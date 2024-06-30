Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last covered the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) on March 21, 2024, where I reiterated my "buy" rating based on its reasonable sales and earnings growth potential, an exceedingly rare feature for large-cap value ETFs with a dividend focus. This review followed my initial upgrade following VIG's annual reconstitution in March 2023, and while I was initially pleased with subsequent performance, VIG has been a bottom-quartile performer in its category over the last six months. As a result, a fresh look is necessary. In this analysis, I will discuss VIG's fundamentals alongside one passive and three active alternatives and conclude that this $93 billion dividend ETF fund is no longer worth buying. I hope you enjoy the read.

VIG Overview

Strategy Discussion and Performance Snapshot

VIG tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, selecting U.S. stocks with at least consecutive years of increasing annual dividend payments. All dividend income is qualified, as the Index excludes REITs, and although VIG's Index changed several years ago, I'm confident the two are similar. The big change was explicitly stating how the Index excludes the top 25% of eligible stocks by dividend yield (15% for current constituents), and as I've shown in previous reviews, this is the primary source for the additions and deletions each year.

Morningstar

Holdings are market-cap-weighted but capped at 4% at each rebalancing, leading to superior diversification over many competitors. VIG also has a size advantage, with $92.68 billion in assets under management, and a 0.06% expense ratio that ranks #11/107 in my database of large-cap value ETFs.

Seeking Alpha

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (DGRW) is another dividend fund readers should consider. However, its relatively high 0.28% expense ratio indicates current income will be lower, all things equal. The Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is a low-cost actively-managed fund I've reviewed. Finally, the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) and the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) are higher-cost actively managed funds, but it could be a small price to pay for a superior approach. As shown below, all three active funds outperformed VIG since March 2022, the first month following CGDV's February 22, 2022, inception date.

Portfolio Visualizer

At the same time, performance chasing can get you into trouble, which I demonstrated in this article by evaluating how well one-year, three-year, and five-year historical ETF returns predict future returns. In this case, running this backtest and concluding PVAL is superior ignores how PVAL positions itself as a value fund but actually has a sector-adjusted value score that ranks #94/107 in its category. Meanwhile, it ranks #2/107 on growth, just ahead of CGDV's #3/107 ranking. Therefore, the results above should not surprise anyone. Instead, the discussion should move to whether the active managers will pivot when the time is right, a much more difficult question, given how new they're both relatively new funds.

Holdings Analysis

VIG has 24.30% allocated to Technology stocks, a feature made possible because its selection process does not include a "minimum yield" screen. This approach differs from high-yielding funds like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and as its name suggests, dividend growth is the primary objective along with capital appreciation.

The Sunday Investor

Meanwhile, AVLV, PVAL, and CGDV have less allocated to Technology stocks, which should result in lower valuation ratios. Please note PVAL's sector exposures are cash-adjusted as of May 31, 2024. It's semi-transparent, and even though Putnam provides a daily tracking basket, it's only 87% accurate.

Next is a list of VIG's top 25 holdings, totaling 52.40% of the portfolio. I derived these using the fund's latest Portfolio Composition File, so they're slightly different but more accurate than the official holdings list as of May 31, 2024. I've also listed the corresponding holdings for the four peers analyzed today. For example, DGRW allocates 43.91% to these holdings, while AVLV's 15.58% allocation suggests it's the most different.

The Sunday Investor

VIG Analysis

Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for VIG's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 74.78% of the portfolio. At the bottom, I've also included summary metrics for the DGRW, AVLV, PVAL, and CGDV.

The Sunday Investor

Here are four observations to consider.

1. At the sub-industry level, VIG and AVLV are the most diversified, suggesting they could make solid core holdings around which you can build a portfolio. However, DGRW and PVAL aren't too bad, either. I'm surprised at PVAL's 82.93% figure, given how it only holds 44 stocks. Its managers seem to try to avoid unnecessary risks, as its holdings stretch across 38 unique sub-industries, or about one stock per sub-industry.

2. VIG, DGRW, AVLV, and PVAL all have similar index yields ranging from 1.82% to 1.86%. However, VIG's low 0.06% expense ratio means shareholders should net approximately 1.80% at current prices. Meanwhile, PVAL's 0.56% fee should net shareholders 1.26%, which isn't enough for income investors regardless of how much it will increase dividend payments in the future. VIG looks solid in this department, with its constituents growing dividends by an annualized 9.77% over the last five years. It deserves credit for delivering on one of its key objectives, but at the same time, the difference could be negligible and won't factor in for investors focusing on total returns.

3. VIG's estimated sales growth rate has declined from 8.34% to 7.32% since my review three months ago. Unfortunately, its forward price-earnings ratio increased from 20.44x to 23.43x using the simple weighted average method or 19.67x to 19.83x using the harmonic weighted average method favored by sites like Morningstar. This method, where smaller holdings have more influence, understates the valuation and weight increases for Broadcom (AVGO) and Apple (AAPL). Three months ago, the two stocks traded at 26-27x forward earnings but now trade at 33.62x and 31.94x, respectively, and command 8.53% of the fund.

On a sector-adjusted basis, VIG's 2.17/10 and 4.95/10 value and growth scores rank #106/107 and #30/107, respectively. It's not uncommon to see trade-offs on these two factors, but I should note this combination is far from optimal. As shown below, the three actively-managed funds have far better value scores and much more attractive valuation ratios covering book value, sales, cash flow, and earnings. PVAL and CGDV also feature a much higher growth score, which helps to explain their recent strong returns.

The Sunday Investor

4. VIG has a relatively low 0.91 five-year beta, which is competitive with some of the higher-yielding funds like SCHD and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). Therefore, I suggest risk-averse investors exercise some caution if looking to substitute VIG with some of these actively-managed peers. For example, AVLV has a 1.18 five-year beta, driven by 5.99% allocated to Oil & Gas E&P stocks and 9.28% more to other stocks in the Energy sector, which is notoriously volatile and challenging to predict. Before you jump ship, it's best to check how well it complements other holdings in your portfolio and understand you likely will give up some downside protection.

Investment Recommendation

VIG features a 1.80% expected dividend yield, solid diversification, strong dividend growth, and reasonably low risk compared to other low-yielding peers. The question is if these advantages are good enough to offset its sub-optimal combination of value and growth, and in my opinion, they aren't. Therefore, I've decided to downgrade VIG to a "hold" and plan to trim my position, and I hope some of the alternatives I suggested in this article will be of interest to you. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to responding to your questions in the comments section below.