One of the more interesting banks that I have come across over the past year or so has been OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). For those not familiar with the company, it is a bank holding company that provides banking, wealth management, and treasury services to its clients. While most banks by this point in time have adopted some digital offerings, management boasts that this particular business is truly ‘digital first’. As a testament to this, management has provided investors with some interesting data points. For instance, 94% of all routine transactions, 96% of all deposit transactions, and 64% of all loan payments on the retail side are conducted through digital/self-service channels. In the most recent quarter, the company boasted digital enrollment figures that were 12% higher than they were the same time one year earlier. And in fact, digital loan payments were up 68%, while virtual teller utilization had grown by 32%.

To be perfectly honest with you, it's this emphasis that I did not give enough credit to when I last wrote about the company. Back in September of 2023, I acknowledged that the firm had recovered nicely from the banking crisis that began earlier that year. But I felt as though shares were priced at levels that did not justify further upside. That caused me to rate the business a ‘hold’ to reflect my view that shares would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. But ultimately, the stock did outperform, generating upside of 31.5% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 27%. Today, I do have a more bullish view about the company. But this doesn't mean that I am ready to upgrade just yet.

Digging in

Perhaps the best place to start when it comes to OFG Bancorp would be on the deposit side of things. This is the one area of the business that I'm still not keen on. During the most recent quarter, management reported deposits of $9.55 billion. Although that's a hefty sum of change, it's actually lower than the $9.76 billion the company reported at the end of 2023. Having said that, it is quite a bit higher than the $8.57 billion in deposits that the institution had at the end of 2022. Even though the drop is unfortunate to see, if we exclude brokered deposits and focus only on core deposits, then the decline was much smaller, from $9.60 billion to $9.55 billion. Even so, a decline is a decline. Add on top of this the fact that uninsured deposits now account for 51% of total deposits, a number that is up from 42.8% when I last wrote about the firm, and this is a part of the enterprise that I still don't like.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though there was a decline in deposits, the firm has seen the value of loans on its books increase. As of the end of the most recent quarter, loans totaled $7.41 billion. That's up from the $7.40 billion in loans that the company had at the end of 2023. And it's an increase over the $6.72 billion reported in 2022. With the growth in deposits, you might expect a growth in other securities. But that was not the case.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Today, securities total about $2.48 billion. That's down slightly from the $2.69 billion reported one year earlier. During this time, it is worth noting that cash and cash equivalents increased. But the rise from $748.2 million to $754.4 million was not enough to account for the decline in securities. As disappointing as the drop in the value of deposits and securities has been, one positive thing about the institution is that debt has remained roughly flat. At the end of the most recent quarter, debt came in at $200.8 million. That's exactly where it was at the end of 2023. But it is up from the $27 million reported at the end of 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One really good thing about OFG Bancorp is that its net interest margin is quite high. Many of the banks that I see have net interest margins ranging between 2% and 4%. But in the most recent quarter, our candidate had a reading of 5.40%. Unfortunately, that was down from the 5.89% reported one year earlier. However, that was not enough to offset the overall expansion in the company's balance sheet that allowed its net interest income to rise from $126.5 million to $129 million. Noninterest income also grew, rising from $28.9 million to $30.3 million. Combined, these two made it possible for net profits to grow from $46.2 million to $49.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given how early it is in the 2024 fiscal year, it might just be best to value the company using results from 2023. Doing so, we get a price to earnings multiple of only 9.3. This is actually in the range of what I typically like to see in banks. Normally, a price to earnings multiple of between 6 and 10 is desirable. In the chart above, you can see how OFG Bancorp stacks up against five similar banks. Only one of the five ended up being cheaper than it on a price to earnings basis. There are, of course, other ways to value a bank. In the chart above, you can see the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple, not only for our candidate, but for the same five firms that I valued it against on a price to earnings basis. On a price to book basis, four of the five firms were cheaper than OFG Bancorp. But this number drops to two of the five when looking at the picture through the lens of the price to tangible book multiple.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We should also be paying attention to asset quality. A bank can make sense to trade at a premium if asset quality is high. And if asset quality is low, it can deserve to trade at a discount. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets for OFG Bancorp, as well as for the five companies I am comparing it to. With a reading of 1.66%, OFG Bancorp ended up boasting a return on assets that is greater than four of the five firms I have it stacked up against. In the subsequent chart, you can see the same thing when it came to the return on equity of the institution. The 16.08% boasted by OFG Bancorp is awfully high. The company is so profitable, in fact, that earlier this year management announced a new $50 million share buyback program.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

To be perfectly honest with you, while preparing this article and writing it, I was very close to upgrading OFG Bancorp. It occurred to me that I did not give enough weight to the quality of its assets and relative valuation when considering the institution previously. However, I don't like seeing a drop in deposits and I really don't like seeing high and growing levels of uninsured deposit exposure. Had these not been an issue, I think an upgrade would have been warranted. But given the downside associated with both of these metrics, I don't think it's wrong to be a bit more cautious.