Maksim Labkouski

A lot can happen in a year and a half, give or take a month. That is approximately how long it has been since I last wrote about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a firm that describes itself as a diversified business to business rental company that runs out relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. It was late January 2023 when I last delved into the business.

Since then, we have had not only changes in fundamental condition, we have also had news that the company is being absorbed into a much larger firm by the name of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to create a leading player in the North American turnkey space solutions industry.

Unfortunately, McGrath RentCorp is a firm that is sparsely covered. Only one article has been published talking about this transaction. I find this to be a missed opportunity because not only is the nature of the transaction interesting, but the opportunity for value creation for shareholders down the road is also appealing. To address this, I figured I would dive in again. And what I found was that, while McGrath RentCorp itself might no longer be the most compelling opportunity, this pending merger could create some nice upside for investors.

A look at the deal

Over the years, I have seen several different types of deal structure when it comes to companies combining. But this might be the first time I have seen a transaction precisely like this. Normally, you can have an all-cash transaction or an all-stock transaction. You can also have a combination of the two. In this case, we are looking at a mixed type of transaction between cash and stock.

But how it's structured has an interesting twist to it. Assuming the deal ultimately goes through, shareholders of McGrath RentCorp are expected to receive either $123 in cash per share or 2.8211 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini. The cash component of the transaction represents a significant premium of 16.7% over the $105.40 that shares of the business are currently trading for.

However, instead of giving shareholders of McGrath RentCorp the right to select cash or stock outright for the entirety of the deal, the twist is that WillScot Mobile Mini is making sure that no more than 60% of the transaction can be in cash, while the remaining 40% will be in stock. When you blend this together, it translates into, at this time, a price of $116.81. That's 10.8% above where shares are trading at right now. Obviously, this is disappointing if you are anticipating $123 per share in cash. But that's the way the cookie crumbles.

WillScot Mobile Mini

Operationally speaking, this transaction makes a great deal of sense. Both companies generate a significant portion of their revenue from their modular operations. For McGrath RentCorp, about 68% of its business comes from modular activities, while for WillScot Mobile Mini that number is 74%. 12% of the revenue generated by McGrath RentCorp comes from its storage business. This is considerably lower than the 26% that comes from storage when it comes to WillScot Mobile Mini.

At this time, WillScot Mobile Mini generates no revenue from electronic test equipment. But for McGrath RentCorp, those activities account for about 20% of sales. Combined, the company will be a giant in its space, responsible for about $3.20 billion in revenue each year. The combined firm will also have around 475,000 rental units, making it a force to be reckoned with.

WillScot Mobile Mini

This kind of overlap is expected to generate some synergies. Based on the original details that came out, around $50 million in annual run rate synergies will be captured within 24 months of the deal closing. About 40% of this figure will be captured in the first 12 months. $20 million worth of savings will come from branch infrastructure and fleet optimization changes. $10 million will come from logistics and third-party services such as in-sourcing and optimizing trucking and fleet maintenance spending. And the remaining $20 million will come from other selling, general, and administrative costs, such as reducing corporate overhead and reducing professional fees, marketing spending, insurance costs, and more.

All combined, capturing these synergies will require the company to incur one-time costs of $35 million. For the purpose of analyzing the current opportunity that investors face, I will not assume that these synergies will be realized. It is entirely possible that management would succeed in capturing these. But often, projected synergies fail to materialize in big transactions like this.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Before I get into more details about this transaction, I do think it would be helpful to discuss the overall health of both businesses. In the chart above, you can see financial performance achieved by McGrath RentCorp for the 2021 through 2023 fiscal years, as well as for the first quarter of this year relative to the same time last year. The company has consistently grown revenue, profits, and EBITDA. Operating and adjusted operating cash flows, meanwhile, have fallen behind. From 2021 through 2023, the business achieved annualized revenue growth of 24.7%.

