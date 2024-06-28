FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is in the early stages of its growth strategy. After turning profitable in recent years, ONON is still very much a story stock, a company that has the potential to grow at high rates and deliver great returns to shareholders. It is also a stock that requires patience, is likely a long-term investment idea, and comes with the inherent risk of a company acting as a disruptive force in a fragmented and competitive market dominated by companies exponentially larger than it is.

Pages five through nine of On Holding’s 20-F is dedicated to 2023 Memorable Moments. Hellen Obiri is highlighted for her back-to-back Boston Marathon victories, the company introduced its CloudTec Phase cushioning platform with the On Cloudsurfer, its flagship store on Regent Street in London, the success of its two great tennis athletes, Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton are highlighted, as well as several other initiatives including the expansion of its product offerings into footwear for kids and pre-teens.

These are all critical components of my investment thesis in ONON. Brand recognition is a critically important part of the success and sustainability of an athleisure company, especially for a premium footwear and apparel company like ONON. ONON expects to increase brand recognition by designing innovative and differentiated products and finding success in elite athletics, using its"lightning and rain strategy" to turn this success into broader adoption among consumers. It has a growing list of elite athletes, some of whom are major global champions and some who will showcase their abilities during the summer Olympic Games in Paris. Innovative new shoe designs, like On’s Cloudtec platform are expected to push the brand forward to achieve higher penetration, help maintain relevance, and create avenues for expansion into different product categories. Expansion into different age and sport demographics is essential in growing the company from more of a niche player into a major competitor to the largest shoemakers in the world. The company maintains extreme levels of pricing discipline, which shows its pricing power with customers and is evidenced by the lack of discounts online or in-stores. ONON has updated its footwear lineup, simplified its sizing, and is hosting running hubs for athletes to recover and the running community to gather during the games in Paris, where co-founder, David Allemann, says to, “Expect groundbreaking On product innovation to show up at the Olympics.”

I believe ONON has a huge opportunity and a long runway for growth ahead of it. The company is a potential DCF breaker. One that might be able to outlast everyone’s DCF models by maintaining stellar free cash flow growth and then maintaining a better-than-GDP growth rate for many years beyond. The investment is not without risk, as the athletic footwear and apparel space is highly competitive, and consumer preferences can be fickle.

If ONON is able to successfully scale its footwear business, expand its apparel offerings and sales, and continue to expand operating and free cash flow margins, it should scale into a much larger company and turn out to be an incredible investment.

In this article, I will cover the story of On, my personal investigation into the company’s products and why I think the company is growing in relevance and has the potential to achieve the success of Hoka. Using Hoka’s growth trajectory, I will lay out the potential for the stock.

Peter Lynch Style Investing

The famed investor Peter Lynch believes that individual investors can find great investment opportunities by paying attention to products and services they encounter daily. He believes everyday observations and experiences can provide valuable insights about companies with strong growth potential.

I agree with Peter Lynch, but extend that sentiment beyond my own experiences. Sometimes, we can gain insight from the experiences and insights of others. In other words, I should have been paying closer attention to my friend Laine, who introduced me to On brand shoes 13 years ago. “It’s like I’m walking on clouds,” she told me. For too long, I dismissed On footwear as a gimmick, despite seeing people around me adopting the shoes as their trusted footwear option. I don’t know anyone who has grown tired of their On shoes.

My hesitance with ONON as an investment stemmed from never owning a pair of On shoes. I’m a picky shoe guy, I run in Brooks and Hoka One One. I have two pairs of North Face Trail racers. I hate Nike, they don’t fit me well. I never even considered On running shoes until recently. They looked funny and didn’t carry the weight of a known brand like Nike, Brooks, New Balance, or Adidas.

When I think about upstart running shoe companies, the first thing that comes to mind is Hoka. Hoka seemingly came out of nowhere in the 2010s, as a niche shoemaker for ultrarunners at a time when the minimalist shoe trend was in full force. Hoka provided something that the minimalist shoes and traditional shoe designers didn’t offer: a comfortable shoe for long-distance runners. Minimalist shoes just don’t work for everyone. Hoka might have opened the door to a company like On to become what it is today.

