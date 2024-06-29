Marina Shvetsova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) when I wrote about it in January this year, as I liked how management has executed on its DTC transition and how margins were progressing in the right direction. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. My key update to my thesis is that I believe the upside is no longer attractive and near-term share price performance is likely to remain weak as the market seems very focused on near-term performance (as can be seen from the gap down in share price after the poor 3Q23 guidance). Although I am encouraged by the DTC strategy's traction so far, I am going to stay on the side lines for now.

Review

LEVI reported 2Q24 earnings yesterday, where its revenue grew 7.8% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis. Adj gross margin improved by 180 bps to 60.5%, driven by product cost tailwinds and favorable channel mix shifts. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of sales was reported at 54.4%, above GS/consensus at 53.3%/53.8%. Net, adj. EBIT margin of 6.0% was better than GS/consensus at 4.9%/4.5%. Coupled with lower SG&A as a percentage of revenue, LEVI managed to report strong adj. EPS growth from $0.04 in 2Q23 to $0.16 in 2Q24.

Yesterday’s earnings report solidified my view that LEVI is executing flawlessly on its DTC initiatives, as DTC growth led the quarter at 11% (organic basis) vs. wholesale at 8%. To give more flavor, DTC growth of 11% accelerated by 300 bps sequentially vs. the 8% growth seen in 1Q24. The growth was also broad-based, where the US saw 12% DTC growth and Europe saw 7% DTC growth, and this shows that the LEVI strategy is working across the board and not isolated to a particular region. Given the strong demand momentum, I am expecting LEVI to see further DTC growth acceleration here as management took advantage to roll out new products, and they are seeing even more demand traction than LEVI’s core denim product (501 grew 16% in DTC this quarter). For instance, the denim fits/silhouettes category grew 21% in both men’s & women’s loose fit across channels; the denim skirts, dresses, and jumpsuits category grew triple-digit; and denim tops saw 40% growth in women’s Western shirts. My takeaway is that management has found the “recipe” to meet the current consumers’ trend, and this instills confidence that LEVI can take advantage of this knowledge to penetrate its non-denim categories, which comprise 44% of the DTC sales mix today. On this end, the recent track record of capturing demand lends credence as well. For instance, the launch of 511 slim tech pants for men’s (note this is part of the product of the XX Chino platform) delivered strong results in 2Q24, and using this demand traction as a yardstick for the upcoming new products that are set to launch in the US across channels in 2H25, the non-denim part of DTC should continue to do well.

“Relative to non-denim bottoms, our recently introduced Tech pant and the 511 fit for men is delivering strong results. We see this as a new and expanding innovation platform driving incremental wear occasions for our consumers. 2Q24 call

Aside from DTC, it was also encouraging to learn that LEVI saw sequential improvement in wholesale sell-through in the US and Europe, highlighting more normalized channel inventory levels and continued improvement in US trends exiting the quarter. These are a few implications from this. Firstly, this tells us that consumer demand for denim products has improved. Secondly, this means lower pressure on the LEVI balance sheet to hold inventories on its balance sheet, freeing up capital for dividends or share repurchases. Lastly, this also likely means less promotional pressure, which has helped lift gross margins. Importantly, management noted that an inflection to growth in NA wholesale was not required to meet their guidance, which means there is room for upside surprises.

Shifting focus away from the US and on to Europe, the sequential improvement in both DTC and wholesale paints a positive outlook for further recovery ahead as well. Management is guiding a return to growth in 2H24, and I believe this guidance is credible given the mid-single-digit growth in order books.

One negative point to take note of is that earnings growth may be pressured in the near term as LEVI likely needs to step up in investments in areas like DTC store expansion, more marketing expenses to drive awareness for new products, and distribution & logistics costs as LEVIS transitions to depend on more third-party logistics providers. That said, what is worth noting is that LEVI continues to deliver cost savings from Project Fuel, which has helped offset part of the SG&A increase.

Upside no longer attractive

Author's work

Because of the strength of demand, I continue to think that LEVI can grow at as I previous expected (2% in FY24 and 4% in FY25) (for reference, revenue grew 8% in 2Q24). That said, I kept margins flat as I am expecting operating expenses to see higher growth in the near term as LEVI has multiple areas to invest in. As for valuation, I am holding back in assuming an upwards re-rating will happen as the market seems to be worried about the 3Q guide and management comments that consumers are being cautious in their purchase. As such, I believe in taking a more conservative approach here by using the same multiple I used previously (this is also the average multiple excluding covid period).

Author's work

Final thoughts

My recommendation is to downgrade LEVI from buy to hold despite the success seen in the DTC strategy, and the reason is because the upside is no longer as attractive. The market is also clearly focused on the near-term performance as the stock traded down sharply after the poor 3Q24 guidance.