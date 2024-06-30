Enphase: 3 Reasons Why I Own Shares - Profitability Is One Of Them

Jun. 30, 2024 2:37 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
824 Followers

Summary

  • Enphase and SolarEdge have faced challenges due to slowdowns in solar projects and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
  • Enphase's cleaner approach to growth and improving inventory levels make it a promising investment.
  • Management's focus on profitable growth, strong operating leverage, and potential upside in revenue and EBITDA support a Buy rating for Enphase.

Facade of historic house with solar panels at mountain village Versam, Canton Graubünden, on a blue cloudy autumn day.

Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Residential solar equipment manufacturers have seen sales fall off a cliff in the past 12–15 months, marred by slowdowns in solar projects, elevated financing costs, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment that has made it

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
824 Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News