VIG: I'm Downgrading This $93 Billion Dividend Growth ETF

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.02K Followers

Summary

  • VIG is a low-cost, well-diversified dividend growth fund with $93 billion in assets under management. It's a solid choice in the large-cap value category, but newer options look attractive.
  • This article highlights VIG's fundamentals against DGRW, AVLV, PVAL, and CGDV, demonstrating that its value and growth combination is the weakest of the five.
  • In my opinion, VIG's advantages aren't enough to outweigh its negatives, so I've decided to downgrade VIG and encourage readers to consider alternatives.

Woman hand holding white arrow indicating direction down, symbol of downgrade.

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last covered the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) on March 21, 2024, where I reiterated my "buy" rating based on its reasonable sales and earnings growth potential, an exceedingly

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.02K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG, SCHD, SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News