SanderStock/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Kody Kester.

It seems like every day the technology (XLK) sector dominates the headlines. Given that it makes up approximately 30% of the S&P 500 index's (SP500) weighting, this makes sense.

There's no doubt that technology is fueling economic growth. Not surprisingly, it also has generated outsized gains in 2023, year-to-date, and especially in the past month. Before the dip in recent days, XLK outperformed the S&P by almost 11% on a one-month basis per Seeking Alpha. According to Truist's chief market strategist, Keith Lerner, this was the most extreme level of outperformance relative to the market since 2002.

Now, I don't think the sector is in a bubble yet. But it probably isn't a bad time to think about more indirect ways to benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution as a means of hedging risk.

One of my favorite ways to do so is through the utilities (XLU) sector. This is because increased investment from electric utilities to meet higher loads could accelerate earnings growth for the AI and the larger tech sector.

As a value-oriented investor, my goal tends to be to find quality utilities with valuations that don't yet reflect this reality.

I believe I have found just that with Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Today, I will be initiating coverage in the utility with a buy rating. As I'll discuss in a bit, the ongoing economic development in EVRG's service territories is encouraging for the future. The electric utility's balance sheet is investment grade. EVRG's dividend has steadily grown and is well covered. Shares also look to offer interesting value as well.

Economically Thriving Service Areas And An Investment-Grade Balance Sheet

Serving 1.7 million electric customers in Kansas and Missouri as of last year, EVRG is a large-cap publicly traded utility.

The breakdown of customers by type is as follows:

1.5 million residences (37% of retail electricity sales)

0.2 million commercial firms (43% of retail electricity sales)

7,800 industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities (20% of retail electricity sales)

As one would expect for an electric utility, the company is meaningfully affected by seasonality. EVRG estimates that roughly one third of its retail revenue is recorded in the third quarter (summer months of July-September).

EVRG Q1 2024 10-Q Filing

EVRG shared its financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31 on May 9. At a glance, the double miss would seem concerning. But digging deeper into the results, I'm not worried.

EVRG's total operating revenue grew by 2.6% year-over-year to top $1.3 billion in the first quarter. That was $18.5 million short of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus during the quarter.

New retail rates in Kansas contributed to this topline growth for the first quarter. This was partially countered by unfavorable weather patterns in the quarter.

According to President and CEO David Campbell's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, heating degree days were 11% below normal during the first quarter. This contributed to operating revenue missing the analyst consensus for the quarter.

EVRG's year-over-year adjusted EPS fell by 8.5% to $0.54 in the first quarter. That was $0.10 below the analyst consensus during the quarter.

But after backing out a $0.07 negative impact from milder weather, adjusted EPS would have grown by 3.4% year-over-year to $0.61 during the quarter.

EVRG 1Q24 Earnings Presentation

Despite weather headwinds, EVRG's future remains bright. As I'll discuss, management's long-term guidance isn't pie-in-the-sky figures.

Economic development is a tangible growth catalyst for the company. Currently, the company has more than $10 billion of projects actively being evaluated in its service territories.

Tech giants Google (GOOGL)(GOOG) and Meta Platforms (META) each have a data center under construction in EVRG's service territories. These investments of $1 billion and $800 million are expected to reach their full run rates in 2028 and 2027, respectively.

Panasonic is investing $4 billion to build what is expected to be one of the largest EV battery manufacturing plants in the world. That's expected to reach its full run rate in 2026.

Thanks to these major construction projects in EVRG's service territories, the company is projecting 2% to 3% annual load growth through 2028.

EVRG 1Q24 Earnings Presentation

Meeting this growing base demand will require significant investments on the part of EVRG as well. The company plans to invest $12.5 billion in infrastructure upgrades and expansion between 2024 and 2028. That's expected to lead to a 6% compound annual growth rate for the rate base during that time.

EVRG has reaffirmed its annual adjusted EPS growth target of between 4% and 6% through 2026. On the low end, this builds in room for unconstructive rate case outcomes. On the higher end, that would be a more neutral rate case outcome.

The FAST Graphs analyst consensus also falls in line with management guidance. For 2024, the analyst consensus is that adjusted EPS will rise by 8.5% to $3.84. In 2025, it's predicted that adjusted EPS will grow by an additional 5.5% to $4.05. For 2026, the consensus is that adjusted EPS will increase by 5.1% to $4.26.

