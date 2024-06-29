Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 30

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 7/9 7/19 0.35 0.36 2.86% 5.79% 11 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 8/19 8/30 0.3 0.35 16.67% 2.81% 8 The Kroger Co. (KR) 8/15 9/1 0.29 0.32 10.34% 2.56% 19 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 8/16 8/30 0.35 0.36 2.86% 1.17% 22 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 8/1 9/5 0.32 0.34 6.25% 1.04% 13 PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ) 7/11 7/31 0.3 0.32 6.67% 3.14% 31 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 7/9 7/25 0.35 0.3525 0.71% 3.46% 31 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9/13 9/27 0.16 0.17 6.25% 1.44% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 0.06 0.02 -66.67% 9 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 7/24 0.236 129.63 0.73% 13 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.535 194.34 1.10% 21 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jul 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 7/29 1.06 CAD 45.72 6.77% 8 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 7/24 0.31 39.16 3.17% 17 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 7/25 0.28 168.53 0.66% 11 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 7/18 0.48 93.45 2.05% 14 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jul 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 8/5 0.225 50.57 1.78% 57 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8/1 0.6 41.53 5.78% 15 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7/24 0.4 47.51 3.37% 14 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 7/20 0.22 23.22 3.79% 19 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 8/9 1.42 290.14 1.96% 33 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 8/1 0.24 82.28 1.17% 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 1.15 202.26 2.27% 14 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 7/19 0.4 125.16 1.28% 23 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 7/26 0.51 71.39 2.86% 54 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jul 4

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Friday Jul 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 7/22 0.75 136.88 2.19% 13 Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.78 71.81 4.34% 21 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 9/13 0.245 50.49 5.82% 14 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 7/22 0.42 70.94 2.37% 37 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 7/26 0.4182 35.7 4.69% 17 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 7/22 0.75 563.66 0.53% 31 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7/22 0.135 36.89 1.46% 13 Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:SOMC) 7/19 0.15 15.95 3.76% 13 Universal Corporation (UVV) 8/5 0.81 48.19 6.72% 54 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Albany International Corp. (AIN) 7/8 0.26 1.2% Air Lease Corporation (AL) 7/8 0.21 1.8% Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 7/5 0.8 1.6% Chubb Limited (CB) 7/5 0.91 1.4% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 7/5 0.64 2.4% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 7/5 0.21 0.3% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 7/2 0.3 6.2% FirstService Corporation (FSV) 7/5 0.25 0.7% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 7/2 0.47 1.9% Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 7/5 0.49 1.6% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 7/3 0.32 2.4% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 7/8 0.57 4.5% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 7/2 1.22 3.5% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 7/8 0.77 2.5% PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 7/2 0.2 0.7% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 7/8 1.3 5.1% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 7/5 0.58 3.3% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 7/3 0.67 4.3% Spire Inc. (SR) 7/2 0.755 5.0% Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 7/5 0.07 0.9% Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 7/8 0.09 1.2% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 7/5 0.23 3.6% Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 7/5 0.3 1.8% VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 7/3 0.415 5.8% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of June 16

Week of June 23

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.