be viewed positively by the market.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the development of TNT119 for the treatment of patients with SLE and ITP. These are two other expansion indication opportunities, where mid-stage studies are expected to be initiated in the 2nd half of 2024. Even if the data to be released from the phase 1b study, using this drug to treat patients with MN is positive, this doesn't automatically guarantee that this drug will work for the treatment of patients with SLE or ITP.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding possible competitors that also have a CD19 targeting drug type. One such competitor would be Amgen (AMGN), which markets the drug Uplizna [Inebilizumab]. However, this drug has been approved by the FDA only for the treatment of patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder [NMOSD]. It is quite possible, that such a drug from this big pharma, could eventually be used to target other autoimmune disorders. The other possible company that it might compete against would be Incyte (INCY) with its drug Monjuvi [Tafasitamab]. However, this drug has only been approved by the FDA in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [r/r DLBCL].

One potential advantage might be created with TNT119, which is that, like these two other drugs, it is being given as an intravenous [IV] treatment. However, it is expected that Eliem will finalize a subcutaneous [SC] formulation of this drug by the end of 2024. Like Amgen's drug Uplizna, TNT119 can be given once every 6 months. In the case of Monjuvi, it is dosed once-a-week or once every 2-weeks [chronic administration].

Conclusion

Eliem Therapeutics has been able to do well since it had to abandon its Kv7 program. As I have shown above, it was able to merge with Tenet Medicines, which brought a new split of shares for shareholders. The shareholders of Eliem got 85% ownership of the newly combined company, and former shareholders of Tenet got 15%. Regardless, this strategic transaction was necessary to be able to get a CD19 monoclonal antibody that could possibly become best-in-class. Of course, this depends upon clinical testing over the next few years. It is on the right track through because it was shown that this drug was active in being able to treat 5 patients with MN.

What remains now is to see whether this translates to successful outcomes in the two other soon to be initiated phase 2 studies targeting SLE and ITP. Additional data to be released in the phase 1b study with MN patients, could reinforce this outlook.