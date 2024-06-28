FedEx Q4: Why The Stock Is A Hold After A 10% Earnings Jump

jxfzsy

I last reported on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) late last March in an iREIT article, where I rated the stock as a hold. Despite rising nearly 15% following this week’s earnings report, the shares are still down single digits since that piece debuted.

The latest earnings call provides evidence that FedEx is back on a growth path following several consecutive quarters of lackluster results. Even so, I’ll admit that I find the sudden surge in the share price a bit overdone.

FDX is a solid dividend stock and a member of a duopoly, two attributes I highly prize when evaluating investments. However, there are other factors to consider when assessing FedEx, and some give me reason to pause.

Dissecting Q4 Earnings

FedEx provided Q4 2024 earnings on the 25th of June. The stock immediately surged 10% and is now up nearly 15% over a two-day period.

The company provided a double beat with adjusted EPS of $5.41, up roughly 10% year over year, and beat analysts’ estimates by $0.07.

The $22.1 billion in reported revenue exceeded consensus by $40 million, but the revenue beat was less than 1% above the comparable quarter’s results.

For the full fiscal year, revenue of $87.7 billion was $2.5 billion below FY 2023.

Adjusted operating income increased 6% to $1.87 billion versus Q4 of last year.

The positive results were driven by gains in every segment and improved Ground volumes.

Investors should note the results included the negative impacts of the US Postal Service contract, which resulted in a revenue loss of $500 million.

FedEx Investor Relations

A strong positive can be found in that the company realized $1.8 billion in cost reductions from the DRIVE program in FY 2024, and management noted the company is on track to record $4 billion in DRIVE cost reductions by the end of FY2025.

FedEx revealed management is considering selling FedEx Freight. The Freight unit is the largest less-than-truckload provider in North America, and the decision as to whether FDX will spin off Freight will be determined by year’s end, pending a further assessment.

With total revenue for FDX hitting $87.7 billion in FY 2024, the Freight unit generated $9.1 billion in revenue and an operating margin over the last quarter of 21.9%.

A Wall Street Journal article that debuted yesterday revealed, “transportation analysts and experts expect FedEx to spin off its Freight unit as a separate publicly traded company.”

According to the WSJ, a move to spin off Freight would provide “a windfall to shareholders” and it is estimated that Freight as a standalone entity could have a market cap of $50 billion. To back up that claim, the author noted that Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), the second-largest LTL carrier, has a market cap just under $38 billion.

FDX guides for revenue growth in a low-to-mid single-digit percent range for FY 2025. The company also projects EPS in a range of $18.25 to $20.25.

Management approved a $2.5 billion stock buyback program for FY 2025 with $1 billion in shares to be repurchased in the first quarter. Considering that the stock’s current market cap is just under $73 billion, that represents a fairly hefty sum.

The company previously announced a 10% increase in the dividend.

The DRIVE Initiative May Be A Game Changer

Roughly two years after DRIVE was initiated, the company’s cost-saving efforts are bearing fruit. As noted in the preceding segment, FDX recorded $1.8 billion in cost reductions in FY 2024 and is on track to deliver $4 billion in DRIVE cost reductions by the end of FY2025.

In large part, DRIVE is designed to avoid duplication of operations that were once provided by the company's separate ground and air operations.

Prior to DRIVE, it was common for FedEx to operate Express and Ground trucks along the same routes. A one van, one neighborhood program now ensures that a single vehicle is dedicated to a given area for pickups and deliveries. That effort is expected to lower costs by $250 million.

By increasing the use of company intermodal containers and the number of miles that its packages are transported by rail, the company has significantly lowered its rail rates.

DRIVE also improved labor and staffing costs, enhanced the firm’s sourcing and scheduling procedures, and resulted in the adoption of new technologies and processes designed to increase productivity.

FedEx is also working to reduce the company's redundant logistics locations and has consolidated flights over the Pacific.

After the firm closed the hangar operations at LAX and increased flight operations in Memphis and Indianapolis, resulting in $60 million in savings

Why FedEx Is A Solid Investment Target

As a member of a duopoly, FedEx has over a half million employees in 220 countries and territories, over 700 aircraft, 210,000 vehicles, 5,000 facilities, and operations in roughly 650 airports. To replicate these assets would require billions in investments and results in a solid moat.

The failure of DHL Express' (OTCPK:DHLGY) attempt to move into the US market is testimony to the strength of that moat. DHL spent six years and invested billions in capex before folding its US operations.

FedEx International’s foreign domestic shipping operations generate roughly half of the company's total package revenues. This is in stark contrast to UPS, which derives about 20% of company revenues from international operations and makes FedEx the globe’s number one provider of guaranteed express delivery services.

As noted above, the FedEx Freight unit is the largest U.S. less-than-truckload ("LTL") carrier, and the company's LTL operations are nearly as large as the next two companies combined.

While 60% of the UPS workforce is unionized, aside from FedEx Express pilots, most of FedEx’s employees do not belong to a union, giving FDX a cost advantage over UPS.

Also, unlike UPS, FedEx does not deliver Amazon (AMZN) packages. This is of some import, as AMZN only farms out the less profitable and more capital-intensive deliveries to UPS.

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

The company’s debt is rated BBB, which is near the lower end of investment grade ratings.

FDX has a current yield of 1.86% and recently raised the dividend by 10%. With a payout ratio a bit above 29%, and a 5-year dividend growth rate above 14%, the dividend is safe and likely to grow at a strong pace for the foreseeable future.

The forward P/E for the stock is 14.02x, in line with the company’s average P/E over the last five years of 14.39x. The 5-year PEG ratio is 1.07x, a bit below the stock’s historic PEG ratio of 1.14x.

FDX currently trades at $296.19 per share. The 31 analysts who follow FedEx have an average price target of $314.69. Seventeen rate the stock as a strong buy, and four as a buy. One analyst rates FDX as a sell.

FDX repurchased $2.5 billion in shares in FY 2024 and management approved a new buyback program, to the tune of $2.5 billion, for FY 2025.

Is FedEx A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

There are several positives when considering FDX as a prospective investment. The company arguably operates as a member of a duopoly, assuming Amazon’s move into the space remain limited.

FDX also has a robust share buyback program and a solid and rapidly growing dividend. Furthermore, investors might reap a hefty harvest if management opts to spin off the Freight unit.

The DRIVE program has resulted in FedEx posting increased margins despite lower volumes for the first time in the company's history.

This is due to the DRIVE initiative consolidating FedEx operations into one organization with FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services, and other FedEx operating companies now under the Federal Express Corp. umbrella.

The FedEx Freight unit provides less-than-truckload freight transportation services as a standalone operation.

In my estimation, the jump in the share price following Q4 results has FDX trading in a fair value range.

Therefore, I rate FDX as a HOLD.

However, I believe the current valuation provides an opportunity to dollar cost average into the stock.

I do not hold a position in FedEx and have no intention of investing in the company for the foreseeable future.