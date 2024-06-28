Tech Stocks Soaring Into The Second Half, Leading The S&P 500 To New Highs

Fabrice Cabaud

Stocks posted solid gains to round out one of the best election-year first halves in history. The S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) rose 4% to finish June at a fresh all-time high, while the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) represented by Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) outperformed with a 7% advance. Small caps, as measured by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), actually posted a modest decline as the AI trade was in full steam throughout the back half of the second quarter.

Overseas, the Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (VEU) was near the flat line amid a rising US Dollar Index (DXY) and weakness at times in Europe ahead of key elections. In the bond market, the US 10-year Treasury note yield (US10Y) fell a few basis points, resulting in a 1% total return in the iShares Aggregate Bond Index ETF (AGG). As for commodities, WTI crude oil futures rallied to their best level since April, though the broad commodity complex was about flat to finish off the first half.

US Mega-Caps Powered Equities in June

Stockcharts.com

Zooming in on the sector view, market-watchers surely won’t be surprised to hear that the Inflation Technology ETF (XLK) was the best of the 11 S&P 500 groups. Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Communication Services (XLC) battled it out for the runner-up spot, while a handful of sectors were in the red.

Utilities (XLU), Materials (XLB), and Energy (XLE) were notably weak, giving back gains from earlier in the year in both the resources and power-generating corners. Relative strength across most areas away from TMT stocks continues to be quite poor as the concentrated rally that began early last year presses on.

Tech Rises Big in June, Outpacing All Other Sectors

Koyfin Charts

Fundamentally, the earnings outlook appears pretty darn strong. According to LSEG data and Yardeni Research, this year’s operating EPS estimate is up to $245, moving slightly higher recently which is unusual in terms of the normal earnings-revision cadence.

As for CY 2026, Wall Street strategists forecast a hefty 14% jump to a record $279 in non-GAAP per-share earnings. Forecasters such as Tom Lee at Fundstrat are even more optimistic.

S&P 500 EPS Estimates Through 2026

Yardeni Research

But what could derail the upbeat look ahead? Weakness in the consumer, for starters. While May’s Retail Sales report put out by the US Census Bureau was roughly in line with expectations, negative revisions to the previous month cast doubt on households’ ability to continue driving solid overall GDP growth. Still, with record TSA throughput numbers already being posted ahead of what’s sure to be a record-high Independence Day travel stretch and a healthy labor market with real wage gains ongoing, there’s still little in the way of clear data pointing to a dramatic decline in consumer spending.

I assert, though, that trends such as households pushing back on the high cost of eating out and companies like Lululemon (LULU), Starbucks (SBUX), and most recently Nike (NKE) citing weakness in their guidance, it is by no means all clear on the consumption front.

Another Soft Month of Retail Sales in May

BofA Global Research

Speaking of the labor market, May’s payrolls report was much stronger than forecasts. Though the headline unemployment rate jumped to 4%, wage growth impressed, and it was the 41st consecutive month of job increases.

While the household survey was softer, employment gains hovering between 200k and 250k per month pushed out the chances of the first Fed rate cut. What’s more, the European Central Bank (ECB) reduced its policy rate back on June 6, affirming that we are now in an easing cycle.

Continued Solid Employment Growth

BLS

As it stands, the market has priced in a 72% chance of a quarter-point ease at the FOMC’s September 18 meeting. So long as we get decent CPI, PPI, and PCE updates in July for the previous month, then Chair Powell and the Fed can use the July 31 gathering to tee up a September cut.

We’ll then have the August Jackson Hole Economic Symposium to look forward to.

Bond Traders See Odds of a September Cut

CME FedWatch Tool

Leading the Fed to toss a macro bone to the economy is the reality that economic growth is softer through the first half of 2024 than it was over the back half of last year. According to the latest Atlanta Fed GDPnow model, the Q2 real expansion rate tracks at just 2.2%, down from earlier estimates above 3%. Is the economy grinding to a halt?

No. But the Fed may soon be in a tricky position considering that most CPI categories are printing sub-2% inflation. If they wait too long before the first ease, it might be too late, and the US economy could slip into an unnecessary recession.

Q2 US Real GDP Tracking At 2.2%

Atlanta Fed

Strong Returns Often in 1H of July

Zerohedge, Goldman Sachs

The Bottom Line

Despite emerging growth risks amid ebbing inflation trends, US mega-caps performed well in June, though SMID caps and foreign shares merely trod water. Bonds continue to catch a decent enough bid, good enough to keep the 10-year yield near 4.3%, a far cry from loftier levels earlier in the year.