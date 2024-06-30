Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) is getting closer to its final spin-transaction. As it stands now, for owners of the current A/B shares (like myself), Starz is still part of the situation, while the A/B parent owns the vast majority of the Lionsgate Studios (LION) float. Eventually, the dual-share-class structure will be simplified (as mentioned in the conference call from Q4), Starz will float away (with some bonds attached), and what will be left is a direct investment in, as CEO Jon Feltheimer likes to put it, a pure-play, platform-agnostic, content arms-dealer.

For Lions Gate, the streaming experiment was performed, and it failed. The company never really wanted to perform such a test - indeed, it was just John Malone seeing what a new combination of assets would yield. In this case, not so much. It was an interesting idea, especially when streaming was all about subscriber growth and a more direct relationship with consumers - but at the time, it meant investing in exclusive content backed by an ad-free environment. That was never Feltheimer's forte, as Lions Gate's DNA was primarily composed of genes that coded for content that was supplied to (hopefully) the highest bidder.

Management felt that an acquisition in this environment would not occur unless Starz was out of the picture, believing it was the studio/library (emphasis on the library, which had a trailing-twelve-month revenue take of almost $890 million as of the Q4 report) that would attract bidders. Well, we got that now, with the Lionsgate Studios ticker. At the moment, I own the A/B shares, and have been adding on the dip. I think LION and the A/B shares can be bought at these levels, but I emphasize highly that this is still a speculative situation. I am on record saying I will see this story to the end...anything can change, sure, but that is still my thinking. I own the A/B shares and have added LION to my portfolio as well.

I want to share my current thoughts on where I hope to see the studio go in the near-term to attract buyers. I last wrote about the company back in November of last year...yes, I still rated the stock a buy, the company still hasn't attracted a buyer, but it has continued generating library revenue and will hopefully finally unlock value once its separation process concludes.

At This Point - It's All About Theatrical

Yes, one might say it's all about the library and television...and you could bring up a good argument for that.

What I say is, yes, sure, but...those two things should be the core businesses that support movie production.

I've certainly in the past argued about the library being the main driver here in a large sense, as have commenters in my articles...but I think things have changed slightly. And Feltheimer will have to change with the times.

The reason I say things have changed is because, when I look at the Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) situation, I see how difficult it's been to catalyze a transaction in this high-rate environment...not to mention an environment where Netflix (NFLX) has essentially caused every streamer to forego subscriber growth (to a certain degree, of course, as subscribers will always be important) in favor of advertising components. Feltheimer wanted to sell out...it's been that way for years. He's got to get serious about scoring some hits at the box office.

The two models he needs to look at: A24, and Blumhouse. I note the following represents my opinion and not what the company will do, although I do anticipate some of this may happen (I will note specifically what I mean when I get to it).

Studios, of course, are like sharks, and their form of swimming-at-all-times is to seed slates with as much product as possible in development/production. But Feltheimer may want to scale back much like he, and others, were forced to do during the strike, and spend less while maximizing the number of pictures released...hence, lower budgets, and hence again, A24/Blumhouse.

It's not that Lions Gate doesn't already emulate those models (in fact, the company has worked with producer Jason Blum, as we will see), or that both of those studios don't make different kinds of films other than low-budget horror...what I'm getting at is it has now become critical to go all-in on this form of filmmaking as it seems to possess the best chance for scoring singles-and-doubles, as Jeffrey Katzenberg one time put it.

Let's consider two examples.

Lions Gate announced back in April that it would be putting out a new version of The Blair Witch Project with Jason Blum heading up the creative aspect on it. Also mentioned was a deal to create new versions of other horror examples from the company's library. So, yes, the company is literally partnering up with the producer of The Purge movies.

Going beyond that, though, I even specifically call for Lions Gate, when it isn't partnering with Blumhouse, to produce a slate of films in that vein: low-budget, similar cinematographic techniques, cast of unknowns save for one or two stars that might work for a day to keep costs low and allow for foreign-sales-risk-mitigation (the latter is something with which the studio is well-familiar). I'd even invest in a bit more risk and keep the budget even lower on several pictures by using 100% unknown (yet talented) talent.

But Lions Gate also released recently the following two films: Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Neither one could break much more than $30 million of global box-office gross. The budget wasn't too high on Arthur, so it probably did well considering the company's distribution ecosystem which is optimized to maximize profit in the ancillary channels such as transactional-video-on-demand (the film reportedly cost around $20 million to make), and besides, this trade article says that the company supposedly only had to kick in marketing investments as part of its deal to distribute (however, also note that one of the direct investors in the budget is Entertainment One, which was acquired by...Lions Gate!). Considering Wahlberg's presence, one has to assume profit participation was higher than if the lead was played by a star of smaller celebrity equity (the box-office take would have been lower, though). Ministry reportedly cost three times to make compared to Arthur, and no matter the details of the deal on that one, I have to assume Lions Gate was disappointed with it.

