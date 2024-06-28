Microsoft: Superior Focus On Azure And ARPU Growth To Drive Outperformance

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • Microsoft's Azure, Google's GCP and Amazon's AWS make up 67% of the cloud infrastructure services market. As a mix of overall revenues, Microsoft has the highest gearing to cloud.
  • This greater focus on the Cloud business can continue market share gains and strong customer adoption. Azure may be the leader in the cloud vendor market in 3–5 years.
  • Copilot-driven ARPU growth can pave the way for multiple expansion as investors raise long-term growth expectations due to the sticky nature of Microsoft's enterprise productivity software.
  • Cloud gross margins are a key monitorable as a higher Azure sales mix can offset some of the pricing gains in the Office 365 products.
  • Relative technicals of MSFT vs S&P500 suggests a breakout of the weekly range, leading to a positive active return expectation.

Performance Assessment

Since my last article on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from January, the stock has generated an active total return vs the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) of +0.18%:

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a year+. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

