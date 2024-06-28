Enterprise Products Partners: An AI Data Center Energy Play Paying You 7%

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.5K Followers

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners is a well-run midstream firm with considerable excess distribution coverage.
  • Heavy investments into energy-intensive AI Data Centers indicate a catalyst for growing energy demand.
  • Large-scale midstream companies with extensive pipeline footprints are uniquely positioned to fill incremental demand growth.
  • EPD has out-performed midstream rivals in terms of distribution growth in the last three years.
  • My fair value for EPD is between $31-34.

View Directly Below of Transport Pipelines

zorazhuang

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) offers investors not only strong distributable cash flow and healthy distribution coverage, but as one of the largest U.S. midstream companies with an extensive pipeline network also the opportunity to invest in the AI revolution. While

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.5K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, KMI, ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News