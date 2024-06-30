Thapana Onphalai

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is a software company based in Brazil that had a mixed performance over the last year as it was struggling with a liquidity gap. Today, with this issue solved and an ambitious cost-control campaign, the company is set for superior performance and growth. We think the stock is still significantly undervalued despite the recent rally as it does not take into account the strong growth. As suggested by market comps, the share price is undervalued by as much as 35%.

When an acquisition spree goes wrong: the story behind the funding gap

Between 2021 and 2022 Zenvia negotiated three major acquisitions that would reshape the company forever. This was during a period of generous equity valuations for fast-growing software companies like Zenvia. They agreed to acquire Movidesk, D1, and SenseData. All these targets were operating in adjacent segments that could be integrated into the company’s core business model as a multi-channel software solution for communication management. The total consideration agreed was around BRL 444 million, or roughly $80 million. This was due partially on a cash basis at closing, but mostly on a contingency basis spread over subsequent years. However, something went wrong: the company negotiated a payment schedule that had a significant maturity wall embedded, with more than BRL 200 million due in 2024. With sales and cash flows coming also below expectations, it was clear since early 2023 that they wouldn’t be able to meet this maturity. So renegotiation started with the sellers of the three target companies. The first deal was struck as early as December 2022, but with little benefits as it did not provide enough margin, and the parties were back on the table soon. Only in February of this year, the company was able to announce a full and satisfying agreement.

Maturity Schedule Renegotiated (Company Press Release)

The payment schedule, always contingent on financial results, was modified in this meaningful way. The maturity wall of 2024 was cut by more than 60% and significant payments were pushed in 2027 and 2028, providing 2 years more than the initial terms. Additionally, some relief was also added in terms of methods of payment.

Payments Restructuring (Company Presentation)

The company can now opt to pay as much as BRL 100 million into equity subject to certain conditions. This allows for more flexibility and is a last resort option in the case of liquidity shortages. While costly for shareholders in terms of dilution, it allows the elimination of any sort of severe financial distress (and bankruptcy) risk. All in all, we can say with a good degree of certainty that the concerns surrounding their balance sheet position have now been largely solved. This will allow the management team to focus on growing the company and go full speed ahead.

The opportunity: an undercovered asset, a growing sector in a growing market

There are two major opportunities here: (1) Zenvia is an underfollowed company that is not attracting institutional investors due to its small volume, and (2) there are several tailwinds for its growth. We think that with the average volume of only 30k shares per day, or around $90k of value, there is not enough liquidity to attract the interest of highly sophisticated investors. This leaves an opportunity to look into an undervalued stock that remained so for lack of interest, not underperformance. Then we have growth. In the latest financial update management discussed guidance for the first time, citing a BRL 120-140 million range of achievable EBITDA for FY24. This is 60% higher than last year’s BRL 76 million and is the result of a combination of growth and cost controls. The margin expansion is also driven by the stronger growth profile of a higher-margin segment: SaaS.

Revenue By Segment (Company Presentation)

Zenvia has indeed two main operating segments: CPaaS and SaaS. While the former represents the core communication as a service business, the latter has a better margin profile (64% vs 51% in Q4 2023). We believe that there is an opportunity to expand both divisions at the same time, with close to zero cannibalization risk as they are not overlapping.

The comparables story: Zenvia seems to be the undercovered gem

To extract a fair value for Zenvia we will proceed by comparisons. First, we can compare the company to its broader spectrum of software stocks, and then narrow it down to closer competitors.

Valuation Framework (Seeking Alpha)

With the exception of the TTM EBITDA multiple, which is clearly off due to the deep changes the company underwent, there is a common denominator here: Zenvia is substantially undervalued. This can be explained by the distance of its key multiples to the sector’s median figures. The EV/EBITDA multiple using forward numbers is less than half of the software sector’s median level.

To confirm our suspicions, and find a proper valuation level, we also put together a set of 5 key comparables. These are firms active in the same market segment (CPaaS) and providing more or less the same solutions. However, finding public comps also inserted in the same geography (Brazil) proved impossible, so we will take this analysis with a grain of salt.

Valuation Framework - Comparables (Seeking Alpha)

This confirms our initial findings: the multiples for Zenvia are on the bottom of the bucket of comps, coming in at 6.3x vs the most generously valued Twilio and FIVN. It seems, however, more aligned with the other three comparables, 8x8, Zoom, and RNG. But here’s where the geography differential is not accounted for. All these three have been growing revenues at a lower CAGR over the past 3 years vs the 23% for Zenvia. All in all, we feel that we should use the midpoint of this set of peers as a preliminary fair value. That would be 8.8x forward EBITDA, or roughly BRL 1 billion of fair equity value, which amounts to $180 million or $3.5 per share on a fully diluted basis. This represents an upside potential of around 35% from the current levels.

It is important to note that in our computations we (1) excluded contingent payments because these are based on future financials and thus can significantly change in the future, and (2) used the fully-diluted share count of around 52 million shares that resulted after the equity raise announced in February of 8 million shares.

Risks: volatile environment and liquidity

As always, there are some risks involved on the idiosyncratic side. In the case of Zenvia, this has to do with the environment where they operate. The Brazilian economy is doing well, and this contributed positively to the company’s growth and expansion. However, this could change, becoming a headwind instead of a tailwind.

On top of this, we can also argue that funding and liquidity issues may arise again if the company were to experience a downturn in its topline numbers. So all in all, the overall risk profile is much better after the renegotiation of their contingent payments, but risk is not zero.