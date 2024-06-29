Buy Nike: Mr. Market Dumps This Top 10 Brand For 20% Discount

Jun. 29, 2024 3:36 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) Stock, NKE:CA Stock7 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.42K Followers

Summary

  • Nike stock crashed 20% due to weaker than expected guidance for FY 2025, despite solid Q4 FY 2024 results.
  • The world's leading sports apparel and footwear company indicated that it expects sales for FY 2025 to decline by about mid-single digits.
  • Despite this short-term setback, I believe the sell-off presents an attractive buying opportunity for investors seeking a high-quality franchise at a discounted price.
  • In my assessment, Nike is well-positioned to remain a dominant force in the sports industry due to its unparalleled brand strength, extensive global market presence, and exceptional athlete endorsement strategy.
  • Whenever Mr. Market offers you a top 10 global brand for a 20% discount, you should probably take the deal. This time is should be no different. "Buy".

Nike flagship store at Bangkok , Thailand.

Thank you for your assistant

Nike stock crashed almost 20% after the company reported solid results for Q4 FY 2024, but offered weaker than expected guidance: The world's leading sports apparel and footwear company said that it expects sales for FY 2025

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.42K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKE
--
NKE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News