Financially, EVRG has the resources to fund these growth investments. The company's 41% debt-to-capital ratio is comfortably below the 60% that rating agencies prefer for the industry per our research terminal. That also explains why the company possesses a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.

(Unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all info in this subhead was sourced from EVRG's 10-K Filing, EVRG's Q1 2024 10-Q Filing, and EVRG's 1Q24 Earnings Presentation.)

Fair Value Could Be Over $60 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

EVRG isn't just a fundamentally sound business. Shares look to be a compelling value here.

EVRG's current-year P/E ratio of 13.9 is far below its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 19.3.

Moving forward, interest rates will be a drag on the valuation multiple by possibly two standard deviations. This is because the zero interest rate policy that supported these higher valuation multiples for much of the past decade probably isn't coming back.

On the other hand, EVRG's three-year annual forward adjusted EPS growth consensus of 5.9% is well above the 10-year average of 4%.

Thus, I think a base case fair value multiple could be one standard deviation below the 10-year normal P/E ratio. This would be 17.4 if growth pans out as expected. But for the sake of conservatism and to demonstrate the value proposition, I'll assign a more cautious fair value multiple of 15.4 - two standard deviations below the 10-year normal P/E ratio.

Calendar year 2024 will be 50% behind us in just a few more days. So, I'm weighting the respective 2024 and 2025 adjusted EPS analyst predictions by 50% each. That gives me a 12-month forward adjusted EPS input of $3.95.

Using my fair value multiple of 15.4, I arrive at a fair value of $61 a share. Relative to the current $53 share price (as of June 28, 2024), that comes out to a 13% discount to fair value.

If EVRG matches the growth consensus and returns to my conservative fair value estimate of 15.4, the electric utility could produce 37% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

Increasing that multiple to 17 could yield cumulative total returns north of 50% in that time.

A Secure And Steadily Growing Payout

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

EVRG's 4.9% forward dividend yield is well above the utility sector median forward dividend yield of 4.1%. This is enough to earn a B+ grade for forward dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

EVRG doesn't appear to be a yield trap, either. The company's 67% EPS payout ratio is below the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry per the Zen Research Terminal. This is also within EVRG's targeted payout ratio of between 60% and 70%.

That positions the company well to build on its 20-year dividend growth streak. This streak is double the sector median of 10 years and sufficient to warrant an A+ grade for overall dividend consistency from the Quant System.

EVRG's sustainable payout ratio and healthy earnings growth prospects also are setting the table for 5.5% annual forward dividend growth per the Quant System. This would be just above the sector median of 5.2%. It's also about in line with the 6.2% five-year average compound annual growth rate of the dividend.

Risks To Consider

EVRG is a quality utility, but it still faces risks that are worth monitoring in the quarters and years to come.

As I noted earlier, the company is entirely geographically concentrated in Kansas and Missouri. From a regulatory standpoint, this means that a negative rate case outcome in either market could materially impact EVRG's future growth.

Weather poses risks to EVRG as well. Unusually mild weather (like in the first quarter) could have a meaningful effect on operating results.

If any major windstorms or tornadoes were to hit its service areas, that could cause interruptions to the utility's operations. EVRG's infrastructure could also be damaged, which could result in out-of-pocket costs to the company. If severe enough, such damage may be greater than its commercial coverage. This could result in an impairment to EVRG's earnings base.

The company's status as one of the largest electric utilities in the country makes it a target of attempted cyber breaches. If any of these were successful, EVRG could face legal liabilities and disruptions to its operations.

Finally, EVRG owns a 94% stake in the Wolf Creek Generating Station near Burlington, Kan. There are unique operational risks to owning a nuclear power plant. Things very rarely go wrong with nuclear plants. But if they do, there's the potential for billions of dollars of liabilities.

Summary: An Income And Value Combo That Could Be Worth Buying

EVRG has many characteristics that make it an interesting dividend growth stock. The company's growth potential is positive. EVRG's investment-grade balance sheet is another plus. The company's two consecutive decades of dividend growth demonstrate a corporate culture that values shareholders. Finally, shares could be trading at a double-digit discount to fair value.

I'm initiating coverage with a buy rating.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.