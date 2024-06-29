Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 30

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/9
|
7/19
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
2.86%
|
5.79%
|
11
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
8/19
|
8/30
|
0.3
|
0.35
|
16.67%
|
2.81%
|
8
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
8/15
|
9/1
|
0.29
|
0.32
|
10.34%
|
2.56%
|
19
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
8/16
|
8/30
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
2.86%
|
1.17%
|
22
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
8/1
|
9/5
|
0.32
|
0.34
|
6.25%
|
1.04%
|
13
|
PSB Holdings, Inc.
|
7/11
|
7/31
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
3.14%
|
31
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
7/9
|
7/25
|
0.35
|
0.3525
|
0.71%
|
3.46%
|
31
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
9/13
|
9/27
|
0.16
|
0.17
|
6.25%
|
1.44%
|
14
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
-66.67%
|
9
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
7/24
|
0.236
|
129.63
|
0.73%
|
13
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
7/15
|
0.535
|
194.34
|
1.10%
|
21
Tuesday Jul 2 (Ex-Div 7/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
7/29
|
1.06 CAD
|
45.72
|
6.77%
|
8
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
7/24
|
0.31
|
39.16
|
3.17%
|
17
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
7/25
|
0.28
|
168.53
|
0.66%
|
11
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
7/18
|
0.48
|
93.45
|
2.05%
|
14
Wednesday Jul 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
8/5
|
0.225
|
50.57
|
1.78%
|
57
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.6
|
41.53
|
5.78%
|
15
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
7/24
|
0.4
|
47.51
|
3.37%
|
14
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
7/20
|
0.22
|
23.22
|
3.79%
|
19
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
8/9
|
1.42
|
290.14
|
1.96%
|
33
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
8/1
|
0.24
|
82.28
|
1.17%
|
19
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
7/31
|
1.15
|
202.26
|
2.27%
|
14
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
7/19
|
0.4
|
125.16
|
1.28%
|
23
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
7/26
|
0.51
|
71.39
|
2.86%
|
54
Thursday Jul 4
Markets closed in observance of Independence Day
Friday Jul 5 (Ex-Div 7/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
7/22
|
0.75
|
136.88
|
2.19%
|
13
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.78
|
71.81
|
4.34%
|
21
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
9/13
|
0.245
|
50.49
|
5.82%
|
14
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
7/22
|
0.42
|
70.94
|
2.37%
|
37
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
7/26
|
0.4182
|
35.7
|
4.69%
|
17
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
7/22
|
0.75
|
563.66
|
0.53%
|
31
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
7/22
|
0.135
|
36.89
|
1.46%
|
13
|
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
|
7/19
|
0.15
|
15.95
|
3.76%
|
13
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
8/5
|
0.81
|
48.19
|
6.72%
|
54
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Albany International Corp.
|
(AIN)
|
7/8
|
0.26
|
1.2%
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
7/8
|
0.21
|
1.8%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/5
|
0.8
|
1.6%
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
7/5
|
0.91
|
1.4%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
7/5
|
0.64
|
2.4%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
7/5
|
0.21
|
0.3%
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
7/2
|
0.3
|
6.2%
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
7/5
|
0.25
|
0.7%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/2
|
0.47
|
1.9%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
7/5
|
0.49
|
1.6%
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
7/3
|
0.32
|
2.4%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
7/8
|
0.57
|
4.5%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
7/2
|
1.22
|
3.5%
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
7/8
|
0.77
|
2.5%
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
7/2
|
0.2
|
0.7%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
7/8
|
1.3
|
5.1%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
7/5
|
0.58
|
3.3%
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
7/3
|
0.67
|
4.3%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/2
|
0.755
|
5.0%
|
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
|
(TPB)
|
7/5
|
0.07
|
0.9%
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
7/8
|
0.09
|
1.2%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
7/5
|
0.23
|
3.6%
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
7/5
|
0.3
|
1.8%
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
7/3
|
0.415
|
5.8%
