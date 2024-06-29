Two Undervalued Dividend Opportunities For June 29th, 2024

valentinrussanov/iStock via Getty Images

It seems like my newsfeed is constantly littered with articles and updates stating that the market has reached new-highs, and while that may be exciting for some, it can be frustrating for those of us who are looking to find reasonably priced opportunities. In my regular series for John and Jane, there isn't as much need to find new investment opportunities as there is for someone like me who is 35 years old and has a goal of being able to retire at some point.

The goal of these articles is to point out investment opportunities that look appealing, and also gather feedback from others about investments that I may have potentially overlooked. The series will be focused on gathering enough information to understand whether or not a potential investment is worth taking a deeper dive. The challenge associated with finding value is that it often includes companies that are significantly more risky because it can be difficult to differentiate between an investment that is undervalued and one that is in free-fall.

The first company on the list is one that I recently published a full analysis on - Carter's: An Investment That Is Appealing To More Than Just Parents - and truly believe that the upside opportunity that exists far outweighs the potential downside. There are a handful of metrics that used to establish the bull case for CRI:

Consistent operating margins, especially when compared to other entities like Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF), Gap (GPS), and Children's Place (PLCE). Increasing store count and improved margins from increasing the number of cobranded locations (Carter's/OshKosh). The decline of major competitors, especially PLCE. CRI's stock price does not appear to have any benefit factored in for the potential to capture market share.

Key risk factor to the bullish thesis:

Declining birth rates.

CRI has expanded its network to grow sales internationally, thus reducing the dependence on the North American market. I also believe that declining birth rates are also being impacted by a timing issue that has more to do with the average age of marriage. Anecdotally, the majority of my friends and family members waited until later in their 20s to have children, and at least half of them (including myself) didn't have their first child until they were in their 30s.

CRI is currently trading at a yield that was last seen roughly 12 months ago, and is especially compelling when we consider the reasonable use of debt and strong operating margins (when compared to its competition).

FastGraphs shows us that the company is currently significantly undervalued when using its 10-year average P/E ratio of 15.34x.

CRI - FastGraphs - 10 YR.jpg (FastGraphs)

The stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 10.26x which is a lower P/E ratio than the stock's five, 10, 15, and 20 year P/E ratio averages. Those numbers are 11.92x, 15.34x, 17.59x, and 16.47x, respectively.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

It wasn't that long ago that FedEx (FDX) stock took a nosedive in that UPS, by comparison, was left standing as the better overall investment. Using September 1, 2022 as the starting point of this comparison, we can see that the investment thesis has been nothing but positive for FDX while UPS barely moved in a positive direction and now sits at a nearly 30% loss since that point in time.

Data by YCharts

So where did the situation go wrong for UPS?

Teamster's wage negotiation resulted in significant cost increases. The National Master Agreement resulted in wage increases of $2.75/an hour for all full and part-time UPS Teamsters, with wage increases over the life of the contract (through 2028) totaling $7.50/hour. There are over 340,000 UPS Teamsters and full-time drivers stand to make an average top rate of $49/hour. Competition from entities such as Amazon (AMZN) who have been building out their own delivery services is becoming less dependent on UPS. AMZN packages currently represent around 10% of UPS revenues.

Data by YCharts

Operating margin tells us how much profit a company makes on every dollar of sales after accounting for the direct costs that were associated with generating that revenue. Looking at the image above, we can see that with the exception of the first quarter during COVID, UPS's operating margins are sitting at levels that have been seen since prior to 2016.

Although a decline in revenue is concerning, what is more concerning to me is the cost of those operations and when we think about 340,000 Teamsters receiving wage increases of $2.75/hr.

Current positives for UPS:

Recently won the contract to be the primary air cargo provider for the United States Parcel Service. UPS announced a $3 billion cost-savings plan that would close 200 sorting facilities by the end of 2028.

Whenever I see headlines talking about the implementation of "cost-savings" I find myself feeling skeptical, especially when the proposal includes items that the company hasn't previously executed on in the past. Fortunately, UPS has experience with improving efficiency through the closure of sorting facilities and most recently closed 30 facilities in 2023. It is expected that UPS will be able to close approximately 40 facilities in 2024 and means that there should be approximately 40 facilities closed per year through the end of 2028 to meet the goal of 200 total closures.

Data by YCharts

UPS current dividend yield of 4.71% truly demonstrates how pessimistic the market is regarding the direction of the company. It really does say something when the last time that the dividend was this high was during the financial crisis back in 2008.

One item worth noting about the current yield is that UPS has a fairly consistent history of mid-to-upper single digit dividend increases, with the occasional double-digit increase. In 2022, UPS increased the dividend by 49.02% which has inflated the average growth rate to look more impressive than it really is. Investors should be reasonable in their expectations of dividend increases being somewhere in the mid-single digit range moving forward, especially until UPS shows meaningful improvement in the payout ratio, which is currently double what it was when the 49.02% increase was approved.

Data by YCharts

Using FastGraphs we can see that UPS current P/E ratio of 16.25x is below the 10-year average of 17.39x.

UPS - FastGraphs - 10 YR (FastGraphs)

What makes the situation for UPS a little more unique is that the potential cost savings (assuming proper execution) stands to generate significant EPS improvement, which means that even if the P/E ratio stayed the same, it would still result in a significant improvement in share price.

2025 EPS estimate of $9.85/share = $160.06/share @ P/E ratio of 16.25x

2026 EPS estimate of $11.46/share = $186.23/share @P/E ratio of 16.25x

If UPS was able to meet EPS estimates in both of these scenarios, I would expect a P/E ratio closer to 18x based on historical averages. This would mean the following revised numbers:

2025 - $177.30/share @ P/E ratio of 18x

2026 - $206.28/share @ P/E ratio of 18x

Conclusion

Although I have done a deeper dive on CRI, I feel that both of these stocks warrant further consideration by income investors who are looking for undervalued opportunities to purchase quality companies. The benefit of doing this is that you can lock in a dividend yield that is well-above the S&P 500's average dividend yield of 1.35%.

The risk factors for both CRI and UPS are very different, and you should consider your personal preferences when considering investing in either of these companies. After reviewing both companies, I do believe that both of them represent a worthwhile opportunity and that the problems/risk factors are either temporary or can be resolved by management execution of the initiatives set forth in their call reports, etc.

What other opportunities do you see of dividend-paying-companies that are currently being offered at a discount? I would love to make this a regular series as I look for more ideas to rotate capital from stocks that have maximized their value (presenting little upside potential) to undervalued opportunities that present significant upside potential.

My clients John and Jane are long CRI.