JHVEPhoto

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), the SaaS cloud communications solution provider, has continued reporting stable revenues not showing signs of meaningful top line growth. My previous article on 8x8, titled “8x8: Waiting For A Growth Recovery”, went over 8x8’s overall financial profile and the company’s recently lacking growth. No signs of growth resuming has since been reported, as 8x8 continues to try to improve its offering’s appeal.

In the previous article, I initiated 8x8 at Hold as the valuation seemed to a resume into reasonably modest growth. Since the previous article was published, 8x8 has lost -45% of its value compared to the S&P 500’s return of 16%. The valuation now shows clearly lacking faith in any turnaround into growth, adding potential for a deep value play. Still, the deep value play is unlikely for the time being, making further stock declines very possible.

My Rating History on EGHT (Seeking Alpha)

There Isn’t a Growth Recovery in Sight Yet

8x8 has continued to report slightly sequential declines in revenues. In Q4/FY2024, revenues reached $179.4 million, down -0.9% sequentially and by -2.8% year-over-year – the revenue stagnation has remained after the FY2022 acquisition of Fuze with no end in sight yet. The XCaaS revenues, which Fuze was integrated to including UCaas and CCaaS revenues, are still performing better with slight growth as the offering’s revenues grew from 41% in Q1 into 43% in Q4.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The company doesn’t yet see a growth turnaround in sight. With the Q4 report, 8x8 initiated a financial outlook for FY2025 expecting total revenues of $720-738 million, with the middle point implying stable revenues from FY2024. Revenues in Q1 are expected to likely drop slightly.

Due to the lower sales, the adjusted operating margin is expected at 11.5-13.0% in FY2025, compared to the achieved 13.0% in FY2024 – sales mainly drive 8x8’s margins as the cost base is based on predominantly fixed costs.

Losing the Battle Against Competition

While the Covid pandemic clearly boosted the need for remote contact centers temporarily in prior years, the recent lacking growth isn’t due to industry weakness; competitors continue to post good top line growth even after the pandemic. RingCentral (RNG) grew total revenues by +9.7% in the same period as 8x8’s FY2024 revenue decline of -2.0%. NICE Ltd. (NICE) continued on momentum with +10.7% revenue growth in the same period, and Five9 (FIVN) grew by +15.3%.

8x8 clearly notes the company’s underperformance and is working on solutions to return to top line growth. In the FY2024 10-K filing, 8x8 communicates that the company is currently working on reducing cost of delivering services, improving sales efficiency through an intensified focus on mid-market and enterprise customers where the XCaaS platform provides the best value, and improving the offering through increasing R&D investments. Partner programs have also been extended to drive better reach in markets.

Kevin Kraus, 8x8’s CFO, expressed in the Q4 press release that the company is currently building a foundation for future growth. Yet, no signs of growth are yet seen in the FY2025 guidance; the return to growth looks to happen in FY2026 earliest. Investors should in my opinion be skeptical, as it seems that the likelihood for a return to growth is small given the recent performance.

Further cementing a bearish base scenario, multiple 8x8 insiders have continuously sold shares in the company, most recently on the 17th of June.

High Stock-Based Compensation Eats Equity

8x8 compensates employees with share incentives, and at the current valuation, continued high stock-based compensation quickly eats away shareholders’ equity in the company. The company had $61.9 million in total SBC in FY2024, now representing 24.1% of the total market cap of $257.0 million at the time of writing.

The dilution hasn’t been very rapid historically with a CAGR of 3.1% in diluted outstanding shares from FY2015 to FY2024, but the lower share price now poses a greater threat. Because of the threat of significant dilution, I believe that a short- to mid-term growth recovery is likely critical to not cause very significant dilution.

The 8x8 Stock Prices In Stagnant Revenues

The stock currently prices in stagnant revenues – I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model to represent a base scenario. In the scenario, I now estimate flat 0% growth going forward, and for cost inflation to push the adjusted EBIT margin to an eventual stable level of 11.5%.

I previously accounted 8x8’s SBC as negative cash flows as they dilute shareholders, but now rather estimate a 30% total share count dilution and exclude SBC from cash flows, improving the shown cash flows into quite a good level.

Base Scenario DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put 8x8’s fair value estimate at $2.03, near the stock price at the time of writing. For investors, slight negative growth in real terms seems to be the base scenario, continuing the guided FY2025 performance into perpetuity. I believe that the represented DCF model scenario is very likely, but a return to growth could make the stock significantly more valuable, leveraged by the high remaining debt of $409.7 million.

8x8’s Potential Deep Value Play

If 8x8 returns to growth, the stock’s current price could represent a deep value opportunity – at a gradual growth recovery from FY2026 forward, estimating a revenue CAGR of 4.2% from FY2024 to FY2034 and 2.5% perpetual growth afterwards, the stock would have immense upside. With the growing sales, 8x8 would likely experience operating leverage that I estimate to raise the adjusted EBIT margin into 13.5% in the more bullish scenario.

Bullish DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The more bullish scenario pushes 8x8’s fair value to $4.70, 129% above the stock price at the time of writing. The market seems highly skeptical of 8x8’s ability to resume growth, which I believe to be a fair base scenario especially considering continued insider sales. Investors should still note the potential deep value play – my bullish DCF model doesn’t estimate growth anywhere near 8x8’s historical rate, yet estimates very high upside.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 9.61% is used in the DCF models. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q4, 8x8 had $9.7 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 9.42% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I now estimate a long-term debt-to-equity of 60% instead of 40% previously as the equity valuation has declined dramatically, only partly countered by debt paydowns.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.30% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.40. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.4%, creating a cost of equity of 11.14% and a WACC of 9.61%.

Takeaway

8x8’s stagnant revenues have continued as the company is losing against competition. The company guides for the stagnancy to continue in FY2025 while the company communicates to be building a foundation for future growth. The likelihood of a growth return now seems to be low, though, which the market seems to price in after the crash. Insiders seem to agree, as multiple 8x8 executives have continued to sell shares in the company.

A mid-term recovery could pose a great deep value play before high SBC dilutes shareholders’ equity too significantly, but such a scenario seems unlikely. The stagnant revenues are priced to continue, and unless 8x8 starts to grow again, I believe that a Hold rating is again justified. Investors should closely watch how the story evolves, though, as the stock’s potential could be huge.