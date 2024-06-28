Bychykhin_Olexandr/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been covering airport names since for well over a year now. Coming out of the pandemic, demand for air travel has surged, but I am somewhat reluctant to invest in airlines. Some airlines provide compelling investment opportunities, but the unbridled cost and capacity growth does not help investor sentiment. That is why I started looking at other ways to capitalize on strong travel demand, and one of the ways is airport infrastructure.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCPK:TAVHY) ("TAV Airports") is one of the airport stocks I have been covering, and the stock has performed extremely well with an 85.3% return since March 2023 and since March this year when I last covered TAV Airports stock, we saw a 53.25% return compared to a 5.25% return for the S&P 500 (SP500).

The stock has now climbed above my price target of $28.94 and that makes it a good moment to revisit the company’s most recent results and assess whether the stock has any upside left for this year or whether it ran ahead of its valuation.

TAV Airports Revenue Growth Outpaces PAX and Cost Growth

TAV Airport Holding

In my previous assessment I noted that top-line growth fell short of cost growth and I had also highlighted the risk a weakening Turkish lira poses. However, it should be noted that the top-line revenues are mostly in US dollars or Euros, and it is mostly the cost side of the business that is in Turkish lira. Costs are for roughly 34% in liras, while revenues are only 12% in liras. The result is that a weakening Lira is actually a good thing for TAV Airports, as with the same Euro or US Dollar in the top-line, it can pay more costs. Obviously, if the Turkish Lira strengthens, that same dollar or euro pays fewer bills.

Focusing on the results, revenue grew 28% on 22% passenger, which is strong. International passenger traffic grew 27% while domestic passenger growth was 16% and duty free spend per passenger dropped modestly. Aviation and ground handling revenues grew 23 and 26% with an 84% growth in lounge revenues. Across the board in all areas of the business, we saw revenues grow. The only parts where revenue growth fell short of the total revenue growth was in subleasing and advertising and catering services. Coming out of the pandemic, advertising revenues have been under pressure, but I believe that overtime that could improve again.

Revenues were boosted by a two-year extension of the force majeure period for Ankara Esenboga Airport, where the accounting structure has changed. Under the previous accounting method used until May 2023, the company could only report discount income rather than total guaranteed revenues and under the current structure until May 2025 due to an extension of the force majeure. As part of this extension, the accounting method has been changed. The new accounting method has been in effect since May 2023, meaning that it will provide a beneficial comp for Q1 and Q2 2024. What will be interesting is to see how revenue growth will hold up against cost growth in a more comparable period, which will be from Q3 onwards.

Furthermore, under the new concession that will take effect in 2025 there will be no minimum-guaranteed revenues and no IFRIC 12 adjustment for Ankara Esenboga, which should unlock additional revenues as part of the revenues which would normally be above the minimum guaranteed revenue will no longer be collected by DHMI, which is the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

Cash operating expenses grew 13% driven by a 22% growth in personnel costs and a 26% increase in service costs as well as a 23% increase in rent costs and a 20% increase in maintenance. Most costs are driven by a combination of volume as well as inflation, and there was some offset as utility costs were 40% lower and lower concession rent in Macedonia.

Overall, we saw EBITDA grow 97% to €86 million driven by higher passenger traffic, higher lounge revenues as well as the exit of Ankara from IFRIC 12 while on the cost side we saw continued cost inflation partially offset by a lower energy bill and a reversal of previously written off assets.

TAV Havalimanlari Maintains Strong Guidance

TAV Airport Holding

For 2024, the company has maintained its earlier guidance aiming for €1.5 billion to €1.57 billion in revenues for 2024 indicating 17% growth at the midpoint on 10% traffic growth with an expansion of international passenger growth. Furthermore, the company expects its net debt to remain stable in the worst case while EBITDA is expected to grow 20% at the midpoint outpacing revenue growth and pointing at the potential for higher margins partially driven by the accounting change.

Is TAV Stock Still A Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

I have entered the most recent earnings, balance sheet data, and forward projections into the evoX Stock Screener and based on that I am increasing my price target to $39.19 based on 2025 earnings valuing the stock one year ahead of earnings. If we were to value the stock based on 2024 expected earnings, all upside would have materialized, and I would likely downgrade the stock from buy to hold. However, I do believe that at this point it is appropriate to value the stock one year ahead and also note that TAV Airport Holding still trades discounted to peers.

Conclusion: TAV Airports Holding Is Still A Buy

TAV Airports has seen a strong increase in its stock prices and if the 2024 valuation is an indicator, that would suggest that at this point we should be downgrading the stock to hold. However, I do believe that the company still has a lot of growth ahead that will drive the stock prices beyond 2024. Next to that, the company continues to trade discounted to peers. So, I am maintaining my buy rating with the note that after the strong uptick in the stock price, any slight sign of weakness would put pressure on the stock price as 2024 upside towards the company median EV/EBITDA has already materialized.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.