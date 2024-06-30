DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Tom Petty said that the waiting was the hardest part, and he was on to something. There’s really not a lot that Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) can do in the short term to change the reality that the bank is basically stuck until rates start to fall, loan activity picks up, and credit worries about CRE resolve. In the meantime, it’s a decently-run but volatile bank that pays a solid dividend.

I thought Sandy Spring looked undervalued back in the fall of 2023, but I wasn’t inclined to take on the elevated risk of a bank that is so heavily concentrated in one metro area (Washington, DC). While the bank’s financial performance hasn’t really surprised me (2023 earnings were within 1% of what I expected), investor sentiment toward smaller banks has changed, though, with the market moving past “peak fear” and Sandy Spring shares are up a little less than 20% since my last update (or a total return of 25% with the dividend). That’s a little better than the regional bank sector, about in line with Atlantic Union (AUB), and quite a bit better than Eagle Bancorp (EGBN).

At this point my feelings on Sandy Spring are pretty neutral. The valuation is okay, and I can argue for about 10% upside from here, but unless rates fall faster or farther than I expect, or the company gives me reason to expect a meaningfully higher ROE down the road, my feelings are still pretty much “wait and see”.

The Credit Clock Is Ticking … But It May Not Hit Midnight

Analysts and investors remain concerned about the health of the commercial real estate market, office and multifamily in particular, and there are certainly those out there who think a meltdown is coming that will drive major losses for smaller banks like Sandy Spring that lend primarily to CRE borrowers.

I disagree. Yes, there will be losses and this is a bad time to own outdated properties in the central business districts of many cities. But office CRE is more than just Class B CBD properties and the more likely outcome is defaults staged over a period of years than a “big bang”, giving banks time to restructure debt, build reserves, and liquidate defaulted properties as needed.

Looking at Sandy Spring, management has been working down some of its exposure to CRE, with CRE loans down 2% quarter over quarter against a total loan balance that was flat at the end of the quarter. That is still 59% of loans, though, and over 70% when including commercial construction lending.

Credit quality within the CRE portfolio is showing some evidence of stress, but is far from a disaster, as overall CRE non-accrual loans declined 5% qoq. Looking at retail (almost 16% of total loans), the bank picked up a couple of accruing delinquencies (0.3% of loans) and criticized loans are 0.4%, but there’s only one non-performing loan on the books. It’s worth remembering that Sandy Spring lends primarily to real estate owners and investors in fairly wealthy counties around D.C., so there is less risk.

Credit quality in SASR's Retail CRE book (Sandy Spring Bancorp Q1'24 presentation)

With the office portfolio, around 8% of total loans, there was one accruing delinquent loan (same as the prior quarter) and no non-performing loans (versus three, equal to 3.3% of loans, last quarter), with two criticized loans equal to less than 2% of the portfolio. Again, location matters, and only about 10% of the office portfolio is in DC, and suburban office in DC has held up better than the 20% vacancy rate in DC (though asking rents are still moving higher).

Credit quality in SASR's Office CRE book (Sandy Spring Bancorp Q1'24 presentation)

Multi-family bears watching, as it too is about 8% of the portfolio. There was a bigger deterioration here, with four loans (3% of loans) moving to non-performing versus one last quarter, and close to 4% of the book is designated “criticized”. Given the relative scarcity of housing in the DC area, I’m not too worried about this book, but it needs to be watched.

Credit quality in SASR's Multi-Family CRE Book (Sandy Spring Bancorp Q1'24 presentation)

Waiting For Lower Rates And Better Efficiency

Sandy Spring has definitely been hit hard as rates have shot up. The bank’s cumulative interest-bearing deposit beta is quite high at 65%, and it’s even worse when the earning asset beta has only been 26%. With that, net interest margin has plunged from around 3.5% at the start of the rate hike cycle to 2.4% in this last quarter, a worse-than-average drop spurred in part by a high loan/deposit ratio that forces the bank to pay up for deposits to support loan growth.

Deposit-gathering has been challenging since rates started moving up. At around 25% of total deposits, Sandy Spring’s ratio of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits isn’t bad, but it’s nothing special and funding costs have been a source of pressure, with total deposit costs up more than 100bp from last year and another 13bp from the prior quarter to 2.65%.

With weaker revenue has come adverse operating leverage, and the efficiency ratio has moved from the low-50%’s at the start of the cycle to about 65% for all of 2023 and almost 69% in this last quarter. To some extent, this is just a product of size, as it’s tough to eliminate fixed costs for a branch-based community bank below a certain threshold. This cuts both ways, though; as rates fall and revenue recovers, there won’t be a need to hike spending at the same rate, so profitability will improve more quickly.

As far as rates go, the bank is now mildly liability-sensitivity, meaning that a drop in rates should drive higher net interest income. I do say “mildly”, though, as a 100bp drop is only expected to move NII by about 2% in the first 12 months. The risk here, then, is that the Fed sticks with a higher-for-longer rate cycle and Sandy Spring has to keep paying up for deposits to fund loan growth.

The Outlook

I think management’s NIM guidance for 2024 could be a little optimistic as far as rate moves are concerned, but time will tell. I do think the loan and deposit guidance are credible, but the cost efficiency guide could be challenging to meet if rates/NII aren’t cooperative.

I’m looking for another sizable year-over-year decline in core earnings in FY’24 (roughly a third), and pre-provision profits were down almost 36% yoy in the first quarter. I expect a significant rebound in 2025/2026, though, and core earnings should grow at a longer-term rate of around 6% relative to the 2023 starting point. I’d say core normalized earnings growth potential is in the range of 4% (versus a trailing long-term TBVPS growth rate of over 5%), with Sandy Spring benefiting from its leading share in wealthy counties surrounding the DC area.

Discounted core earnings point me to around $25 to $26 for fair value, as does a 9x multiple on my ’26 EPS estimate. That’s a low multiple relative to what banks like this have traded at in the past, so there’s still room for a sentiment shift to rerate the shares higher. ROTCE-driven P/TBV also gets me to a higher fair value of over $27 using a prospective ROTCE of around 7%.

The Bottom Line

Sandy Spring makes sense to me if you want a leveraged play on lower rates in 2025 and beyond and a CRE environment that isn’t as bad as feared. I do have real concerns about the bank’s ability to earn attractive returns (ROE, ROTCE, et al) on a sustained basis, though, and that is something to consider as part of the investment story. For me, while I think the bank could outperform if and when bank sentiment improves further or if rate cuts come more quickly, it’s not really what I’m looking for today.