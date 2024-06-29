FireflyLight/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Some utilities are boring. There's no question about it. Their business models are straightforward and come with great income visibility. Moreover, they often come with juicy dividends that account for a big part of the total return.

Over the past ten years, the Utilities ETF (XLU) has seen a 56% stock price increase. Including dividends, the total return more than doubles to 118%.

Unfortunately, not even including dividends was the XLU ETF able to outperform the S&P 500 without dividends.

Especially since the pandemic, utilities saw mounting headwinds:

Interest rates surged, which made borrowing more expensive and provided attractive risk-free alternatives for income-focused investors.

Investments in renewable energy and general grid upgrades required massive capital expenditures.

Elevated inflation puts pressure on pricing power, as utilities cannot easily adjust prices.

With that said, artificial intelligence is coming to the rescue, as it is expected to significantly increase electricity demand.

The IEA is projecting global electricity demand from AI, data centers and crypto to rise to 800 TWh in 2026 in its base case scenario, a nearly 75% increase from 460 TWh in 2022. The agency’s high case scenario calls for demand to more than double to 1,050 TWh. - Forbes

IO-Fund

Although this is a general tailwind for the sector, a few players stand out. One of them is Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), which was highlighted in a Bloomberg article on May 31 with the title "Texas Utility Stock Powers Past Nvidia In 300% AI-Fueled Rally."

I added emphasis to the quote below:

Investors, including Daniel Loeb, the billionaire founder of Third Point LLC, have been snapping up Vistra stock in a bet that the massive boom in demand — partly fueled by power-sucking AI data centers — will only grow. That’s spurred shares to a more than 300% gain over the past 12 months, making the Texas-based firm the best performer in the S&P 500 Index — a benchmark it joined less than a month ago. Peers trailed, with utility stocks in the index returning about 10% over the same period. - Bloomberg

Moreover:

“Power demand is extremely strong, and it’s being driven by the data center trade,” but Vistra’s mix of gas and nuclear power plants make it “a unicorn,” according to Guggenheim’s Shahriar Pourreza who assigned the stock its highest price target on Wall Street at $133. - Bloomberg

Ok, one more:

Data centers are looking for round-the-clock clean power, and “nuclear plants are a very strong avenue for that,” Guggenheim’s Pourreza said. Investors are anticipating the company will be able to contract its plants directly with data centers, similar to an energy-matching agreement between Constellation Energy Corp. and Microsoft Corp, he added. - Bloomberg

In other words, we are dealing with a favorable mix of unprecedented electricity demand growth and an emphasis on clean energy from AI players.

As Vistra checks all boxes and is trading roughly 18% below its all-time high, it's time I initiate coverage, as I believe this stock has a lot of room to run!

So, let's get to it!

Why Vistra Is So Special

Going into this year, Vistra reached 20 states and the District of Columbia, covering all major wholesale power markets in the United States.

Currently, the company serves roughly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers with electricity and natural gas.

Its power generation fleet produces approximately 41 GW of capacity, which is fueled by a broad range of sources, including natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities.

Vistra Corporation

The company's history goes back to 2016 when Texas Competitive Electric Holdings emerged from bankruptcy. TCEH was rebranded as Vistra Energy.

With that said, in the company's 2023 10-K, you will find that it served 4 million customers going into this year. Currently, that number is 5 million, as the company officially bought Energy Harbor in March of 2024 after announcing the pre-approval deal a year before that.

This deal added 1 million customers and a range of nuclear facilities capable of generating roughly 4 GW per year.

Vistra Corporation

According to the company, the integration of Energy Harbor will contribute an adjusted EBITDA of over $1.1 billion annually beginning in 2026.

Moreover, operational improvements and synergies across the nuclear fleet are expected to come with significant financial benefits, including an increase in expected run-rate synergies by $25 million to a total of $150 million by the end of 2025.

The deal also resulted in the start of Vistra Vision, which includes its nuclear, renewables, storage, and retail businesses.

Vistra Corporation

Looking at the numbers below, we see that carbon-free energy generation accounts for roughly a fifth of total energy generation. Low-emission natural gas accounts for 58%.

This makes Vistra the second-largest nuclear power merchant in the United States.

Vistra Corporation

In light of what we discussed in the introduction, one can imagine that this is a powerful business model in the current demand environment.

There's A Lot Of Shareholder Value In VST

During its 1Q24 earnings call, the company explained what most already expected: it is in a great spot to benefit from the substantial growth in power demand, driven by factors like data center expansions, industrial re-shoring, increased electrification, and population growth (mainly in Texas).

