On Holding's Long Runway For Growth Looks Intriguing

Jun. 28, 2024 5:15 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON) StockDECK, UAA
Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
174 Followers

Summary

  • On Holding is a story stock with potential for high growth and returns, requiring patience.
  • On Holding's growth strategy includes increasing brand recognition through elite athletes, innovative shoe designs, and expansion into different demographics and product categories.
  • The company's financials show strong revenue and operating income growth, debt-free status, and potential for margin expansion.
  • A DCF analysis based on ONON's financials and a reasonable comp with Hoka shows that the valuation may be reasonable for the stock.

Athletes running on track and field stadium

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is in the early stages of its growth strategy. After turning profitable in recent years, ONON is still very much a story stock, a company that has the potential to

This article was written by

Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
174 Followers
I am a long-term investor and Graduate student in Accounting. My investing analysis focus is on identifying and developing deep knowledge of great businesses that are under-followed by analysts. I am not a yet finance professional, and nothing I write should be considered personal finance or investment advice. I have helped manage businesses but have only been investing seriously for a short time. I do not consider myself an expert in stock analysis but seek to provide value for investors looking for stock and business information. I will never write about an investing idea without spending hours of research on it.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Full Disclosure: I recently started a small long position in ONON on Monday, June 25th, 2024.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News