Hiroshi Watanabe

While the AI trend has lifted the entire software sector and propelled the major indices to brand new heights, there are a number of notable holdouts including and especially among AI plays. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is the biggest example, with the AI PaaS (platform as a service) vendor down in the single digits this year despite tremendous revenue performance and secular tailwinds toward AI and automation.

A recent strong Q4 earnings print, as well as a bullish outlook, have turned the stock in the right direction, however. In my view, it's a great time for investors to jump back into this name as it's building momentum.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish article on C3.ai in April, back when the stock was trading near its YTD lows in the low $20s. Since then, the stock has skyrocketed since its Q4 release, and yet with revenue growth continuing to accelerate and so much secular interest in deploying AI applications powering further expansion, I am reiterating my buy call on C3.ai.

Early-stage AI play trading lower than peers

The first thing to note here: even in spite of C3.ai's most recent rally, the stock still trades at quite modest revenue multiples. At current share prices near $29, C3.ai trades at a market cap of just $3.50 billion. Netting off the $753.2 million of cash (and no debt) against this market cap, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.75 billion.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year FY25 (which for C3.ai is the year ending in April 2025), the company has guided to $370-$395 million in revenue, which represents 19-27% y/y growth.

C3.ai outlook (C3.ai Q4 earnings deck)

It's important to recognize that C3.ai expects, at this 23% growth midpoint, for revenue to accelerate - both against 20% y/y growth in Q4 and 16% y/y growth for the whole of FY24. It's a clear indicator of a company that is just hitting its growth stride.

And against the midpoint of this outlook, C3.ai trades at just 7.2x EV/FY25 revenue. Also core to note is that this is substantially lower than Palantir's (PLTR) multiple, the best peer example of a pure-play AI software company that is growing at a similar pace (though Palantir is currently much larger):

Data by YCharts

It's equally important to note that, with C3.ai just now hitting its growth stride with smaller deals starting to build out a more diversified revenue base, consensus is expecting 20%+ growth rates to hold up through next year, where Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $467.1 million for the company, or 22% y/y growth.

When we look ahead to next year's revenue, C3.ai's valuation multiple sheds down to 5.8x EV/FY26 revenue.

In my view, I'm comfortable holding C3.ai up to a 7.0x EV/FY26 revenue multiple, which implies a $34 price target and ~15% upside from current levels.

Many strengths to support upward multiple re-rating

In my view, C3.ai has a number of both medium and long-term catalysts to help support an upward multiple re-rating. Here's a reminder of my full bull case for the company:

Secular tailwinds driving interest in generative AI, laying the foundation for years of growth. C3.ai believes that the explosion of generative AI alone has substantially expanded the company's total addressable market, and as more and more companies invest into automation, C3.ai will become a more mission-critical software play.

C3.ai believes that the explosion of generative AI alone has substantially expanded the company's total addressable market, and as more and more companies invest into automation, C3.ai will become a more mission-critical software play. Growing government business. State/local government and federal deals represented more than half of C3.ai's bookings in its most recent quarter, finally opening up a market that has long been lucrative for AI rival Palantir.

State/local government and federal deals represented more than half of C3.ai's bookings in its most recent quarter, finally opening up a market that has long been lucrative for AI rival Palantir. Consumption-based business model unlocks tremendous growth potential. Other companies that have become successful growth stories through usage-based pricing include Snowflake (SNOW) and Twilio (TWLO), and this business model gives C3.ai the opportunity to start smaller with new clients and grow their business over time.

Other companies that have become successful growth stories through usage-based pricing include Snowflake (SNOW) and Twilio (TWLO), and this business model gives C3.ai the opportunity to start smaller with new clients and grow their business over time. Industry diversification. AI is a "horizontal" technology, meaning it can be equally applied and benefited from by companies in any industry. Historically, C3.ai has concentrated in heavy manufacturing and oil, due to its relationship with Baker Hughes. More recently, however, the company has expanded applications in production to cover customers in financial services, healthcare, and other expansion industries for C3.ai.

AI is a "horizontal" technology, meaning it can be equally applied and benefited from by companies in any industry. Historically, C3.ai has concentrated in heavy manufacturing and oil, due to its relationship with Baker Hughes. More recently, however, the company has expanded applications in production to cover customers in financial services, healthcare, and other expansion industries for C3.ai. Solid partnerships. C3.ai is well-embedded with Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, with specific enterprise applications that are optimized for different cloud environments. C3.ai's cloud-agnostic approach gives it broader reach across all potential customers.

Stay long here and buy C3.ai on the upswing.

Q4 download

After a disappointing year in 2023, C3.ai has finally hit a series of encouraging quarterly updates, but Q4 truly stood out for the company. Take a look at the results below:

C3.ai Q4 results (C3.ai Q4 earnings deck)

Revenue jumped 20% y/y to $86.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $84.4 million (+16% y/y) by a four-point margin.

Two metrics are worth pointing out here. First: note that C3.ai's revenue growth has been accelerating for five straight quarters, ever since growth bottomed out at -4% y/y in the third quarter of FY23. The company's strategy of opening up more pilot deals and lowering the costs and barriers to entry for new clients has helped the company grow its customer engagement count up 70% y/y:

C3.ai trended top line results (C3.ai Q4 earnings deck)

Second: note as well that from a nominal revenue standpoint, C3.ai is accelerating while also seeing professional services revenue decline -57% y/y. This is the mark of a more mature software company that is able to offload its implementation and consulting work to third parties.

Here's more context from CEO Tom Siebel's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call, detailing the company's success in shifting its go-to-market strategy to favor smaller "land" deals:

Q4 was a great quarter and the end of a huge year for C3 AI. We exceeded all expectations for revenue, cash flow and profitability. Let me be clear, there were no expectations that we did not exceed. This was our fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth [...] Now, with the transition that we went through to pay-as-you-go consumption pricing, we are engaging in a much larger number of smaller transactions of shorter term. This offers us greater revenue visibility and greater revenue predictability. Our average TCV has plummeted as a result from over $16 million in fiscal year '19 to $900,000 last quarter. As we work through this pricing transition, we are seeing, as expected, okay, at first a decline and now a return to accelerating revenue growth. Also as expected, we are seeing a reduction in RPO. We expect RPO to continue to decline in the next few quarters as we expect revenue to increase. This is a mathematical certainty from the change in our go-to-market model, and I am not certain at all that RPO is a valid leading indicator of our business in the short term going forward."

But it's not just on the top line that C3.ai is exceeding expectations, and the company isn't adopting a growth at all costs mindset either. Pro forma operating margins in the quarter improved to -27%, from -32% in the year-ago quarter, and we note as well that free cash flow burn for the entirety of FY24 at -$90.4 million was less than half of what the company burned in the previous year:

C3.ai FCF (C3.ai Q4 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

In my view, C3.ai still commands a long runway for growth. Management's thesis is that the infrastructure and silicon layer of the AI revolution (like what Nvidia (NVDA) sells) will ultimately become commoditized, but the software applications and platforms that companies like C3.ai offer will be where distinction and value is created. And with the stock still trading at a mid-single digit revenue multiple (cheaper than peers like Palantir) while it's expecting to still accelerate revenue next year is quite an important draw as well. Stay long here.