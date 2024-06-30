BSV: A Solid Combo Of Yield And Appreciation Potential

NoDerog/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous articles, I consistently argued that it's worth holding long-term US Treasuries (particularly zero-coupon ones), especially if you anticipate a recession in the US anytime soon.

Nonetheless, that doesn't mean that short-term bonds aren't useful in today's macroeconomic context. While it's quite clear that the Fed will likely cut rates by the end of this year, short-term bonds will stay relevant as an easy-to-use way to avoid market volatility and earn a solid interest on invested cash.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) represents one of the best short-term bond ETFs due to its low expense ratio and acceptable 30-Day SEC yield. If you need a simple and liquid way to get exposure to short-term bonds, the BSV ETF will serve you well. I give the BSV ETF a "Buy" rating.

BSV ETF Overview

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that aims to replicate the Bloomberg U.S. 1–5 Year Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index, which includes a broad range of U.S. government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years.

Vanguard

Given that BSV tracks a 1-5 year bond index, I find it relevant to compare this ETF with peers tracking similar maturities. Compared to peers, the BSV ETF is by far the most liquid and the cheapest short-term bonds ETF to own. The BSV ETF has more than 14 times higher AUM than its closest competitor, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB).

Seeking Alpha

Thus, I'd call the BSV ETF a superior option in its bond space, though it should be mentioned that this is not a pure-play short-term US Treasury ETF. For those looking specifically for short-term US Treasury ETFs, I'd recommend taking a look at iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) or the Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL), which I covered here.

Why You May Need Short-Term Bonds Today

If you need to park cash and get an attractive yield with minimized volatility, then a short-term US Treasury ETF (or buying short-term treasuries directly) is one of the best options available in today's market. However, we still should keep in mind that high rates won't stay forever.

The current Fed Funds rate market expectations fluctuate between one or two rate cuts (0.25% each) by the end of 2024. If we see a more confident stabilization of inflation in the US, then market expectations will shift towards more rate cuts in the foreseeable future.

BayesianEdge

In this context, the BSV ETF is an interesting compromise between the current yield and the mid-term potential for appreciation. The fund's 30-Day SEC yield is 4.83%, which is lower compared to SGOV's 5.27% yield. Nonetheless, considering that BSV has an average duration of 2.6 years, if the Fed cuts rates let's say by 100 basis points, the BSV ETF shares should go up by roughly 2.6%. The deeper the Fed cuts rates, the higher the potential for appreciation.

Such a combo can be suitable for those investors who don't tolerate the high volatility of longer-duration bonds but still want to receive a solid yield with mild appreciation potential in case of rate cuts.

The Bottom Line

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares is well-positioned for investors seeking a low-cost, diversified exposure to the short-term bond market segment. It can serve as a core holding for conservative investors or as a part of a fixed-income strategy within a diversified portfolio.

Compared to the "cash-parking" short-term bond ETFs like the SGOV, the BSV ETF provides more optionality due to higher (but not high) average duration. For example, if you expect a recession and want to keep some money to buy attractive assets in case of a market crash, your "quasi-cash" position in the BSV may get a considerable boost when the Fed cuts rates. You don't risk too much compared to volatile long-duration bonds and still benefit from lower rates. For conservative investors, this may look like an appealing proposition.