Kativ

Investment Thesis

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) has a very expensive valuation, trading at 17x FWD earnings compared to the sector median of 10x FWD earnings, which translates to almost a 70% premium. I believe this premium valuation is unjustified as the company does not appear to have anything unique or special that differentiates itself from the competition. Sponsoring ETFs doesn't seem to be hard to do, so I doubt that WisdomTree can sustain any superior profitability. Thus, I think shares are overvalued and deserve a sell rating, with price target of $8.

Company Overview

WisdomTree is a "global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology" according to their website. They create and manage ETFs for investors that center around certain themes, such as cryptocurrency, technology, and other digital assets.

As of March 31, 2024 the company had "$107.2 billion in AUM" according to their annual report. Part of their strategy is to combine "the outperformance potential of active management with the benefits of passive management to offer investors cost-effective funds that are built to perform". The company calls this strategy 'Modern Alpha' which strives to deliver both outperformance at a low expense.

The performance of their ETFs are mixed, with some delivering pretty good returns and others lousy. According to their website that details performance, one of their best funds is the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), with average annual total returns of 12.80% since inception in 2013. Past performance is no guarantee for future performance, but this data point shows that some of their products have done reasonably well for investors.

Overall, despite their claim that they can combine low expenses with high returns, my analysis of their ETFs' performance show that the results are so-so. Depending on the ETF investors pick, this may be true but overall I see index funds still either matching or continuing to outperform many of these actively managed ETFs.

Like most companies that manage and sponsor their own ETFs, revenues come from management fees, performance fees, and other advisory fees. Therefore, investors can see that AUM along with ETF performance largely dictates the revenues that WisdomTree earns for shareholders.

My conclusion is that while WisdomTree is a decent business, it doesn't really have any unique quality that justifies its current premium valuation. With intense competition from many players that also offer ETFs and a growing shift towards passive investing, I believe shares look overvalued and may face a coming downwards correction.

High Profit Margins Have Peaked

The company announced Q1 earnings for 2024 on April 26, 2024 with the following highlights,

Record AUM of $107.2 Billion

870bps of Operating Margin Expansion vs. Q1 2023

Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.13 ($0.12, as Adjusted)

Overall the business has grown quite nicely, with AUM increasing steadily as well as some operating margin expansion. While the results are good, I believe the shares have already priced the news in, and the valuation remains excessively high. Shares have jumped 42% YTD, which seems to have gotten too far ahead of the fundamentals, with operating revenues only increasing 6.6% from the prior quarter.

Operating margins have expanded quite nicely over the past year, increasing from 20.2% to 28.9% YoY, but I believe that it's unlikely to get any better. All the new products they've made centering around tokenized assets and blockchain seem to have already hit the financials, and I do not expect much more improvement from here. Furthermore, rising competition from players who are also doubling down on digital funds like Invesco (IVZ) can erode high profit margins for WisdomTree.

With the sector median EBIT Margin at 23.45% according to Seeking Alpha, I question if the 28% EBIT margin can be sustained for WisdomTree. In order for this margin to be sustained there needs to be some significant barrier to entry, and I don't see it as I think many bigger players with more AUM can easily replicate the ETFs with similar styles and expense structures. Therefore, with rising competition from other active ETF sponsors and index funds, I doubt if profitability can improve anymore.

Overexposure To US Equities Poses A Risk

Over the past year, US equities have seen massive inflows through ETFs which has rocketed the performance of ETFs that have a large concentration in US stocks. According to the annual report, "U.S. listed ETF industry net flows were $194.6 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024. U.S. equity and fixed income gathered the majority of those flows".

Annual Report

To be precise, of the $194.6 billion flowing into ETFs, $108.6 billion went into US stocks, which is over half of the money. For WisdomTree, around 30% of their assets under management are under U.S. Equities, which has grown from 26% YoY. With this massive amount of inflows, the stock market has rallied up with the SP 500 hitting new highs recently, with an average P/E ratio of 28.50x.

My belief is that U.S. stocks seem as a whole quite expensive today and the overconcentration of WisdomTree's ETFs to U.S. equities pose a potential risk to shareholders and investors of the ETFs. As fast as money can flow in, money can also flow out during a potential correction in U.S. equities.

Therefore, a potential correction in U.S. equities may cause investors to pull money out of WisdomTree's ETFs, which then reduces the assets under management and performance fees the company earns. The bottom line is that past growth is no guarantee for future growth, and investors should be careful about WisdomTree's overexposure to U.S. Equities among their ETFs.

Annual Report

Valuation - $8 Fair Value

I think the company is fine, but simply overvalued. There isn't much in my opinion that justifies its significant premium to the sector median, when other companies offer similar products and can compete on fees, performance, and investment themes with their offerings.

At 17x FWD earnings, the 70% premium to the sector median of 10x FWD earnings seems unreasonable. I acknowledge that WisdomTree has had this premium for years, but to me it seems too high a price to pay. The AUMs and operating revenues aren't growing fast enough to justify this valuation, as they are growing in the mid-high single digits according to the last quarterly earnings report.

As an comparable example, Invesco (IVZ) trades at 9x FWD earnings and has similar growth stats, with a higher dividend yield. I believe a comparable analysis shows that there are better stocks out there that are cheaper with similar tailwinds to WisdomTree. At 3.35x book value, it seems awfully expensive when cheaper alternatives exist in the market.

Assuming revenues reach $400 million annually by 2026, which implies a revenue growth rate of 7%, I believe the company can achieve earnings of $120 million. This is assuming a 30% net margin, which is equal to its last TTM. Divide $120 million by shares outstanding of 147 million gets me EPS of $0.80 by 2026.

Apply a 10x FWD earnings multiple to this EPS gets me $8 in fair value. I believe my assumptions are pretty optimistic, so $8 is likely the bull case valuation assuming best-case scenarios. With growing competition from passive investing I think the majority of money will be invested in index funds that still have lower fees compared to WisdomTree. So, to me the stock is modestly overvalued and should be trimmed.

Potential Upsides

I could be potentially wrong in my sell thesis if the company continues to grow and maintain its high profit margins in order to justify its premium valuation. The company has notably been innovative in introducing new models to financial advisors according to their earnings transcript,

As a reminder, our approach is to grow the number of advisors who have access to our models, while also further penetrating that market and growing the number of advisors actively using WisdomTree models. Based on our current pipeline, we expect our accessible market to grow to about 80,000 advisors by year end, that's up from 70,000 at the end of last year.

If these model portfolios hold up their weight in terms of outperformance, this could attract clients and significant AUM going forward. Growing momentum in AUM and overall reputation could continue to justify WisdomTree's premium valuation and keep the shares elevated.

Furthermore, the company has been pushing hard towards tokenized assets and digital finance, believing this area to be a major growth opportunity for the company. Solidifying their position in this relatively new area could be a major boost in terms of financial performance, which could further justify WisdomTree's premium valuation.

Trim WisdomTree

The stock seems to have gotten ahead of itself here, with the valuation being very expensive in my view. While historically this has been an expensive stock and continued to perform, the significant premium it has now does not appear to be justified anymore, as significant positive developments are already more than priced in. I don't have any problem with the company itself, but point out that it operates in a highly competitive industry with other ETFs and index funds offering comparable products. Thus, I recommend investors trim their position and perhaps rotate the funds into cheaper names in the ETF management industry.