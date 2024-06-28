Eliem Therapeutics: Year End 2024 MN Data With Further Potential To Unlock Value

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Results from Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.'s phase 1b study, using TNT119 for the treatment of patients with membranous nephropathy, expected by the end of 2024.
  • It is expected that the global membranous nephropathy treatment market could reach $328.4 million by 2034.
  • Two other large market indications that can be targeted using TNT119 are systemic lupus erythematosus and immune thrombocytopenia.
  • Acquisition of Tenet Medicines and $120 million private placement agreement provide funding for operations into 2027, with cash on hand at $220 million.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Biotechnology Molecular Engineering DNA Genetic Manipulation

ktsimage

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) is gearing up to report additional results from its phase 1b study using TNT119 for the treatment of patients with membranous nephropathy [MN]. It already released some prior data from this study, and now it

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.57K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ELYM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELYM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ELYM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News