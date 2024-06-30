2 Under-The-Radar REITs

zirconicusso

Marko Kolanovic is one of the market’s most prominent “commentators.”

Officially, he’s JPMorgan’s MD and Global Head of Macro Quantitative and Derivatives Strategy.

While not everything he says needs to be taken at face value, he just made an interesting call, as he explained he sees a stock market plunge of more than 20% to 4,200 by the end of the year.

“There is a clear disconnect in the huge run-up in US equity valuations and the business cycle,” the strategist wrote, adding that the S&P 500’s 15% year-to-date gain isn’t justified, given waning growth projections. – Bloomberg

What’s interesting is that statistically speaking, since 1950, if the S&P 500 had a positive return in the first half, the second half returned 6.0%.

If the first half returned more than 10%, the second half usually returned 7.7%, with 83% of occurrences generating positive results.

Election years, however, tend to have worse results, yet still positive.

That said, Mr. Kolanovic’s comments are still valid, as this is not a “normal” market.

Right now, the S&P 500 trades at a multiple of roughly 21x earnings, which makes it one of the loftiest valuations since the Dot-com bubble.

Going back to statistics, historically speaking, valuations of more than 20x earnings indicate annual returns of 0-4% in the following five years.

Or, to put it in layman’s terms, the risk/reward is poor.

There’s no room for error when it comes to earnings growth in the years ahead.

Even if we assume tech will remain the big driver of gains, a correction would be extremely healthy.

Having said all of this, we’re not sitting still but looking for opportunities without having to buy into expensive tech stocks that have become the main reason for the market’s unfavorable valuation.

No.

We are looking for alternatives in other areas, including real estate.

Real estate – as displayed by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) – has underperformed the S&P 500 fairly consistently since 2012, as the VNQ/SPY ratio below shows.

While it’s hard to make the case that some underperformance isn’t justified, the market has taken things to a whole new level in recent years, making real estate the cheapest sector in the S&P 500.

Now, this market is witnessing the return of buyers.

On June 6, Blackstone’s global co-head of real estate came out with very favorable comments.

We added emphasis to the quote below:

“When you take an apartment building out to market today, we see three times as many bidders as we saw only six months ago,” Nadeem Meghji said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Buyers are seeing the cost of capital come down, and they’re seeing new supply come down. Liquidity is coming back into the private market.” - Bloomberg

Moreover:

Meghji said Blackstone has seen that high-quality properties in the right asset classes today are still able to draw demand. And the firm has been able to pursue purchases, deploying nearly $20 billion of equity globally in just the last six months, as now is the time to be “aggressive,” Meghji said. - Bloomberg

Although we don’t have $20 billion to deploy, we have been buyers of high-quality real estate as well.

Hence, in the remainder of this article, we’ll present two attractive REITs that:

Operate in attractive markets.

Have supply tailwinds.

Come with healthy balance sheets.

Offer income and dividend growth.

Provide investors with attractive valuations.

On top of that, we believe both of these REITs fly under the radar and deserve much more attention.

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) – An Undervalued Strip Mall Gem Yielding 5%

KIM is not a “hot” REIT. It is flying under the radar for a reason. Going back to the year 2000, its stock price (EXCLUDING DIVIDENDS) has gone nowhere, as the Great Financial Crisis and a number of other declines have ruined any chance for investors to make money – without dividends.

With that said, including its dividend, the total return is much better.

Even better, going forward, we expect KIM to turn into a stock that comes with both income and capital gains.

So, what is Kimco?

Kimco is America’s largest publicly traded operator and owner of open-air grocery-anchored shopping centers that are complemented by a range of mixed-use assets.

In other words, it’s a strip mall owner.

Since going public in the 1990s, KIM has “recently” changed its strategy from building new shopping centers to acquiring existing assets and turning these into value-adding properties. This strategy also includes developing residential and mixed-use properties.

We believe that’s a smart move.

While strip mall REITs have no moats (barely any REITs have a moat), Kimco is increasingly competitive. Currently, the company owns 569 properties, with 82% of its annual base rent coming from top metro markets, including fast-growing Sunbelt markets.

Not only does it benefit from outperforming growth in coastal markets, but it also benefits from a general upswing of retail real estate, which could not come at a better time.

During the Nareit REIT week in June, the company reported historic lows in vacancy rates and strong demand from retailers.

This high demand is driven by a fear of missing out (“FOMO”) among retailers. This makes sure that space is rarely vacant for long.

Furthermore, this strong demand is coupled with a very limited supply of new shopping centers, which further improves Kimco's pricing power.

As a result, Kimco has achieved significant new leasing spreads and high renewal and retention rates, making its properties highly desirable for both existing and potential tenants.