Using Decker’s (DECK) financial statements, Hoka has expanded its wholesale operating margins from 19.3% in 2019 to 33.4% in 2024 and grown revenue at a 43% CAGR and operating income at a 60% CAGR during this timeframe. Hoka is a great comp for ONON, and better than LULU due to the common business lines that the companies operate in. Hoka is older and already has a larger apparel segment than ONON. This shows the potential that ONON has to grow.

DECK SEC Filings

To determine if I think ONON has the potential to be like Hoka, I went down to my local running and sports store, Sports Basement, to try on some ONON shoes and learn more about the products. This local chain typically has a wide variety of running shoes and athletic apparel. I was able to glean some insight through this visit, and even though its just one experience, it backs up some of what ONON management says about its products, that it does not discount, and the potential for the company to hold pricing power and gain market share through increased brand recognition.

The Products

To summarize my 90-minute shoe testing session, I will just say that the last time I fell in love with an emerging premium running shoe brand was in the early 2010s, and that brand was Hoka One One. I’m in love with On’s shoes. I'm not ready to put them in the same elite tier of running shoes as Hoka or Brooks, but I ended up walking out with a pair of On Cloudsurfers to be an alternate distance trainer and will be purchasing the On Cloud 5 for my daily athleisure shoes through ONON’s DTC option or through my local store's online system to get the color that I want. For my liking, the Cloudsurfers struck the perfect balance between cushioning, comfort, and performance. The Cloudtec platform really does give me the sensation of running on clouds, and I can see why so many people love these shoes.

ONON Online Shop - Cloudsurfer

At Sports Basement, I observed some interesting things. First, the shoes had considerably less shelf space than Hoka, Nike, and Brooks. On has fewer models than some of the larger shoemakers, so this was expected. The women's section had a significantly higher selection and stock than the men's, which was interesting to see. Perhaps On targets and sells better to women. From an investing angle, I like to see this. Women hold tremendous economic power and generally hold a big influence over household spending. I wonder if this could bode well for growth in the kids segment, as women are generally more likely to do back-to-school shopping for their children and buy them shoes when needed. If women are satisfied with On shoes, they might be more likely to dress their kids in On.

Some of the men's models only had three pairs left, but they remained on the full-price rack. This takes me to the second thing I observed. There wasn't a single On shoe on the clearance rack. The clearance rack was filled with various shoes, from Hoka, Nike, Brooks, Adidas, and Alta, but there were no On shoes on the clearance rack. Normally, when a shoe gets very low in stock at Sports Basement, they are moved to the clearance rack. Sports Basement's shoe department staff are some of the most knowledgeable you'll find in a big sports apparel store. When I talked to the veteran shoe department employee on duty, he told me that On shoes never make it to the clearance rack and are some of the store's bestsellers.

This is one of the most bullish things I can think of. ONON does not habitually discount its products; in fact, as you can see on the company’s store page, nothing is on sale. This differentiates between On and a struggling company like Under Armour (UAA). It’s also a different policy than Hoka, which runs routine sales on its running shoes.

There was no ONON Apparel at Sports Basement, though it seems like it would fit in well with the mix of moderate-priced and premium apparel offerings at the store. This is a tremendous growth opportunity for ONON, as only 5% of its revenue comes from apparel sales.

Overall, I was impressed with the shoes and the opportunity the company has to gain greater shelf space and expand into apparel. The shoes were superior to the On model I tried on years ago, and the selection was far greater. However, the company lacks the same brand power as the bigger and more established players. This is just one personal experience, but it tells me that ONON has improved its shoe's technology by leaps and bounds. The lack of clearance shelf space and the commentary from the shoe department staff member supported the idea that ONON is a premium shoe brand, holds some level of pricing power, and is easy to sell. But the lack of overall shelf space shows that it lacks the brand power of the larger competitors and has the potential to grow a great deal if it continues to take market share.

How can ONON be a great investment from today’s seemingly high valuations?

The Story

On’s lightning and rain strategy is what the company believes will push its brand recognition to greater levels. During the Q1 earnings call, management discussed the strategy:

“The lightning and rain strategy, winning on the racecourse with next-level innovation, and gaining market share with everyday runners, continues to deliver for the On brand. Three weeks ago, Hellen Obiri won the marathon in Boston for the second time, the first woman in two decades to go back to back. She was running in On head to toe, including a groundbreaking new footwear technology, which On will reveal in Paris this summer.”