Both pictures are probably solid pieces of entertainment, but Lions Gate would be served well by just going after horror concepts that can bring younger demos into theaters and away from streamers. The company currently has The Strangers: Chapter 1 out in the marketplace, which is a continuation of that genre trademark. At over $40 million in worldwide gross and a budget of around $9 million, that represents a respectable ROI potential. Going back to my disclaimer at the beginning of this section about what may and may not occur, I would cite the latter film, as well as the Blumhouse/Blair-Witch hookup as hopeful evidence that Feltheimer will think more carefully about what the company takes on.

Looking at A24, that production company's brand has really scored increases in equity as it is becoming known for finding projects that will resonate with current cinematic-zeitgeist trends. You look at films such as Bodies Bodies Bodies, Talk to Me, and X, and you ask yourself as a Lions Gate shareholder, shouldn't this be our company's slate?

Here's another point to consider: While I would be all-in for horror, that doesn't mean the same demo can't be targeted with other genres that could be done on the cheaper side of the Hollywood budgetary world. Edgy comedies could be programmed for theaters, and that brings up a derivative point: talent has to be used in its most commercial manner. I say that because sometimes it isn't. Case in point:

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have a deal with the studio, but the pair released a - yes - horror film last year called Cobweb. Fair enough, I think that genre has ROI potential, as I've repeatedly stated. But...do we as shareholders want Rogen/Goldberg doing such a film as opposed to someone like Jason Blum, or even some less famous (read: cheaper to hire) but experienced horror producer? Wouldn't we rather Rogen and his partner focus on making something more close to Neighbors or Superbad? Rogen may want to stretch and get funding for all kinds of films, but if I were Feltheimer, I would be looking for the biggest bang of the development buck I could get from any overall deal with the comedian. I'd rather go for the aforementioned hypothetical cheaper producer to save some money. (The movie, by the way, didn't fare too well at the international multiplex, grossing $8 million; it was released on a very limited basis domestically before heading to home entertainment.)

And Lions Gate does need to be as economical as it can be, because it won't always be low-budget stuff it releases...it still needs to finance higher-budget tentpoles. The company knows its way around co-financing deals and the like, but that brings up the idea that the studio at some point does need to invest more in risk...i.e, it needs to reduce exposure to co-finance partnerships so it can keep more of the profits.

That should be the two-prong approach for now: low-budget, solid genre entries mixed with the Summit-Media strategy of Hunger Games spinoffs and the like. The mid-budget range, while something from which Lions Gate can still generate profit, could temporarily be sidelined in favor of more surefire economic structures and acceptable risk. Again, it's complicated because Lions Gate always hung its corporate hat on its ability to hedge risk and ensure ultimate profit (ultimate being after theatrical, physical, digital, pay-1, and so forth, are taken into account and projected out) on the vast majority of its releases (it further hedges that bet by being a straight distributor of stuff it doesn't own, such as a recent bet on Francis Ford Coppola's latest film of note); with the separation, and with the theater industry navigating a post-SARS world, changes in the business model need to be seriously considered.

How The Shares Stand

Before I get into this part, let me say Lions Gate represents a uniquely risky, contrarian situation and is not suitable for all investors. It is speculative as I've said, and only for individuals who want Hollywood exposure beyond what can be achieved by the major conglomerates. In this company's case, the major risks are: no other conglomerate or investment entity buys it, and its approach to content production - especially on the film side - fails to generate hit, commercial product. Obviously, as I have said, there is no guarantee the company truly focuses on only the best material out there (i.e., material that hits those aforementioned mainstream, valuable demographics).

Lions Gate Entertainment, the A/B shares, represents ownership of Starz plus approximately 87% of Lionsgate Studios, stock symbol LION. LION was formed out of a combination between LGF and blank-check entity Screaming Eagle. Eagle owns the rest of the LION equity (13%), and A/B shareholders will eventually get a distribution of the parent company's 87% once the Starz asset spins away. Part of the monetary benefit of this process was the capital raise of $350 million by the SPAC. The entire split process should terminate by the end of 2024.

LION itself recently received an initiated buy rating from a Citi analyst. It's easy to understand why: this is a new stock representing direct ownership of the company's content arms-dealer business model. Forget streaming and that industry's new competitive complications...with Starz out of the picture, let someone else (and other people's money) figure out how to grow subscribers, reduce churn, and convert over to an advertising-supported tier (which I think Starz will eventually have to evolve over to in order to thrive; it might even want to consider going full ad-supported if necessary and use a Tubi TV model, depending on how the competitive landscape changes over time).

