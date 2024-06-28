ermingut

Since our last update in April, Supportive Results - Buy Confirmed, Exor N.V. (OTCPK:EXXRF)'s stock price performance has not been ideal. As a reminder, the company reported a 2023 with a consolidated income of €4.2 billion and a 32.7% NAV per share increase. Our buy rating was supported by 1) an ongoing Buyback To Erase The NAV Discount, 2) a 15% new investment in Philips (A Supportive Healthcare Acquisition) following the acquisition of the French Institut Mérieux, and 3) the underlying solid performance of Stellantis and Ferrari. Following our analysis, we see a few key takeaways worth reporting, which support our forward-thinking view and open up to new scenarios.

Why are we still positive?

(Exor continues to invest in the healthcare space). Yesterday, the company decided to step up its investments in Philips. As a reminder, the company acquired a 15% equity stake in August 2023. According to documents filed on 25 June with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), the holding company increased its stake, reaching 17.51%, a participation that is now worth over €3.5 billion. Exor might increase its equity stake by up to 20%, and this latest move demonstrated confidence in the Dutch medical device player. Exor is the company's largest shareholder. In the last month, the holding bought over 19.5 million additional Philips shares for approximately €481 million. Here at the Lab, we recently commented on Koninklijke Philips with an update called Major Overhang Removed. Philips agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle the Respironics litigation in the United States. Reporting our analysis, we previously estimated a potential $3 billion lawsuit based on 100,000 complaints with a minimum past expense of $30k each. Our analysis of past pharma lawsuits backed this. For this reason, our team decided to increase Philips' financial EPS and raised our target price to €26 per share.

(Supportive shareholders' remuneration linked to Exor portfolio results). Exor owns 14.87% of Stellantis' outstanding shares. The Automotive group recently released an Investor Day with reassuring words for 2024. Stellantis expects an adjusted operating income margin in the 10%-11% area in H1 2024, with further upside in H2 thanks to incremental cost reduction. This is also supported by platforms & supply chain cost focus to safeguard double-digit margins. Related to capital allocation priorities, Stellantis communicated its decision to aim for higher shareholders' remuneration with a payout policy in the high end of the 25%-30% range. On the current share price, Stellantis CEO targets a plus 10% total remuneration combined with dividends & share buybacks. These statements make our team confident that the lion's share of annual free cash flow generation will be returned to shareholders. In our estimates, we forecast a DPS change from €1.55 to €1.6, moving Exor dividend to €720 million.

Last week, the automotive jewel in Exor galaxy (Ferrari) decided to open a long-awaited e-factory, where it plans the production of its first electric car, which will be presented in H2 2025. Ferrari's CEO reiterated that the new facility aims to increase deliveries by more than 14,000 units annually. This new e-factory provides Ferrari with flexibility, higher automatization, and an upside from its personalization capability. This also means a higher margin over the medium-term and probably higher DPS. For this reason, we increase our DPS to €2.72 per share for the following year. This represents an increase of 11% with an Exor distribution of €120 million.

Regarding Ivece, post Q1 results, the group active in the production of commercial vehicles achieved an adjusted net profit of €153 million, with all of the industrial business units - Truck, Bus, Defense, and Powertrain - that signed margin improvements. Considering CNH Industrial and Phillips DPS, here at the Lab, we believe that Exor might reach €1.2 billion in distribution for 2025. Therefore, it is not surprising that Exor re-started on 15 April 2024 with a first tranche of buyback of up to €125 million, expected to be completed by September 2024.

Exor dividend contribution

Source: Exor press release

(Exor Ventures Upside). Even if we are not pricing the Ventures arm into Exor's market cap, this team aims to invest in early-stage companies with a permanent capital view. The company secured two of the most attractive VC deals last month. In detail, Exor Ventures participated in a $10 million round in Viaduct. This automotive startup has developed AI-based technology capable of identifying, solving, and even predicting possible product failures. Also, Stellantis Ventures decided to step in. The second investment was in the French startup Zeliq, which still uses AI but offers solutions to simplify product sales. In this case, Exor Ventures led the €9.2 million round, in which the VC Resonance fund also participated.

Valuation

Post results, the company's NAV reached €162.4 per share, while Exor's current stock price is €98 per share. Therefore, we remain buyers of Exor with a target price of €113 per share. The current 40% NAV discount is close to record-high levels and unjustified in our view. Here at the Lab, we apply a 30% discount to NAV (unchanged), aligned with Exor's long-term historical average, and confirm our buy rating.

Exor Rating Update

Risks

Downside risks include operational performance at crucial holdings such as Stellantis and Ferrari. In addition, Exor's valuation is dependent on the NAV discount. Part of Exor's portfolio is not listed; therefore, it is hard to justify a correct evaluation. That said, Exor is very much dependent on the automotive trend. This includes 1) higher competition, 2) change in consumer tastes, 3) new product development risks, and 4) labor inflation.

Conclusion

Our investment thesis focuses on unjustified holding discounts and supportive shareholders' remuneration. We also see support from Ferrari and Stellantis businesses and positively view Exor's decision to increase the equity stake in Philips. For this reason, our target price and buy rating is confirmed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.