Yuji Sakai

Maybe it's the upcoming Olympics, or because it's summertime, or because of the recent ECB movements, but I've been thinking a lot about Europe recently. We are in a rare period of "desynchronization" where the Fed has directionally diverged from the ECB in terms of interest rates. Although, both central banks on either side of the Atlantic have been vague about their near-term plans. It is unclear as to when the US will lower rates, and the ECB is being tight-lipped as to whether or not they continue on the path of rate reductions. Given the circumstances, I thought it would be a good time to take a look at the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

I will go into details below, but my take is EUFN is a hold for now. There are two opposing forces in motion that will likely have an impact on EUFN. First, the ECB slashed rates for the first time in years, which will have a negative impact on EUFN's interest income. EUFN is exposed to other monetary regimes outside of the EU, but the Bank of England (the fund's largest country exposure) has also hinted at a rate cut this summer. However, financials are typically well positioned for upside in periods of economic expansion. It is hard to tell if we are at that inflection point just yet. I think another rate reduction could be a green light. Until then, we will have to wait and see.

Fund overview

EUFN was incepted and 2010 and at the time of writing, has around $1.7B in assets of under management. That is a decent size for an international sector ETF. For context, the standard iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) has about $4.9B in AUM. The size of the fund is an indication of just how much of a fixture these European banks are in the global financial system.

EUFN has about 80 holdings across 3 financials sub-sectors: Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services. Banking is the leading sub-sector with roughly 45% of the fund's assets, followed by insurance, and financial services.

iShares

The fund is heavily invested in the UK, followed by Switzerland, and Germany. EUFN is allocated across many separate monetary regimes, offering diversification in that regard.

iShares

In terms of individual holdings, we see that EUFN is decently diversified, in particular for a regional and sector themed fund. The top 10 holdings account for about 40% of all of the fund's assets. The largest allocation goes to British financial services titan, HSBC (HSBC), followed by the German Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF).

Seeking Alpha

Recent Performance

The fund has enjoyed a strong 3-year period, outperforming both the broader European market, as well as an equivalent US financials ETF. Both regions have had their separate challenges in the financial sector in that period. There was the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, as well as the UBS (UBS) acquisition of Credit Suisse. While neither crisis escalated to "systemic" levels of prominence, overall, current short-interest levels suggest investors are more bearish on American Financials vs. European.

YCharts

I was curious to see if there were large deviations in the volatility profile for US vs. European financials. Based on rolling 30-day volatility figures, we see that EUFN carries quite a bit more risk than 11.91%

Data by YCharts

Great value relative to US offering

From a style investing perspective, financials are considered a "value" sector. Given the dominance of the tech sector (which is considered a growth sector), over the past decade or so, value stocks can be easily overlooked. As a refresher, value investing is generally characterized by stable earnings and dividends, lower valuations (as implied in the name), and tangible assets among other things. Probably most importantly, value stocks are more closely tied to economic cycles relative to growth stocks. They can underperform in economic downturns and can also capture upside as economies start to recover. Looking at EUFN's valuation, we see very attractive pricing. It's current book value is ~1x, with earnings around 8.7x. For context, these are significantly more attractive entry points relative to the US equivalent. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is currently trading at around 2x book value and 16x earnings. There is a huge differential in yield as well, EUFN has a trailing 12-month yield of 4.89% vs. 1.59% for XLF. And while we are here, let's take a look at that 3 year beta figure for EUFN. With a beta at .88, EUFN offers decent diversification to the US market.

Seeking Alpha

Bottom line

EUFN is attractively priced and offers an optimistic diversification pathway for those who think European financials have a lot of room to run. I think that might be the case, but I think we will have a bit more clarity on the economic health of the old continent in the coming months. I currently rate EUFN as a hold.