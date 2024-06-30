ilbusca

Investment summary

My recommendation for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is a buy rating. My view is that the banking industry needs to invest in modern digital banking capabilities to meet consumer demand, and with the younger generation increasingly becoming a larger part of the economy, they have to accelerate this investment. NCNO stands to win because of its superior product vs point solutions that banks have historically deployed. While the near-term growth slowdown has pressured share prices, I do see early signs of demand coming back.

Business overview

The NCNO platform enables banks to digitalize and automate processes and workflows via AI and ML technologies. Through this, banks are able to improve the efficiency of their workflow processes significantly, from faster onboarding times to faster loan processing times. Additionally, because of NCNO's ability to integrate data, it also helps banks stay compliant.

Huge market opportunity

More and more industries are adopting cloud technologies to stay relevant in today’s operating environment. This is the same for the banking industry as well, just that banks and financial institutions [FI] are generally slower in adopting new technology.

However, modern banking solutions are exceptionally important today because consumers demand them. Gone were the days where consumers queued up in front of the bank to set up their accounts, transfer cash, or purchase financial products. Younger generations are born into a world where almost everything can be done via a smartphone (e.g., ordering food, shopping, grabbing a taxi, paying for their purchase, etc.), and this applies to banking solutions as well. The rise of digital banking has met such demands. As such, given the heavy competition from modern banking solutions (i.e., digital banking), I believe banks and FIs will have no choice but to step up their investments in this area. A report by Accenture last year shows that banks are indeed moving in this direction. The timeline is getting incredibly tight as well, given that the current demographic tailwind shows that younger generations will become a larger part of the work force, and that is when their need for banking solutions will accelerate. In my opinion, that is when they will need to use more banking services (receiving salary, investing, paying bills, etc.).

All of these align well with the research by IDC showing that the banking industry will spend the most on public cloud services in 2027. For context, cloud services spending is expected to grow at ~20% CAGR through 2027.

NCNO has a superior product vs point solutions

I believe NCNO is set to capture demand in this large market because of its superior product against point solution providers. NCNO’s Bank Operating System’s [BOS] utilizes a single platform across business lines, processes, and channels, enabling banks and credit unions to leverage the same data across their entire organization. Essentially, the NCNO platform unifies all of the functionality required to onboard clients, originate loans, open accounts, conduct analytics, and ensure regulatory compliance, and all of these are done through a single code base.

Specifically, NCNO bridges the gap between the front, middle, and back offices of a bank, allowing it to facilitate automated decision-making and underwriting processes as well as other complicated calculations that require data from various departments. This helps with compliance and risk management as well. In light of the growing complexity of regulations and the importance of maintaining compliance, NCNO offers audit and analytics tools to facilitate the management of regulatory compliance by integrating all data. Lastly, NCNO also lifts the burden of managing multiple folders on the local/cloud drive manually as it offers a standardized filing system that serves as a digital system of record, providing access to digital documentation.

From the banks’ point of view, operationally, this significantly improves workflow efficiency as data can be well integrated and all stakeholders can access the same information on one platform. Financially, the increase in efficiency from adopting NCNO also helps banks drive growth and profits through an increase in loans processed, a decrease in approval times, cost savings from the retirement of legacy applications and systems, and risk reductions by reducing their reliance on manual entry, which is prone to error.

When it comes to reduced cost, in this case, an international bank in the U.K. consolidated nine systems into a single platform. 52% reduction of paper-based processing. And by the way, these numbers are endorsed by the banks. And 63% faster originations. That makes a tremendous difference to their competitive advantage in their markets and the banks truly believe that the nCino platform is becoming a differentiator. NCNO investor day

When compared to point solution providers, the problem with these providers is that they are built to fix one problem (and be very good at it). However, when multiple-point solutions are put together, they do not work as well because they generally do not integrate seamlessly together. The lack of seamless integration is crucial because it means data cannot be integrated, and this makes the combined point solutions an inferior product to NCNO offerings. Fortunately for NCNO, banks have a history of deploying point solutions, which means plenty of share to capture.

To lend further credence to NCNO product superiority, the fact that it is able to capture the top financial institutions in key developed countries and have a better than average reputation is a very compelling data point.

Ability to expand wallet share is a major positive

An area that I liked about NCNO is its ability to continuously convince its customers to adopt more products. This is a huge positive, in my view, because of a couple of reasons:

It shows that the NCNO product must have worked out well for the clients, so much so that they decided to adopt more solutions. It makes NCNO more sticky as it becomes more integrated into the workflow processes of its clients (and also manages more data, making it more painful to switch). The incremental revenue comes with a lower cost (lower customer acquisition cost since there is already a relationship in place).

Based on historical performance, for every customer that NCNO lands, it is able to increase the annual contract value by 1.5x to 2x over the next couple of years.

Near-term growth concern

As I have established above, the growth runway is long, and NCNO has what it takes to win share. However, share price action has been weak recently, and I believe the reason is due to the growth slowdown seen over the past quarters (growth went from >40% in FY23 to 12.7% in 1Q25). I don’t think the growth decline is suggestive of any major weakness (like the fact that the NCNO product is not working). The slowdown is more than likely due to poor macroeconomic conditions, which are causing banks to delay huge tech implementations.

As such, my sense is that demand is simply being pushed out and will materialize eventually. In fact, there seem to be leading signs of recovery already. In 1Q25, NCNO delivered the highest 1Q gross bookings in its operating history, on top of a strong gross booking performance in 4Q24 (from the BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference). Additionally, both total and current RPO growth accelerated as well. Total RPO grew 17% y/y in 1Q25 vs. 5.9% in 4Q24 and 0.9% in F1Q24, while current RPO grew 12.7% y/y in 1Q25 vs. 6.4% in 4Q24 and 10.9% in 1Q24. It was also encouraging to see Total RPO outgrow that of cRPO for the first time since F4Q22, which I take as an indication of a gradual return of demand.

That said, I agree that growth acceleration is still dependent on a macro recovery, but at the current valuation, I think it's worth having a small stake to gain exposure.

Valuation

I model NCNO using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe NCNO is worth $41. Concerns about near-term growth pressure have provided investors with an attractive entry point to invest in NCNO. Based on my conservative growth estimates and no multiples upside, the upside from the current share price is attractive.

Using FY25 revenue guidance as a starting point ($542 million), I expect growth to gradually recover to 20% by FY27e as the economy gradually gets better (NCNO is already seeing positive signs of recovery). The 20% figure is benchmarked against the industry growth of 20% (for worldwide cloud spending). I valued NCNO using a 6.2x forward revenue multiple, which I think is fair given my 20% growth estimates when compared to where Alkami Technology (ALKT) is trading today (7x for >20% growth rates). If NCO growth accelerates beyond my expectations, multiples could go higher.

Risk

Depending on where the macroeconomy heads, elevated macro headwinds will impact the mortgage industry (and thereby NCNO). Any change in regulations impacting FIs is also an inherent risk that NCNO has to bear. Also, while there are early signs of recovery, a longer sales cycle and a slowdown in cross-selling will push out the timeline for growth to re-accelerate. Lastly, industry consolidation in the banking sector could cause NCNO to lose customers if the acquirer already has its own technology in place.

Conclusion

My view for NCNO is a buy rating. I believe NCNO offers a superior product compared to point solution providers, and it is able to better enable banks to streamline workflows and improve efficiency. While the near-term growth slowdown has caused some concern, early signs of recovery have surfaced. Importantly, the valuation today is not very expensive considering the growth runway and potential for multiple expansion (if growth does better than I expected).