On spoke about the market share gains it is achieving and attributed this success to the adoption of its latest high-performance running shoe franchises, the Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and Cloudrunner shoes.

The lightning and rain strategy could be particularly effective this summer with the return of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, beginning in late July. The lightning refers to winning races at the elite level. I believe that the lightning part is more than just about winning Olympic medals, but in On athletes making Olympic finals and winning national championships.

On holds a growing list of athletes sporting the On logo on their chests and feet; some of the more notable athletes are the aforementioned Obiri, tennis champions Ben Shelton and Iga Swiatek, top ten triathletes Pierre Le Corre, Jesper Svensson and Kate Waugh, and track athletes Yared Nuguse, Olli Hoare, Geordie Beamish, and Alexandra Burghardt.

The USA has one On athlete, in particular, that may make waves in Paris, Yared Nuguse is no worse than the fourth or fifth best 1,500 meter runner in the world and will likely go into Paris with a great shot at making the podium in one of the most exciting finals that will be run. The men’s 1,500 final may be one of the great spectacles of the games, with two trash-talking distance runners from Norway and the U.K., Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr, commanding the attention of a worldwide audience. The soft-spoken Nuguse won the silver medal at this year's World Indoor Championships in the 3,000 meters and is not just a candidate to win a medal but could be a dark-horse gold medalist contender.

Twitter - X - @on_running & @CitiusMag

Do not be surprised if there is a press release, the morning after the Men’s 1,500 meter final, congratulating Yared Nuguse for winning an Olympic Medal. If this happens, every middle-distance track nerd in the United States will idolize Nuguse and see him running in an On singlet for the foreseeable future. This is the brand recognition that will improve On’s standing in the running community, which could then bleed into the rain part of the strategy, where the company gets recognized by a wide audience of athletes and non-athletes alike.

The notable On athletes from other nations should not be dismissed. Track and Field is a huge sport in many non-U.S. countries, and it sponsors national record holders, European and national champions, Olympic finalists, and up-and-coming athletes. If any of them make a splash at the Olympics, it could help boost the company’s profile and drive brand recognition. Another up-and-coming American runner is On athlete, Juliette Whittaker, who punched her ticket to Paris by placing third in the U.S. women’s 800-meter Olympic Trials.

Twitter - X - @on_running & @CitiusMag

The rain part of the lightning and rain strategy is where On looks to scale its business far beyond elite athletes and into everyday athletes and casual consumers. Leveraging the Olympics and pro sports is just one way that On looks to make it rain on the rest of the global athletic apparel and footwear markets.

Growth

ONON has grown revenue at a 58% CAGR and operating income at a CAGR of 124%, since 2019. Free cash flow went from a loss of 287.3 million Swiss francs in 2022 to a gain of 271.5 million in the TTM period. The company is debt-free.

FinChat

Margin expansion is a critical piece of my investment thesis. The company turned profitable in 2022 and has inflected margins higher since then. ONON has expanded operating and free cash flow margins largely due to gross margin expansion.

FinChat

Revenues are growing faster than SG&A expenses, and its operating leverage has kicked into effect. At some point, the company may scale large enough and be able to decrease its SG&A to revenue ratio, further driving operating margin expansion.

FinChat

Footwear design comes with high upfront costs. ONON’s positioning as a premium shoe brand should help maintain pricing better than discount shoemakers. If ONON is able to grow its offerings and sales, it should benefit from greater economies of scale, streamline expenses, and enjoy the operating leverage that comes with this industry.

ONON plans to continue increasing marketing expenses to drive brand awareness. Marketing expenses as a percentage of sales were 10.9% in 2023 and 10.7% in 2022. Digital acquisition expenses, investments into sponsorships with elite athletes, and collaborations with artists are also part of On’s growth initiatives. Investments in inventory growth and distribution network enhancements in recent years are meant to increase supply and efficiency.

Growth investments are paying off, and the company’s ROIC shows that it should continue to invest in growth. I will keep a close eye on ROIC in the coming quarters and years to ensure that the company continues to benefit from its growth initiatives.