Looking at the numbers below, we see that strip malls have some of the most favorable supply expectations for the 2024-2028 period.

This also results in favorable occupancy rates for Kimco, especially in its anchor spaces, which are over 98% occupied.

Moreover, the company has successfully leased large spaces formerly occupied by retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, achieving rent increases close to 40% on these recaptured spaces.

Overall, Kimco's anchor occupancy is at near all-time highs, and its small shop occupancy is over 91%.

With regard to situations like the Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy, not a single tenant of Kimco’s accounts for more than 3.8% of its annual base rent.

It also has a BBB+ credit rating, just one step below the A range. This balance sheet comes with a 5.6x net leverage ratio, which includes preferreds.

After cutting its dividend during the pandemic, the company currently pays 4.9% in quarterly dividends.

This dividend is protected by a 6.2% AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) yield, which translates to a 79% payout ratio. The company aims to maintain an 80% payout ratio, which bodes well for dividend growth.

Why is that?

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect per-share AFFO growth of 3% this year, potentially followed by 6% and 9% growth in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

FAST Graphs

As KIM currently trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 16.4x, below its normalized 18.2x multiple, we also get a favorable total return outlook with a fair stock price of roughly $25, 32% above the current price.

When adding its dividend, KIM has a highly favorable risk/reward and total return outlook.

Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) – A Fast-Growing 3%-Yielding Industrial REIT

Did you know that Amazon (AMZN) just made a move to counter low-cost discount stores from China?

As reported by CNBC on June 26, the American giant is launching its own discount storefront to fight increasing exports to the U.S. from Shein and Temu, the two biggest low-cost sellers from China.

This battle is one of many reasons why we like warehouse-focused industrial real estate, as it allows us to buy the very assets that are needed to maintain an efficient commerce supply chain.

As a result, we have frequently covered giants like Prologis (PLD) and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR).

However, one stock is still flying under the radar. A fantastic industrial REIT, which deserves a lot more attention. That company is Terreno Realty, as you already saw in the sub-header.

Terreno is an industrial REIT focused on assets in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

The company's portfolio includes various types of industrial properties, including warehouse/distribution, flex spaces (light industrial and R&D), transshipment facilities, and improved land.

Going into this year, 76.8% of its rent came from warehouse/distribution assets.

In order to build a competitive edge, the company targets functional properties in infill locations (areas surrounded by developed land and existing buildings) that can accommodate multiple tenants to meet customer demands in specific submarkets.

In fact, not a single industrial REIT has properties in more densely populated areas than TRNO.

Essentially, the company focuses on supply-constrained markets with strong demand, which allows it to build a slight competitive edge in a market with low entry barriers.

Going into this year, it owned 259 buildings covering roughly 16 million square feet, mostly in areas with pressure on industrial supply due to growth in residential supply.

Moreover, while the occupancy rate dropped to 96.2% in the first quarter, it remains an elevated occupancy rate with strong demand tailwinds.

The company also has a very conservative view on debt, as it aims to:

Limit consolidated debt and preferred stock to less than 35% of its total enterprise value.

Maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio of more than 2.0x and a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 5.0x. Currently, its net leverage ratio is 2.9x EBITDA.

Make sure that floating rate debt accounts for less than 20% of total consolidated debt. This protects the company against temporary spikes in interest rates.

Align debt maturities with average lease terms (5-7 years) to re-price parts of the capital structure as rental rates change.

Adding to that, since its IPO in 2010, the company has returned close to 12% per year, including 12% average annual dividend growth since 2011.

Currently, TRNO yields 3.0% with a 77% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 13.4%, a number that is hard to beat in the REIT sector.

Valuation-wise, the company has a normalized P/AFFO ratio of 46.0x, which is one of the highest numbers in the REIT space. However, we are not using that number going forward, as REIT challenges like elevated inflation do not support it.

That said, analysts are still upbeat about TRNO – and rightfully so.

This year, per-share AFFO growth is expected to be 10%, potentially followed by 8% and 14% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Even applying a 28x multiple, we get a fair stock price of $67, 14% above the current price. It’s also in line with the consensus price target.

All things considered, we believe TRNO has a bright future, making it a great investment on dips.

Takeaway

In an overheated market, we’re looking beyond tech for solid investment opportunities, particularly in undervalued REITs.

Kimco Realty and Terreno Realty stand out.

KIM is in a great spot for growth in the thriving strip mall sector, boasting high occupancy rates and a juicy dividend with favorable long-term supply tailwinds.

Meanwhile, TRNO focuses on supply-constrained coastal industrial markets, ensuring strong demand and stable returns.

Both REITs offer a mix of income and growth potential, making them attractive alternatives in today's challenging investment environment.