Net profits, meanwhile, rose by 39.5% annually. And when it comes to the current fiscal year, financial performance continues to impress. In fact, for this year, even operating cash flows and adjusted operating cash flows are growing nicely.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the next chart above, you can see the same kind of analysis when it comes to WillScot Mobile Mini. From 2021 through 2023, revenue for the company expanded at 18.9% per annum, with sales growing from $1.67 billion to $2.36 billion. Net profits, and all relevant cash flow metrics, actually rose during this window of time. The increase for net income was a whopping 72.5% per annum.

Even though net income and adjusted operating cash flow for the company did pull back in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year, revenue, operating cash flow, and EBITDA all continued their march higher. What this tells me is that both companies are of a solid quality. It's not like a high-quality company is taking over one that is suffering.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

At the time that the deal was announced, we only had estimates regarding financial performance for both businesses for the 2023 fiscal year as a whole. Today, we now have data covering through the first quarter of 2024 as well. In the table above, you can see the breakdown of revenue, adjusted operating cash flow, and EBITDA for each of the businesses, as well as with the combined figures should be without factoring in cost savings.

For context, the combined adjusted operating cash flow figure factors in the fact that WillScot Mobile Mini Is essentially increasing net debt by approximately $1.81 billion to cover the cash component of this transaction. I assume a 6% interest rate on this debt, with a 21% tax rate for calculating the tax shield.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Naturally, this large cash payout that WillScot Mobile Mini has to cover means an increase in the firm's net debt. The combined company will have net debt of about $6.08 billion, based on the most recent data available. This conforms with the original announcement of $6.1 billion in net debt. When you factor in the shares that are being issued and the current share price of WillScot Mobile Mini, we get a market capitalization of $8.38 billion. All combined, this brings us to an enterprise value of $14.46 billion.

In the chart above, you can see how the net leverage picture of the combined company will look compared to how both firms stand today. We are, admittedly, dealing with a more heavily leveraged business, which might explain why some investors have been pessimistic about this deal. To put this in perspective, since the transaction was announced, shares of WillScot Mobile Mini are down approximately 20.4%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though this deal will create a company that has a larger debt load, and the transaction will make WillScot Mobile Mini less attractive because of what it does to the firm’s trading multiple, shares of WillScot Mobile Mini actually look to be priced at about the same as they currently are if we assume that synergies are ultimately realized. As for McGrath RentCorp, the chart above indicates that the stock is less attractive, from a valuation perspective, than its suitor is. But this creates an interesting opportunity.

In addition to capturing a premium of up to 10.8% by acquiring McGrath RentCorp, investors also get an opportunity to convert some of their current shares into a cheaper firm that is every bit as high quality as McGrath RentCorp seems to be. You can liken this to a scenario of getting paid a bonus for exchanging a weaker currency for a stronger one.

And it's not just that shares of the combined company are attractively priced on an absolute basis. They are also attractively priced compared to similar firms. As illustrated by the table below, I compared it to five similar enterprises. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the combined company ended up being cheaper than any of those five firms if we factor synergies into the picture. Without them, only one of the firms was cheaper than it is. And when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, only two of the five businesses I compared it to were cheaper than it. This drops to one if we assume synergies will be realized.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Combined Firm 9.2 10.5 Combined Firm (with Synergies) 8.8 10.1 Fluor Corporation (FLR) 28.8 10.3 MasTec (MTZ) 9.8 13.4 Valmon Industries (VMI) 18.6 15.9 Stantec (STN) 22.1 16.7 MDU Resources Group (MDU) 9.5 8.2 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

The way I see it, this is a very interesting transaction. The merger of two healthy companies looks like a win to shareholders of McGrath RentCorp as things stand right now. They are essentially swapping out a more expensive firm for a cheaper one and getting a bonus in the process. Normally, the valuation of McGrath RentCorp would warrant a ‘hold’ rating, admittedly teetering on the edge of a soft "buy." But with how things are structured right now, I think that rating it a solid "buy" makes sense. The same holds true for WillScot Mobile Mini.

This is not to imply that no risk exists. The fact of the matter is that, on July 11th of this year, shareholders of McGrath RentCorp will be voting on whether this acquisition should go through. That could certainly change the picture. And investors should watch events leading up to this date very closely.