FinChat

Valuation

ONON appears expensive on the surface, earning a D- from Seeking Alpha Quant. A forward P/E of 46x and P/S of 4.8x might be offset by its PEG ratio of 1.21, which is rated as a B. This shows that the company has high earnings growth potential.

Seeking Alpha Valuation

Let’s lay out a path to market-beating returns for ONON. I’ve created a DCF model with base, bear, and bull cases. DCF models are inherently flawed, but can give us an idea of what growth ONON requires to generate great shareholder returns.

My bull case assumes that ONON exceeds the company’s stated 3-year revenue guidance (30.0% vs 26.0% CAGR) before declining, as shown in the table below. It also assumes that ONON grows to be almost as profitable as Hoka. Using DECK’s stated Hoka wholesale segment operating margin of 33.4% as a comp, I have modeled ONON to expand its operating margin to 32.0% by 2034. Hoka expanded its OM from 19.3% to 33.4% over five years, so I’m modeling a lower expansion rate (13.0% to 32.0% over ten-plus years) than Hoka has achieved and a lower OM than Hoka’s. Hoka’s shoe prices are a bit higher than ONON’s, I expect a lower OM, all else being equal.

Author-generated model

My base case assumes that ONON meets its 2024 revenue growth guidance of 30.0% and its minimum target of a 26% CAGR from 2023-2026. From 2027 on, the revenue is modeled to gradually decline each year. For my base case, OM only expands to 16.5%, which is only half that of Hoka. In this scenario, the company doesn’t enjoy the significant gains in efficiency that the bull case assumes, but the company is able to expand OM. The same 90% OCF to FCF conversion is used.

Author-generated model

My bear case assumes that ONON underperforms its 2024 revenue growth guidance (only 28%), and its minimum target of a 26% CAGR from 2023-2026 (only 25%). From 2027 on, the revenue is modeled to decline faster. For my bear case, OM only expands to 15.0%. The same 90% OCF to FCF conversion is used.

Author-generated model

For my DCF, I am using a 14.0% discount rate, because of the risk involved with investing in a high-growth shoe and apparel retailer and the hopes to achieve a high rate of return for this investment. For my base case, I am using a 3.0% terminal rate because if the company can sustain high growth for ten years, it is unlikely to suddenly fall to GDP-level growth. The bear case uses a 2.5% terminal rate, and the bull case an abnormally high 4.0% terminal rate. On has a potential for a long growth runway; therefore, higher terminal rates are acceptable, in my opinion.

Even though I modeled growth in Swiss francs, I am using free cash flow in USD for my DCF model. Using a TTM free cash flow of $304 million and the Free cash flow growth rates outlined above, the stock could be reasonably valued for someone hoping to achieve a 14.0% annual rate of return in ONON. Again, DCF models are inherently flawed due to long projections that can never be accurate. What this model illustrates is that ONON has the potential to crush the market if it successfully scales similarly to Hoka, and that if the company is able to maintain a loyal and growing base of customers, that the downside is outweighed by the upside, if my assumptions are anywhere close to actual results.

Author-Generated DCF Model Author-Generated DCF model Calculations

Risks

ONON is in a very competitive industry and requires high-growth to continue for at least five to ten years, and sustained growth and profitability thereafter. The fickle nature of consumers is a real risk to the investment thesis. A recession could also hamper the company’s growth, as premium shoes may be more discretionary and more likely to be cut from someone’s budget during tough economic times. Any significant deceleration in growth will likely send the share price down.

Conclusion

Does ONON have that ‘it’ factor that will propel it to having its Hoka like growth story? ONON’s CloudTec technology platform could be what sets it apart in the minds of its customers. Much like how Hoka started with shoes and now supports the complete apparel needs of runners and athletes, ONON has the same opportunity. Today, I have Hoka running shoes, the ora recovery sandals, Hoka shoes that I use for walking, Hoka track spikes, a Hoka running top, and a Hoka running hat. This is the opportunity that lies in front of ONON. It’s likely a marathon’s distance away right now, but it’s a potentially great opportunity for investors if the company can continue to take market share and succeed in expanding into kids products, new sports and grow its apparel business.

I consider ONON to be a buy, but a stock that I will slowly add into given the long-term thesis and risk.