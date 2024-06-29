Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The S&P 500 (SP500) on Friday snapped a three-week win streak, but the bigger story was the benchmark index closing out the first six months of 2024 with a whopping 14.5% advance. The stellar H1 performance that saw the S&P (SP500) go on a record-breaking spree was largely driven by a blistering rally in technology stocks over the artificial intelligence craze and progress towards a scenario where the Federal Reserve can finally begin to cut interest rates. However, this week's slight decline in the index shows how recent concerns about market breadth and the outsized dominance of megacap technology stocks have weighed on investors. For the week, the S&P (SP500) dipped -0.1%, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) also slipped -0.1%. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) added +0.2%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Large banks are well positioned to weather a severe recession, with all 31 banks subject to the Federal Reserve's stress test this year remaining above their minimum capital requirements during the hypothetical situation. "While the severity of this year's stress test is similar to last year's, the test resulted in higher losses because bank balance sheets are somewhat riskier and expenses are higher," said Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr. Under the hypothetical scenario, the banks would have lost almost $685B. The scenario assumed a 40% decline in commercial real estate prices, a 36% decline in house prices and a 10% unemployment rate. (33 comments)

Don't count out megacap tech just yet, with staying power stemming from AI enthusiasm and accompanying corporate profits. Following a steep selloff that saw the stock enter correction territory, Nvidia (NVDA) surged 7% on Tuesday to $126/share, putting the Jensen Huang-led company back above the $3T market cap level. At last week's Seeking Alpha Investing Summit, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that the tech bull market would last another two to three years and these three companies would battle in a race to reach $4T. (59 comments)

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) sent some jolts across the electric vehicle sector with its announcement of a joint venture with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). The initial and planned investments by VW of $5B would create next-gen electrical architecture and best-in-class software technology, as well as giving the EV maker a path to "positive free cash flow and meaningful scale" as it ramps production of R2 in Illinois and the midsize platform in Georgia. Rivian shares jumped 49.9% postmarket on Tuesday, after gaining 8.6% in the regular session. "This will help Rivian significantly, but it does not change the fact that the company faces real challenges moving forward," noted SA Investing Group Leader Daniel Jones. (136 comments)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) inched higher on Wednesday in its first trading session after a 50-for-1 stock split, which was one of the biggest in Wall Street history. Shareholders received 49 additional shares for each share held in the stock split, while a one-time equity grant was offered to general managers and long-serving staff. "We believe the stock split will make our stock more accessible to our employees as well as a broader range of investors," Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung declared when the move was first announced. Interestingly, the restaurant chain has never fired off a stock split since going public in 2006. (4 comments)

Nike (NKE) shares tumbled 12.4% AH to $82.52/share on Thursday after the sportswear giant cut its guidance, citing increased macro uncertainty, worsening forex effects and softness in China. Nike's adjusted profit topped estimates, but revenue fell 2%, with Wall Street expecting a 1% gain. "A comeback at this scale takes time," CFO Matthew Friend announced on an earnings call. Executives also acknowledged the lack of innovation at Nike, especially in the most recent fiscal year as competitors gained traction in the fitness and running categories, but management aims to double the growth of the product pipeline by the end of 2025. (39 comments)