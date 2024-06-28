Sundry Photography

Due to a tough telecommunications market, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has struggled for a decade to generate the growth to warrant higher stock prices. The telecom equipment company just announced a deal to acquire Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) in a deal that doesn't really move the needle. My investment thesis remains generally Neutral on the stock following the deal.

Source: Finviz

Deal Details

Infinera is a leading optical networking specialist with limited growth despite a relatively small size. The telecom equipment company doesn't appear to benefit much from the data center and AI boom currently driving market growth in the technology space.

Nokia is paying $6.65 per share for Infinera with 70% of the deal paid in cash and the remaining balance in stock with shareholders given the option to select the combination. The deal values Infinera at an EV of $2.3 billion, or 7.5x EV/EBIT targets for 2025, including the full target synergies of €200 million.

Source: Nokia/Infinera merger presentation

The company predicts the deal provides a 10% boost to EPS estimates by 2027. Unfortunately, real shareholder value is created by acquiring a business driving organic growth rather than squeezing out additional profits via cutting costs. The market wants to see Nokia figure out how to benefit from the AI boom

Even Nokia doesn't try to present a great market opportunity from the combination. The optical networking market is only forecast to grow by 5% annually through 2029 despite discussing new opportunities in AI workloads.

Source: Nokia/Infinera merger presentation

The combined company will have ~€3.4 billion worth of optical networking sales. A lot of the market growth over the years has accrued to the Chinese players and Nokia will still complete with the larger Ciena (CIEN) in the Western markets like the U.S.

Nokia plans to use share buybacks to mitigate equity dilution on top of an existing €600 million buyback program. The company ended Q1'24 with a net cash balance of ~€5.1 billion, providing plenty of cash for the deal and share buybacks.

No Catalyst

While the deal appears to make Nokia more competitive in the optical networking market, the prime benefit is the apparent cost synergies. The company is forecasting ~€200 million in operating profit synergies.

Nokia is a company with $23 billion in annual sales, so €200 million is a drop in the bucket. While the synergies are a large portion of the deal value, the cost savings don't move the needle on a company the size of Nokia.

Investors want to see the management team focused on pushing into a growth area in data center and AI. The stock hasn't rallied in years due to the lack of growth with EPS targets basically stuck in the $0.39 to $0.40 range for the next three years despite Nokia pushing higher 2026 financial targets.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Infinera deal might provide a short-term boost to EPS targets and revenue, but Nokia still lacks a long-term growth catalyst. The additional sales from Infinera only amounts to roughly 5% of the current business of Nokia.

In essence, this deal doesn't move the needle due to Infinera not being large enough and the company not having the growth drivers to move the needle. If anything, Infinera is likely distracting to the management team that should be focused on other market opportunities, but instead will now have to work on integrating the two optical networking units.

The stock trades just below $4, which has been the upper end of the trading range for the last couple of years. The Infinera deal doesn't provide any catalyst for trading back to $5 or $6.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nokia acquiring Infinera does nothing to change the sleepy view of the telecom equipment giant. The company still hasn't figured out a way to turbocharge growth and buying a small competitor with the same issues isn't going to help.

Investors should look to unload Nokia above $4, which is the highs of last year.