Lionsgate Studios will be free to pursue creating content for non-exclusive distribution. If the company can score some hits and increase free cash flow (for the full year, the company generated almost $400 million of operational cash flow versus a use of cash in the previous fiscal year, and yielded adjusted free cash flow of $230 million, an improvement over the roughly $50 million generated previously), it can start further improving its balance sheet beyond the money received from the SPAC consideration. That's going to be key whether or not the company goes it alone for longer than expected: less debt will mean more opportunities for filmmaking, as well as being a selling point for private equity looking to invest in Hollywood. The debt structure is expected to remain the same for now, as indicated here, but when Starz leaves the picture, there will be some debt relief. As of the most recent 10K, there is $1.6 billion in long-term debt. A recent SA article talks more about the debt.

The shares are relatively cheap and should benefit from the new version of the company. Of course, the company is going to need hits at the theater, it can't just count on television production and library revenue for pops in value and sustained uptrends...the latter two will be more closely watched (and valued) by potential acquirers.

Those potential acquirers will most likely come from the PE space, but a company such as Amazon (AMZN) or Comcast (CMCSA) might also want to take a look for the library alone. Amazon, as one example, would benefit not only from the library but also the film slate in development. Comcast might not need that (the film slate) as much, since Amazon seems to be branching out more aggressively into theatrical given the integration of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer acquisition. Apple (AAPL) should take a look at Lionsgate studios for two reasons: first, it wouldn't be a big acquisition for the iPhone giant's balance sheet, so it wouldn't violate Apple's tendency not to go for large-size mergers; second, the company's streaming service could benefit from Lionsgate's expertise in developing content for television.

Of course, we've been here before, right? Lions Gate Entertainment has been on the market for too long. This is a speculative stock purchase betting on theatrical hits and Hollywood consolidation, but with the new stock on the market, you now have a choice to ditch Starz and go all-in on filmed entertainment.

I still rate the A/B shares a buy (more emphasis on voting shares class A, of which there are fewer outstanding). The stock rates highly on both valuation and quant. I also now consider LION, the studio minus Starz, a buy.

One of the best stats about LGF according to SA's quant system is the PEG ratio: it stands at 0.07, which is, of course, essentially zero. The forward P/E is 13. Basically the stock is priced at a point where growth is not being taken into account. EV/sales is also attractive, at 1.6, versus the sector median of about 1.9. And it's just slightly higher than the stock's internal comparison to itself, on a five-year-average basis - I tend to look at how the stock's metrics compare to its own historical average as a good way of gauging current sentiment/value, but the median comparison is also important when one looks for deeper value. On that basis, EV/EBITDA (which gets at the value of the stock's core business before debt is looked at, an indicator that if the company can deleverage aggressively post the split, its core business will thrive) rates 10% lower than historical average but significantly higher than the sector (12 versus 7). P/cash-flow is roughly 5 versus 7 against the sector, in favor of the stock, but it is slightly expensive given the historical average. Cash from operations has jumped from a use of cash in fiscal 2022 to generation of $400 million in 2024. Things are improving, and the expectation is that free cash flow is going to grow very significantly (the quant system says free cash flow per share might jump 80% on a forward basis). Overall, the stock looks fundamentally like a potentially good bet at these levels. We can extrapolate that LION should grow well too now that Starz is no longer with it, but SA's quant system will need future quarters to supply data to crunch. More critical there is simply the story of the stock representing a new future for the company's content...i.e., hopefully a better valuation, one that has finally been unlocked. One final note: I am assuming at least some of the current forward data (on the SA quant system) is based mostly on Starz and the studio being together, but it is best to value the stock as is now so we can get a picture of how the current form of Lions Gate Entertainment would fare as a standalone entity with no buyout. Assuming the full separation goes as planned by the end of this year, I anticipate the company's potential will only improve from these metrics forward (because of becoming unencumbered by what has now proved to be an extraneous business model as far as management is concerned).

Full disclosure: I have stated in my articles on Lions Gate that my intention is to see this to the end (unless something compelling prevents me from doing so). I have traded the stock around a long-term position, but have recently only added. I do not know when the final takeout will come, but if it takes longer than expected, I still find value in the library and the theatrical slate. If Feltheimer will just concentrate that slate on the most commercial ideas, maybe ditching some of the arthouse stuff or simply the stuff that just doesn't seem like it can compete with Blumhouse or A24 or M. Night Shyamalan, that sort of thing, then he will at least be putting the company's best foot forward toward making money at the marketplace. That's essentially all we can ask, given that the Hollywood business model is not as straightforward as say a supermarket business model...you can count on people buying food and beverages, but you never really know whether the market will be up for your latest project, on whatever screen that may be...