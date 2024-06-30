CEF Weekly Review: Saba And Invesco Call Truce (For Now)

Wasan Tita

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the third week of June. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds / baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEFs were mixed on the week as discounts mostly widened. Month-to-date, however, most CEF sectors are up. Munis are in the lead due to a substantial drop in longer-term Treasury yields.

Systematic Income

Fixed-income sector discounts continue to trade tighter than their equity counterparts.

Systematic Income

Taking a look at individual CEF sector discount profiles we see that loan CEFs continue to trade at very tight discounts. Municipal CEF discounts have tightened somewhat on the back of big distribution hikes however on average they remain near double-digit levels. Limited duration CEF discounts have also tightened slightly (without resorting to distribution hikes mind you). This sector is still very disconnected from loan CEFs - the discounts of the two sectors have tended to move in sync in the past. Funds like BGB and SDHY continue to offer an attractive opportunity as rotations away from loan funds.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

The credit CEF swirlogram shows that we continue to inch towards the unattractive valuation quadrant in the top-left. Underlying credit spreads (x-axis) are already very tight and discounts are on their way to being expensive.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Saba and Invesco entered into a standstill agreement regarding two state Muni CEFs - VPV and VTN - whereby Invesco will conduct a tender offer for 25% of the funds' common shares at 99% of NAV. The tender offer will go live at the end of October. Saba will tender its shares.

The funds enjoyed a decent bounce of 4-5% as discounts tightened.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Historically, the two funds traded at a significant discount to their sectors however this mostly disappeared at the start of 2024. Naturally, that didn't prevent Saba from following its playbook and pushing the funds to do something about their discounts.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

It will be interesting to see what happens after the tender offer and whether Saba will start to buy additional shares if the discount starts to widen out again.

Saba's ETF (CEFS) whose holdings we track on the service has relatively small positions in the two funds.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Stance And Takeaways

Investors who would like to piggy back on Saba's activism have 3 investment vehicles available to them: the SABA CEF ETF (CEFS) and two CEFs (BRW) and (SABA).

ETF CEFS is a more pure-play activist CEF portfolio while the two CEFs look more like traditional fixed-income / multi-sector funds with CEFs as well as loans, private funds, equity and other holding types. Between the two CEFs we favor SABA given its wider discount and lower fee.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

One pushback we got on this view is that BRW has a higher yield of 14.5% vs. 9.1% for SABA which explains the discount differential. This is an explanation but not a reason. In other words, yes it's true that CEFs with higher distribution rates do tend to trade at tighter discounts, all else equal. However, it's a reasonable expectation that the portfolios of the two funds will evolve to be very similar over time. The portfolios are already fairly similar and the names of the two funds cannot be any closer. What this means is that the fund with the lower fee will have the higher level of net income and this would be SABA. Whether this then translates into a higher distribution rate only time will tell but our expectation is that it will.