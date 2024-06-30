2 Ways To Participate In The AI Gold Rush

epicurean

Algorithmically modeling the herding effect is key for index investors who wish to capture upside moves in the market, while avoiding bear markets.

The natural herding effect of investors is strengthened by Federal Reserve gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity from the financial system. Heavy-handed central bank moves to inject and to withdraw liquidity often overwhelm the effect of economic fundamentals on the financial markets.

Market participants focus on explicit Federal Reserve policy decisions. However, day-to-day open market operations, in which the Federal Reserve buys and sells bonds on the open market, are just as important.

These open market operations also create trends, or serial autocorrelation, in the direction of asset classes. Trading by the Fed itself in the bond market further strengthens the herding effect. The Fed literally moves asset prices through heavy-handed buying and selling through the central bank's own trading desk.

In addition, popular narratives around technological progress and societal change also fuel the herding effect.

We can see examples of this in the internet bubble of the 1990s and subsequent bust in 2000, the great financial crisis of 2008-2009, and the current focus on society-changing advances in AI.

These popular narratives can create multi-year booms and subsequent busts, further strengthening the herding effect in financial markets.

Over time, the interplay of these variables creates a massive herding effect.

For index investors, understanding whether the herding effect is creating a bull or a bear market determines the winners and the losers of the game.

Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints which allow us to identify when the herding effect is causing financial markets to rise or to fall.

The Zomma Directional Algorithm is designed to capitalize on trends that emerge from the investment flows caused by herding behavior.

Here's how to understand the visualization:

1. When line turns green, it signals a buy.

2. When the line turns red, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algorithm is not designed to create short signals.

The algorithm takes advantage of trends created by the flow of investment dollars created by the herding effect.

The index which has been the greatest beneficiary of the AI gold rush is the Nasdaq-100. This is the first way for investors to gain exposure to the AI boom.

Nasdaq-100 Zomma Engine (www.ZommaEngine.com)

As I wrote on November 27th, 2023:

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) ETF continues to leap higher, crushing the shorts. This is an AI-driven gold rush for the ages, in which market participants are undeterred by Federal Reserve interest rate intrigue, geopolitics, war in Europe and Israel, macro risks, or sky-high valuations. Everyone wants a seat at the greatest poker table of the millennium.

This index has been the main vehicle for speculation in AI stocks. It's smooth, trends well, and has massive liquidity.

The most sophisticated market participants, as always, are looking away from the main action to the second and third order effects of the AI boom. The smart money remembers the adage that in any gold rush, do not bet on the miners, bet on the picks and shovels plays. This is the second way to play the AI boom.

As I wrote on November 27th, 2023:

Pipeline stocks, Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), had been dropping for years. Nat Gas is the backbone of power generation. Electricity powers AI. It might be time for the greatest "picks and shovels" play of the century. When you combine the AI theme with the fact that most electric cars are synthetically powered by the Nat Gas used to generate almost half of the electricity they store in their batteries, you get a mega theme for the next 50 years. Moreover, weaknesses in the electrical grid mean that data centers increasingly seek power directly from major natural gas pipelines to fuel the ravenous appetites of their AI clouds. For a given level of technological sophistication, the only limit to AI's reach is the electricity used to power it. Investors are only starting to get it, and Nat Gas pipeline stocks are behaving accordingly.

Since I wrote those words, pipeline stocks have continued to go from strength to strength, raising dividends, trending higher, and gaining recognition for their central role in the AI value chain.

AMLP Zomma Engine (Zomma)

What is remarkable is that pipeline stocks have continued to trend higher, uninterrupted, even as Natural Gas hit a 30 year low, before bouncing slightly. It is an enormously bullish signal when the AMLP index, which is heavily weighted to natural gas pipeline companies, is rising while Natural Gas is falling. What does this mean? Natural Gas pipelines are paid fees based on volume. Their fees are not based on price. Therefore, it is a clear signal that the market is extremely bullish on Natural Gas volumes going forward, even as Natural Gas prices drop precipitously.

UNG Zomma Engine (Zomma)

The herding effect continues to be the main driver of the markets. However, sophisticated investors always remember to look away from the main driver of theme-driven speculative manias, and instead look to the second and third order effects of their macro view.

Picks and shovels plays are always the enduring winners of any gold rush. And happily for the shrewd investor, they are always priced far more rationally than the companies at the center of speculative fervor.