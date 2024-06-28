CLOI: Delivering A 6.9% Yield With Low Volatility

Summary

  • The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is a fixed income exchange-traded fund. We covered this name right when it was issued with a 'Buy' rating, and assigned a 'Hold' in 2023.
  • The ETF has delivered robust returns since its inception and hasn't experienced significant downturns.
  • CLOI has outperformed AAA-only peers, offers high yield until Fed rate cuts, and has low volatility, making it a strong investment option.
  • Despite holding a lower percentage of AAA rated holdings and including some A and BBB rated CLOs, the actual probability of default is minimal.

Texture of wooden paralel fiber

cejoos/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) is a fixed income exchange-traded fund. We covered this name right when it was issued with a 'Buy' rating and encouraged readers to keep holding