Moreover, according to the company, forward market curves have shown significant improvement, with significant increases in power price forecasts for future years.

Using the company's numbers, this puts it in a good spot to generate more than $6 billion in 2026E EBITDA, roughly 19% above the upper bound of its 2024 guidance range.

Vistra Corporation

The 2024E guidance range of $4.55 to $5.05 billion excludes potential benefits from nuclear power production tax credits.

In the first quarter, the company saw a 47% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $813 million. Although the company suffered from very mild winter conditions, it realized an average power price of more than $50 per MW/h, which is way above the market average of less than $30 per MW/h.

Vistra Corporation

This bodes well for shareholders, as the company has four strategic priorities.

The company is committed to delivering strong financial performance through disciplined capital allocation and effective cost management.

As obvious as that may sound, it includes maintaining a healthy balance sheet with a net leverage ratio targeted below 3x. Analysts expect the company to lower net debt to $14.0 billion by the end of this year, 2.9x EBITDA.

Vistra also puts emphasis on the integration and optimization of its recent acquisitions, including Energy Harbor, to enhance operational efficiency and unlock significant synergies.

Additionally, Vistra is prioritizing investments in renewable energy and energy storage projects to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable power solutions.

Vistra Corporation

Last but not least, the company is focused on shareholder distributions, which include buybacks and dividends.

Based on that context, the company's dividend is $0.2175 per share per quarter. That translates to a yield of 1.0%. That's not a lot - especially considering elevated yields from utility peers.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that over the past three years, this dividend has been hiked by 45%.

But wait. It gets better!

Unlike most of its peers, Vistra generates positive free cash flow. A lot of it, actually.

Next year, analysts expect $3 billion in free cash flow, roughly 10% of its market cap!

This is great news for buybacks.

Since 4Q21, the company has returned roughly $4.6 billion to shareholders. $3.9 billion of this consisted of buybacks. This reduced the number of shares by 28%, which is truly phenomenal. Most buyback champions buy back close to 30% over a 10-year period.

The company also has plans to execute an additional $2.25 billion in share repurchases through 2024 and 2025. That's another 7.4% of its current market cap.

Valuation

Analysts are very upbeat about Vistra's future.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, 2024 is expected to see 24% EPS growth, potentially followed by 42% and 31% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Currently, the company trades at a blended P/E ratio of 21.4x. If we apply a 20x multiple, we get a fair price target of $129 using 2025E EPS. That's roughly in line with the $133 Guggenheim target mentioned in the introduction and 48% above the current price.

However, even beyond that target, the company has room to run.

All things considered, while VST may not be right for income-focused investors, I believe it's one of the best utilities money can buy.

The question is where VST will bottom. While it is cheap, I can imagine some more selling due to massive profits in the past 12 months. I would not rule out a move to the mid-$70s.

I have put VST on my watchlist. Although I did not expect to be looking at utilities again (for personal investments), I'm considering buying the company for my 21-stock dividend growth portfolio, as I believe it offers tremendous long-term value.

I'm also looking at natural gas plays, as I expect natural gas to be a major winner of AI as well, as I wrote in this article.

Takeaway

Vistra is a standout in the utility sector, capitalizing on surging electricity demand driven by AI and data centers.

Despite general headwinds for utilities, Vistra's mix of gas, nuclear power, and renewables positions it as a unique player.

Meanwhile, its recent acquisition and strong financial health, including significant free cash flow and shareholder returns, support its total return potential.

With ambitious expansion plans and a focus on renewable energy, I believe Vistra is well-poised for long-term success.

While it may not be ideal for income-focused investors, Vistra's strong fundamentals and strategic positioning make it an attractive addition to any (dividend) growth-focused portfolio, which is why I just put it on my watchlist.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Growth Potential : Vistra is positioned to benefit from the booming electricity demand driven by AI, data centers, and economic re-shoring.

: Vistra is positioned to benefit from the booming electricity demand driven by AI, data centers, and economic re-shoring. Diverse Energy Mix : With a combination of gas, nuclear, solar, and battery storage, Vistra is a diversified player in the energy market with a lot of low/non-carbon assets.

: With a combination of gas, nuclear, solar, and battery storage, Vistra is a diversified player in the energy market with a lot of low/non-carbon assets. Strong Financials : The company generates substantial free cash flow and has a healthy balance sheet.

: The company generates substantial free cash flow and has a healthy balance sheet. Shareholder Returns : Vistra's aggressive buyback program and growing dividends are a big plus.

: Vistra's aggressive buyback program and growing dividends are a big plus. Strategic Acquisitions: The acquisition of Energy Harbor expands its customer base and adds significant nuclear capacity.

Cons: