Enterprise Products Partners: An AI Data Center Energy Play Paying You 7%

zorazhuang

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) offers investors not only strong distributable cash flow and healthy distribution coverage, but as one of the largest U.S. midstream companies with an extensive pipeline network also the opportunity to invest in the AI revolution. While the connection to the AI theme is not necessarily intuitive, midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners set to benefit from growing energy demand posed by the AI-driven expansion of the domestic Data Center market. This AI catalyst creates long-term tailwinds for distributable cash flow growth and could result in EPD continuing to out-perform its rivals in terms of distribution growth!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of Energy Products Partners a strong buy in February 2024 due to the company’s position in the Permian Basin which represents volume upside: This 8% MLP Yield Is Way Too Good To Miss. The distribution was also well-supported by distributable cash flow and EPD had a free cash flow return percentage in excess of 90%, adding to the attractiveness of an investment in the midstream enterprise. While EPD is still a solid yield play, I believe the risk profile (and long-term cash flow outlook) are further improving because of the broad-scale adoption of energy-intensive AI applications in the Data Center market. Therefore, EPD could be an unusual beneficiary of the AI revolution, which in turn could assure years of consistent (and maybe even accelerating) distribution growth.

Growing demand for AI applications in U.S. Data Centers will be a growth driver

Energy demand is growing, which is related mainly to a growing population in the U.S. Additionally, a new driver of energy demand growth has emerged lately, which is the explosive growth in the Data Center business. Data Centers are home to massive amounts of energy-intensive AI chips that are used to power large language models, which have exploded in popularity since the launch of Chat GPT in the fourth-quarter of FY 2022.

AI applications are extremely power-hungry, which in turn creates a favorable demand outlook for large-scale energy producers like Enterprise Products Partners which are chiefly concerned with transporting energy (such as natural gas, crude oil and refined products) to consumers. The Data Center market is expected to grow its power requirements from about 20k MW in FY 2024 to 55k MW in FY 2025 which requires significant investments in energy production.

EPD

Enterprise Products Partners is uniquely positioned to service the energy needs of the Data Center market due to its large energy transportation network that includes more than 50,000 miles of natural gas (liquid), crude oil and refined products pipelines.

EPD

Enterprise Products Partners generates the majority of its earnings from its natural gas liquid pipelines, which contributed $1,340M out of $2,507M in total gross operating margins in the first fiscal quarter. Natural gas is by far the most significant earnings contributor for the midstream firm, representing more than half (53%) of total segment gross operating margins. With an improving long-term demand outlook, I believe EPD remains a compelling pipeline play for investors, especially those that value stable (growing) yields and distribution growth.

EPD

Strong yield play across economic environments

Enterprise Products Partners has proven to be a reliable dividend payer and has managed to deliver consistent capital returns in the past, including during recessionary periods. Enterprise Products Partners delivered a 13% return on its invested capital in FY 2023 which was about 1 PP above its longer term ROIC average of 12%. Even during stress periods, such as the Financial Crisis or COVID-19, midstream companies with their stable cash flow profiles have been able to deliver double-digit capital returns consistently.

EPD

One aspect that makes EPD especially attractive as a yield/income holding is that the nature of the company’s business (reliance on fee-based contracts) translates into cash flow stability and therefore a stable distribution coverage profile. Enterprise Products Partners had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.7X in Q1’24, based off of $1.9B in distributable cash flow, which was steady year over year. In FY 2023, the midstream firm generated $7.5B in distributable cash flow, which also calculated to a 1.7X distribution coverage ratio.

A specific competitive advantage for EPD is that the midstream firm's distribution has grown more quickly than the distribution of other large midstream enterprises like Kinder Morgan (KMI) or Enbridge (ENB) in the last three. From a distribution growth perspective, EPD is one of the best midstream investments that long-term investors can make, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

In terms of yield, units of EPD currently pay about 7%, but the yield-on-cost for dividend investors is set to grow going forward.

Data by YCharts

EPD's valuation

I use an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio to value EPD mainly because large midstream companies spend a lot of money on CapEx which can lead to a widely changing net income picture from one quarter to the next that can make comparisons to rivals difficult.

Enterprise Products Partners has an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 9.4X (based off of FY 2025 EBITDA) which is slightly above its 3-year average ratio of 9.2X. The firm's EBITDA is expected to grow 4% next year, which is about in-line with the company's past. The industry group average enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio is 10.0X and includes the ratio of EPD, KMI, and ENB.

In my opinion, however, EPD deserves to trade at a premium to this average industry group valuation ratio, mainly because the midstream firm is crushing the competition with its distribution growth rate. I believe EPD could be fairly priced at an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio of 10-11X, which implies a fair value range for EPD's units of $31-34. In the most optimistic case, EPD could have 17% upside.

Data by YCharts

Risks with EPD

The biggest risk for Enterprise Products Partners is a potential expansion of green energy legislation that advantages non-fossil fuels, which could come at the expense of slowing distributable cash flow growth for EPD. The distribution itself seems pretty low-risk to me, since EPD supports its dividend with distributable cash flow. Another risk, potentially, is that demand for AI Data Centers is exaggerated and that demand projections are too optimistic, which could potentially remove a catalyst for DCF and distribution growth.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners is a well-run midstream company that has delivered stable yields and growing distributions over the long term. Now, with the mass distribution of AI applications and escalating investments in Data Centers, a new, potent catalyst for growth has emerged for companies that own critical, large-scale pipeline networks used to transport energy raw materials from producers to consumer end-markets. The AI catalyst is significant, in my opinion, and could further support EPD's distribution prospects. The distribution remained as well-supported as ever in Q1'24 with a coverage ratio of 1.7X DCF. I believe EPD is one of the best midstream investments dividend investors can own, and I am looking forward to consistent out-performance in terms of distribution growth in a new AI-defined era!