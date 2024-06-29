Jones Lang LaSalle: Positive Signs Of Recovery In Real Estate Make This A Buy

Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
73 Followers

Summary

  • JLL is navigating commercial real estate headwinds due to rising interest rates and work-from-home trends, with recovery expected as rates decrease later in 2024.
  • JLL offers a broad range of real estate services globally, increasing its workforce by 17% since 2019, showing resilience despite industry turmoil.
  • Q1 2024 saw a 9% revenue increase to $5.1 billion and a 150% rise in adjusted EPS, amid strong performance across business segments.
  • JLL is focusing on PropTech through JLL Spark, expanding in debt origination, and capitalizing on the growing data center sector with comprehensive client support.

JLL office in Brisbane

Marlon Trottmann

Thesis

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) continues to navigate the commercial real estate headwinds created by rising interest rates and the work-from-home trend. The ECB announced in June the first of its interest rate cuts, and the Federal Reserve

This article was written by

Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
73 Followers
My investment strategy revolves around Value and Income, favoring shareholder-friendly management committed to returning income to investors. I specialize in identifying undervalued companies across the USA, Europe, and the UK, often adopting a contrarian stance toward prevailing market opinions.My background across various sectors, such as Hi-Tech, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Mission Critical, Residential, and Commercial Developments.I have been investing in the markets for 15+ years.I am connected with BioCGT Investor, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JLL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JLL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JLL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News