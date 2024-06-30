Zenvia: Funding Gap Solved, Full Speed Ahead

Jun. 30, 2024 7:00 AM ETZenvia Inc. (ZENV) Stock
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
976 Followers

Summary

  • Zenvia struggled with liquidity gap due to acquisition spree, but now resolved with renegotiated payment schedule and equity option.
  • Stock undervalued despite recent rally, with potential upside of 35% based on comparables analysis.
  • Company positioned for growth in CPaaS and SaaS segments, with strategic geographical positioning.
Businessman using tablet to transfer data on cloud computing, seamless data transfer and strong internet security, server based communication on social networks, servers and storage.

Thapana Onphalai

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is a software company based in Brazil that had a mixed performance over the last year as it was struggling with a liquidity gap. Today, with this issue solved and an ambitious cost-control campaign, the company is set for superior

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
976 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZENV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZENV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZENV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News